New Slots Announcements – December 9, 2020

Online casino sights need to stay on top of the hottest slot offerings to keep up with the competition. We’ve got the newest slots released in the past week, so you can check them out and decide if you want them on your site.

247Partners goes live with 5Gringos

Leading multi-brand affiliate program 247Partners has launched an enthralling online casino, 5Gringos.

Upon registration, users are welcomed by five lovable characters called gringos, who each bring a unique welcome bonus. The brand’s raft of innovative gamification features includes an achievements system which allows customers to collect gold and exchange it for bonuses, free spins and bullets.

Players can also win goodies at the Shooting Gallery, with the boldest among them taking part in adventurous Heists that could bring generous loot-based prizes and a special trophy. The site’s dedicated VIP system also allows users to progress through its multiple levels and unlock top rewards.

Relax Gaming offers a passport to slot paradise in Frequent Flyer

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has released its slot game, Frequent Flyer, to its entire network of operatorsfollowing a successful six-month period of exclusivity with Kindred.

The 6-reel, 40-fixed win line slot begins at an airport, where players try to land five Split Flap symbols to reveal a destination and fly off to the Jetsetter Free Spins bonus round, where each location offers its own number of free spins, multipliers and wilds.

A passport stamp is awarded every time a destination’s bonus round is triggered, unlocking the Frequent Flyer Free Spins when all have been collected to send win potential rocketing to new heights.

Both Shuffling Wilds and Win Multipliers are active in this round, while players can also opt to choose the ‘Gamble’ option for a chance to bag up to 10 wilds and a 6x multiplier.

Chances of entering the bonus round and claiming the maximum payout of 5426x the player’s bet are boosted with the Final Call feature, which can be randomly activated at the start of any spin.

GAMING1 rolls back the ages with Dice of Mystery

Leading gaming and sports betting partner GAMING1 has released a thrilling new game, Dice of Mystery.

The enthralling journey through the ages features WILD dice, which replace all other dice including the Bonus, with the most fortunate gamblers rewarded with a column of three WILD Dice to place wherever they please.

The game’s immersive Treasure Wheel bonus offers multiple rewards, including the chance to uncover the secrets of the Book of Mystery by winning one to five Mystery games, or locate the holy pages providing 10 or 30 Mystery games.

Players can also decline the bonus up to four times in order to spawn exciting new opportunities to enter the Mystery round, where the potential for huge wins increases significantly for time-travellers in pursuit of ancient gold.

Added thrills are provided by the game’s progressive jackpot and CashBack Book, an innovative feature triggered during losing games that gives players the chance to win further Mystery games.

Pragmatic Play Battles For Riches In Spartan King

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has issued a call to arms in its latest hit, Spartan King.

The 5-reel, 40-payline slot transports players to Ancient Greece as players look to defend the King and return home with their well-earned battle loot.

The King is a regular-sized Wild on the reels, while the Shield symbol will take a 2×2 position on the grid, substituting for any symbol and also acting as a Wild.

To trigger the Free Spins mode, three or more Bonus symbols must appear on the reels, where players are granted up to 12 free spins. During the Bonus Round, any Shield symbols that land will also have a random multiplier attached of up to 25x.

Playson bows down to the queen in Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways™

Supplier boosts classic hit with renowned gaming mechanic

Casino games and software developer Playson has launched its latest engaging slot game, Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways™, the first title from the company to feature the player-favourite gaming mechanic.

The original hit, which invites players to uncover riches buried in the sands of ancient Egypt, has now been enhanced to provide time-travelling gamers with even more ways to discover prizes fit for a Pharaoh.

Including Megaways™ within this Egyptian adventure now offers up to 200,704 ways of winning from each spin. Playson has also upped the ante with a collapsing symbols mechanic, meaning that winning combinations are replaced by new symbols.

