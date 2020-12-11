Premier League Preview – Gameweek #12

It’s a monumentally big weekend in the English Premier League. With summit meetings, relegation six-pointers and local derbies aplenty, it’s going to be an absolute corker. We’ve taken a look at the best matches from a sportsbetting perspective and provided a tip for each game.

Let’s get the EPL lesson on.

Leeds United vs. West Ham (Friday, 8pm GMT kick-off)

This should be a goalfest. It’s taking place on Friday night, so you’ll need to get in early for this one, but under Marcelo Bielsa, The Whites have been relentless, and West Ham look there for the taking after crumbling at home to Manchester United.

The second half collapse by The Hammers at the London Stadium will worry West Ham’s loyal and possibly disheartened fanbase. David Moyes once claimed that the ‘night of 81 crosses’ should have given Manchester United all three points and after headers have provided danger for opposition facing players such as Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, both of whom combined to score last week, it won’t be easy for Leeds. We’re going big, and hopefully unlike West Ham, going home with profit.

Our tip: Leeds to win and over 4.5 goals in the game (13/2)

Manchester United vs. Manchester City (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

This game has a little of the feel of the one a few years ago when Jose Mourinho’s United travelled to The Etihad Stadium to ruin City’s title celebrations. That time, The Red Devils did exactly that, with a second half comeback that included two goals from a blue-haired Paul Pogba.

This time round, it could well be City doing the gloating, with many of their big players, including Kevin De Bruyne, having been rested for their midweek stroll against Marseille, while United were toiling in vain out in Germany.

While United are a good away side, this could be one league game too far when they fall behind, and the pressure is sure to be ramped up on Ole Gunnar Solskajer with another home defeat in a season peppered by them.

Our tip: Manchester City to score a penalty (10/3)

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur (2.15pm GMT kick-off)

Exactly the sort of match that Spurs would have lost under Mauricio Pochettino is the kind of game where Jose Mourinho can put his stamp on the club’s title credentials. It is often the case that TV broadcasters build up crunch games such as Spurs’ games against Manchester City and Chelsea, or the forthcoming game against Liverpool as huge, but the North London side have performed brilliantly in the big games so far. This could be the acid test – a tight ground, an in-form Palace who scored five last week and Wilfried Zaha.

It’s because of all the testing factors that we think Mourinho’s Spurs will come flying through this challenge and much in the same way his successful Chelsea teams did in the three seasons he previously won the Premier League, win by two goals away from home at tough places to go.

Our tip: Tottenham Hotspur to win by two goals (4/1)

Friday 11th December

Saturday 12th December

Wolves vs. Aston Villa (12.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score (10/11)

Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion (3pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Over 1.5 Newcastle goals (11/8)

Everton vs. Chelsea (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Everton to be winning at half-time (17/5)

Sunday 13th December

Southampton vs. Sheffield United (12 noon GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Jannik Vestergaard to score at any time (13/1)

Fulham vs. Liverpool (4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Sadio Mane to score two goals (9/2)

Arsenal vs. Burnley (7.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Chris Wood to score at any time (13/5)

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (7.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Leicester to win and both teams to score (3/1)