CasinoEngine inks distribution agreement for Big Time Gaming content

EveryMatrix is pleased to announce a new content distribution agreement with Big Time Gaming, the thought leader in online slot development. The content will be delivered via an integration between CasinoEngine, the iGaming productivity platform, and B2B multi-supplier Relax Gaming.

Australian based developer Big Time Gaming is a leader in the casino games sector and its Megaways™ mechanic has earned the hearts of players around the world, with popularity increasing year after year. Big Time Gaming’s titles deliver an utterly unique player experience with huge hits such as Bonanza, Survivor Megaways™ and the recently launched Cyberslot Megaclusters™, setting the benchmark for casino game development.

The suppliers’ highly entertaining content will be distributed to EveryMatrix’s network of casino operators via CasinoEngine, the iGaming Integration and Productivity Platform. Target markets include Estonia, Latvia, Malta, Romania, Sweden, UK, Germany, and Spain.

Nik Robinson, CEO of Big Time Gaming, says: “We are thrilled to have entered into a partnership with EveryMatrix and see our content on its CasinoEngine platform. Our games are popular the world over and we’re always really excited to forge new relationships that will give our games a whole new audience.”

Amund Stensland, CasinoEngine COO at EveryMatrix, adds: “It’s not an overstatement to say that Big Time Gaming is a pioneer in the casino vertical and we are excited to distribute their amazing content to our network of Tier 1 operators. Everyone knows their Megaways™, and their work is often mentioned by operators, players, and affiliates alike. Welcome to CasinoEngine!”

Aggregating over 11,500+ titles from 175+ providers and 450+ local and global jackpots, CasinoEngine is permanently increasing the coverage to the benefit of its clients looking to enter promising and newly regulated markets, deliver fresh content to their players or renew their existing game collection.