The Top Bonus Row located above reels 2,3,4 and 5 grants several bonuses. When collapsing, Scarab Badges from the symbols increase the round win multiplier in the Main Game. The game’s Bonus Free Spins mode commences when all symbols in the Top Bonus Row collapse and grants 12 free spins, with winning multipliers accumulated until the end of the mode.

iSoftBet launches biggest release of 2020 with Queen of Wonderland Megaways™

Magisterial Twisted Tale title first game to combine unlimited multiplier Megaways™ free spins and iSoftBet’s high performing Hold and Win respins

iSoftBet, the award-winning online games supplier and content aggregator, has rolled out the red carpet for Queen of Wonderland Megaways™, its biggest release of the year and its latest addition to its stunning Twisted Tale series where villains take centre stage.

Transporting players to the magical realm of Wonderland, the tyrannical Queen rules the reels in the latest instalment of iSoftBet’s Megaways™ titles, the eighth of the year.

The game was launched with an exclusive invite-only event which saw operators and media partners invited to a virtual tea party in true Wonderland style, hosted by the renowned streamers Fruity Slots and introduced by the Queen herself!

Queen of Wonderland Megaways™ not only contains a lucrative free spins mode, which is triggered after three or more Bonus symbols land on the reels, but also a Hold and Win respins mode – the first game of its kind to combine both top performing mechanics.

Once players access free spins, up to 25 spins are awarded, with every win rewarded with a x1 multiplier. This accelerates with more wins and, due to the cascading nature of Queen of Wonderland Megaways™, can be unlimited, leading to colossal wins!

Cash Respins are triggered if five hearts land on the reels on any one spin, taking players into the classic iSoftBet Hold and Win environment, with the initial count of three respins resetting every time a new heart lands on the reels.

Playtech launches new Rubik’s® Cube slot

Game based on classic retro puzzle launches as limited exclusive with Buzz Bingo

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has launched a new slot based on one of the world’s most iconic puzzle games, Rubik’s® Cube as a limited exclusive with Buzz Bingo.

Bringing a new twist to the retro favourite, Rubik’s® Cube features striking 3D graphics and a compelling Sticky Wilds mechanic – plus, a built-in modifier that unlocks a choice of six different Free Games modes, including the chance for the players to choose volatility.

Building on the puzzle theme of the game, Buzz Bingo is supporting its exclusivity period with a specially designed, mini-game, evoking the retro feel of the Rubik’s® brand and bringing it to life for a new generation of players.

Crazy Mix by True Lab

Fresh fruits are what you need in a hot bush! Join the happy surfer and his girlfriend gathering fruits for a perfect cocktail amidst the tropical paradise.

Crazy Mix is a juicy 5×3 slot with epic animations and a bonus Fruits Reel for the most invigorating cocktails. The maximum win is x25000.

Chuck Wilds strike fruits with a boomerang, triggering a re-spin that will repeat if subsequent Chuck Wilds appear and increase the win multiplier. Collecting 4+ fruits grants a Cocktail Spin, where ingredients define the bonus features and Jackfruits bring extra free spins.

NetEnt gives festive twist to a fan-favourite with Aloha! Christmas™

Cluster Pays™ and Sticky Re-Spins return for a Hawaiian-themed slot with added seasonal cheer

NetEnt has given a festive makeover to one of its greatest hits, Aloha! Cluster Pays™, to mark the start of the holiday season.

Aloha! Christmas™ is a 6-reel, 6-row video slot featuring the famous Cluster Pays™ and Sticky Re-spins mechanics, along with new Mystery and Multiplier Wild symbols that bring extra excitement to the main game.

Increased winning potential is also offered by the bonus rounds – Tiki Bar Free Spins and Tiki Bar Max Free Spins – which complement the original gameplay with added action and prizes.

With an RTP of 96%, Aloha! Christmas™ offers players the chance to escape the cold this winter for a feature-packed slot adventure set against the sandy shores of Hawaii.

Plunder oceans of treasure with exciting new Yggdrasil game Pirates 2: Mutiny

Yggdrasil, the leading worldwide publisher of online gambling content, has released its swashbuckling slot game, Pirates 2: Mutiny.

