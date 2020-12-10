Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – December 10, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Luckbox Partners with Paysafe’s Income Access for Upcoming Affiliate Programme

Esports brand to leverage Income Access affiliate marketing software and affiliate network

Luckbox, a pioneering esports betting platform based in the Isle of Man, today announced a partnership with Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider. Through the partnership, the Luckbox affiliate programme will be powered by Income Access’ affiliate marketing solution, with the Luckbox brand also leveraging the company’s independent iGaming affiliate network.

Built from the ground up, Luckbox is a betting platform designed for passionate esports fans. The brand offers a wide range of markets on 13 esports with live streams for popular games such as CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, FIFA and NBA2K, pre-match and in-play betting, combo betting and more. Luckbox offers new players a competitive welcome offer as well as ongoing promotions for existing players.

The launch of Luckbox’s affiliate programme on the Income Access platform will enable marketing partners to solidify their acquisition and retention efforts using a comprehensive multi-channel tracking and reporting solution, which features user-friendly CRM and communications tools. The brand will also leverage the Income Access Network, which provides access to qualified advertising partners, as well as content marketing support.

European Gaming announces the date and draft agenda of the first virtual quarterly virtual meetup in 2021.

The team at European Gaming (part of Hipther Agency), is excited to announce that the registrations are open for the Q1 Virtual Meetup which will take place on 11 February 2021.

The title of the first meetup of the year is Gambling Industry Restart and you can already register here!

As an update to the previous announcement about the virtual meetups, the organizers have made the meetups free to attend.

The aim of the quarterly virtual meetups is to increase the access to quality information, but also provide an excellent opportunity to participate in engaging discussions between the industry stakeholders in the EU/EEA and CIS regions.

Red Rake Gaming partners with Pokerdom

Innovative online casino game provider Red Rake Gaming has furthered its reach into eastern Europe after signing an agreement with Pokerdom, one of the largest operators in the region.

Red Rake Gaming will provide its full portfolio of proven top-performing titles to the well-known brands Pokerdom and Joker Online.

All the top-performing Red Rake Gaming titles are included in this collaboration, which includes the latest releases such as, Diamond Cascade, Wild Animals, Lorelei’s Pearls, and the latest record-breaking release of Million777, which offers players one million ways to win, with seven inbuilt features and bonus rounds, making this a fast-paced, non-stop action title with strong global appeal.

Pragmatic Play Expands Videoslots Agreement to include Live Casino Offering

Provider builds on existing partnership with wide range of Live Casino content

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has built on its existing partnership with Videoslots with the addition of Live Casino content.

Amongst the titles now available to Videoslots’ players are Baccarat, Mega Sic Bo, Blackjack, as well as various localised versions of Roulette. On top of the live dealer products, the operator will also offer Pragmatic Play’s first game show – Mega Wheel.

The Live Casino vertical has seen its popularity rise of late, with new players trying their hand at casino titles when sports betting content was limited. Videoslots’ provision of Pragmatic Play’s live dealer games will ensure these customers are serviced with content that’s been shown to drive engagement and retention.

Hub88 raises the game with new Phoenix Jackpot engagement tool

Next generation content aggregator Hub88.io has once again upped the stakes with a game-changing new casino engagement tool: the Phoenix Jackpot Wheel.

The tool sees two different jackpots drop randomly while players wager on games. It operates across Hub88’s portfolio of more than 50 leading content suppliers and can be customised to the requirements of an individual casino or brand.

Pariplay Announces Three Year Partnership Extension with Valiant Entertainment

This exclusive deal will see an exciting new range of character-based games to be launched in 2021

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced it has strengthened its partnership with the globally recognised and critically-acclaimed New York-based comic book publisher, Valiant Entertainment by adding three more years to their agreement. Through the extension of this partnership, which was originally signed in 2014, Pariplay will add a whole new set of exciting Valiant-branded games to its already impressive pipeline.

BTOBET to Power Oatbet Sportsbook site in Nigeria

BtoBet has announced an agreement with Nigeria-based Oat Gaming Network, further cementing its presence in the country’s betting market. Through the agreement formulated together with BtoBet’s regional Certified Partner for Africa STM Gaming, the Oatbet brand will be making use of the Neuron 3 platform to power its online sportsbook.

The solution will allow for the provision of a wide portfolio of both local and international sports events and competitions featuring extensive pre-match and in-play offerings, whilst also promoting other verticals such as online and live casino, and a selection of virtual sports.