Sail the seven seas to plunder the treasure buried in the reels of this fun-filled and captivating slot with the chance to win big.

Pirates 2: Mutiny comes packed with features to help you bag the booty of the menacing brigands and bandits drifting around the briny depths of this innovative game.

There are no win lines in Pirates 2: Mutiny. Instead, players win when a cluster of six or more symbols appear together and they remain on the game screen until no new winning symbols are revealed after each spin.

The Tsunami feature washes away all the losing symbols to create a new Dropdown which increases the chance of more wins. The Mutiny feature guarantees a win while the Canon Blast one destroys more losing symbols to display another Dropdown.

Filling two or more complete rows awards a multiplier from x2, up to x25 for the full screen. Landing three scatter symbols awards 10 Free Spins where a random pirate will be chosen as the highpay symbol and any multiplier stay between spins.

Burning Power

The classic slot with a casino look like style. Fancy and stylish game which gives you a feeling of being present on a very atmosphere event.

The Burning Power is a perfect mix of the fruity slots, elegant design and the classic feel of gambling. The juicy fruits are mixed with red hot chilly pepper! This is a perfect 5*4 game with 100 pay lines, where we have REEL wild symbol that substitutes for all symbols, but the scatter. The slot will warm you up and the winning symbols will give fire of excitement! Of course there is a gamble game which gives you a chance to double your win.

The animation of the flames is something you definitely want to see, giving a true feel and burn for bigger wins.

RTP 95.51%, Volatility is ★★★✩✩,Min bet – 0.01,Max bet – 500

Boost your free spins in Blueprint’s Lion Thunder

Developer’s Spin Boost mechanic enhances gameplay in this new adventure slot

Blueprint Gaming has made an electrifying addition to its industry-leading diverse slots portfolio with the launch of Lion Thunder, the second title to feature the company’s new Spin Boost mechanic.

The innovative slot developer’s feature invites adventurers to spin the wheel and collect up to 50 extra spins for the Bonus game, with each attempt to boost their free spins coming at the cost of x2 the bet.

The roaring new concept, which first appeared in Blueprint’s Big Cat King Megaways™, has been built to further enhance the gaming experience for those who enjoy free spins.

Lion Thunder is a 6×4 slot with 4096 ways to win where two or more consecutive symbols from left right awards a win. The game demonstrates the breadth of Blueprint’s catalogue that includes a variety of gaming formats to meet a wide range of player preferences.

RubyPlay launches their first festive video slot Christmas Fortune

Ho, Ho, Ho…. Santa is coming and he has generous gifts!

RubyPlay has today announced the launch of their jolly new slot, Christmas Fortune. A winter wonderland slot that is overflowing with Christmas cheer. From Santa himself to gifts, toys, ornaments and the beloved Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, you can celebrate this festive holiday all year round with Christmas Fortune.

Christmas Fortune is a 5-reel slot that is brimming with festive symbols. Landing 6 Christmas ornaments triggers the Jackpot Mania, and if Santa thinks you are on the nice list, he may fill all the reels with ornaments, and the Grand Jackpot might just be yours. Collecting ornaments as you play fills the meter and when it’s full, you’ll be blessed with super ornaments that contain bigger prizes!

Book of Juno is GAMOMAT’s latest stunning slot release

GAMOMAT, one of the leading independent slot game developers, is proud to announce the launch of its latest major slot title, Book of Juno.

Book of Juno encourages players to engross themselves in Roman mythology with the goddess Juno: The mother of gods and protector of women. Juno harnesses her power to move Bonus-Blocks during Free Games to reveal a divine blessing. A tranquil soundtrack ensures a deeply satisfying slot experience.

Players who collect three or more books will be entrusted with Juno’s great wisdom. The Book symbol is Wild and substitutes all symbols except the bonus symbols within the Free Games feature. “Book” is Scatter and 10 Free Games are triggered by 3, 4 or 5 Scatters.