Genesis Gaming Partners with SoftGamings

Genesis Gaming enters a new partnership with SoftGamings, a B2B online casino platform provider and aggregator.

SoftGamings’ Director of Partnerships, Irina Sazonova, said, “We’re thrilled to announce our newest partnership with Genesis Gaming, a leading casino content provider that has been launching innovative products for more than a decade. Our customers are now able to offer more than 150 Genesis’ casino titles on their sites, using SoftGaming’s unified API integration platform”.

Playtech agrees Online Casino and VLT games deals with Norsk Tipping

Agreements further strengthen long-standing strategic partnership with Norway’s national gaming operator

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces the signing of two new agreements to supply Norway’s national gaming operator Norsk Tipping with a range of Online Casino and Video Lottery Terminals (VLT) products. Both agreements follow two public procurement processes by Norsk Tipping.

These agreements further extend the long-term strategic partnership between Playtech and Norsk Tipping. Playtech has supplied Online Casino games to the operator since 2016 and VLT platforms, games, terminals, and services since 2003. The signing of the agreements will see this partnership extended and expanded within each product area.

Playson enlarges European footprint with Sportingtech

Supplier maintains continental growth with platform provider

Casino software developer Playson has announced a content partnership with the platform provider, Sportingtech.

The company will launch an enthralling set of slot titles drawn from Playson’s premium portfolio, including the recent smash-hits Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways and Solar King, the latest addition to the developer’s ever-popular Solar series.

Operating under an MGA licence, Sportingtech’s omni-channel Pulse Gaming Platform provides operators with easy access to casino games and is further strengthened by the addition of Playson’s diverse content suite.

Evoplay Entertainment continues global growth with EGT Digital

Supplier strengthens position with rapidly expanding platform provider

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has penned a deal with the fast-growing platform provider, EGT Digital.

Under the agreement, 30 of Evoplay Entertainment’s high-performance games will go live with EGT Digital’s partners in Italy, Romania and Bulgaria, with more than 100 set to launch with the platform provider across several LatAm markets.

The developer has continued to go from strength to strength in recent weeks with the release of instant classics such as Jolly Treasures and Book of Keno, which are already proving popular amongst a wide range of European players.

Pronet Gaming appoints Anthony Murphy as Head of Commercial Account Management

Pronet Gaming has recruited Anthony Murphy to the role of Head of Commercial Account Management. He will help drive business revenues for its fast-growing client base as the company accelerates its expansion into multiple jurisdictions.

Murphy, who has more than 13 years’ experience in the industry, having held both B2C and B2B positions with Sporting Group, will manage the provider’s portfolio of new and existing customers, with a focus on building longstanding relationships.

Videoslots teams up with Arcadem

Slots operator adds more top games to market-leading portfolio

Videoslots has partnered with up-and-coming studio Arcadem via ORYX Gaming to offer players unique new content with a futuristic flair.

The deal will initially see Videoslots offer Arcadem’s Evil Elf: The Night Before Christmas to its customers, with further thrilling titles set to be released early next year.

Arcadem is an exclusive ORYX RGS partner and the content will be distributed via ORYX Hub, which hosts a library of more than 10,000 casino games from over 100 providers.

Soft2Bet strengthens offering with Felix Gaming

Innovative slot titles set to launch with multi-brand operator portfolio

Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has announced an agreement with the dynamic supplier Felix Gaming.

The deal allows customers using the company’s Curaçao-licensed online casinos to enjoy the engaging slot titles developed by the creative games studio, which is known for its player-centric approach.

Soft2Bet’s innovative operator brands will integrate Felix Gaming’s ever-popular catalogue via the cutting-edge aggregator platform AleaPlay, including fan favourites such as IT’s A JOKER, Book of Anunnaki, SugarLand and Lines of Magic, as well as latest releases 40 Pixels and Under the Fifth Sun.

AdmiralBet to offer NSoft’s virtual games

AdmiralBet Serbia now offers NSoft’s premium content to its players on admiralbet.rs. The engaging content pack includes draw-based Lucky Six, Lucky X and Next Six together with Dog races and Virtual Greyhound Races, Virtual Horse Races and exciting Virtual Motorcycle Speedway.

AdmiralBet operates in more than 200 bet shops in Serbia together with the online business offering for casino and live casino, sports betting, virtual games wagering and slots.