Book of Juno is a volatile 5×3 slot that has an RTP of 96.14% with 10 Paylines. Tailored for desktop and mobile, Book of Juno is available exclusively to all ORYX Gaming operators via ORYX HUB and for social gaming via Whow.

Exclusive to Microgaming this December

Microgaming shoots for the moon with Assassin Moon, welcomes the return of online poker with Hold’Em Poker, and climbs the Silverback Multiplier Mountain this December

A new innovation in poker has arrived. The hotly anticipated Hold’Em Poker, which will offer players an exclusive online casino experience, is going live in December. Fully optimised for mobile and player engagement, Hold’Em Poker is a fast-paced €5 buy-in Sit & Go tournament with a random prize pool wheel mechanic and a progressive jackpot that seeds at an impressive €25,000.

Hold’Em Poker is the latest chapter in the evolution of Microgaming’s poker offering as it aims to immerse players in a realistic poker room environment, while rotating portrait and landscape modes make for a truly dynamic mobile experience. Designed to appeal to both poker and casino players, this is the first of a new suite of poker games planned by Microgaming in the coming year, so watch this space.

Next we enter the mysterious world of the arcane arts this 1 December with Alchemy Fortunes (All41 Studios), a high-volatility grid slot that’s packed full of features like Rolling Reels™, extra wilds, free spins, and Hyperclusters™. Set in a medieval alchemist’s laboratory, the grid is filled with exotic potions and mysterious minerals and mixing them up might just create a cascade of Hyperclusters and rolling wins. Hyperclusters trigger Rolling Reels, which remove the winning cluster to drop new symbols into the grid, repeating the process until the winners dry up. It’s a magical formula that conjures up a pure gold gaming experience.

Adventure awaits as we go in search of the shy but powerful silverback mountain gorilla in Silverback Multiplier Mountain (JustForTheWin Studios), which debuts on 15 December. While the misty stillness of the tropical cloud forest and the gentle soundtrack creates a calming atmosphere, Silverback Multiplier Mountain is as volatile as the jungle animals found within the forest. Silverback symbols are the only symbols to pay two of a kind. Golden gorilla coins acts as wild and substitutes for every symbol except scatter, while mountain symbols act as scatters and offer a path to free spins. Here, players are invited to climb the Multiplier Mountain. Every win adds + 1x to the total multiplier and awards an extra spin. Meanwhile, landing valuable stacked silverbacks rewards big payouts.

After the excitement of the jungle, it’s time to delve into the glamorous demi-monde of Assassin Moon (Triple Edge Studios), going live on 8 December. Luna, assassin to the stars and international woman of mystery, welcomes players to her world. Luna only strikes when the moon is one crazy-hot ball of pink neon and where players can achieve six or more Hyperhold™ symbols that land in the base game or free spins. Collecting all 15 moons rewards the Mega jackpot of 5000x the bet! Playing with WinBooster™ activated lock targets more frequently for big wins. Players can cash in on the bounty with 10 free spins, where each spin lands a 3×3 full jumbo symbol. Meanwhile, stacked wilds appear on all reels for rewarding prizes.

Roaring into action on 3 December is Diamond King Jackpots, the latest exciting game to join Microgaming’s platform as part of an exclusive supply deal with Las Vegas-based SpinPlay Games. Taking players on an action-packed African safari, this 1,024 ways slot is full of jackpots, Power Range™ multiplier wilds, and free spins.

Evoplay Entertainment sets off on an enchanted adventure in Tree of Light

Latest title sends players on an audacious quest with loyal companions

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has released its latest immersive slot game for all players looking for an adventure this winter, Tree of Light.

Set in the magical forest of Winland, and crammed with adorable characters, the title takes players on a voyage with the brave adventurer Lupine and his loyal companion, Mino.

On a quest to discover the legendary Tree of Light, which grows the tastiest fruits and largest prizes of all, players are in for a tumble of fun as they look to trigger winning combinations by activating an ancient scroll displaying supernatural patterns.

The right sequences give strength to the game’s charming characters, powering the quest for eye-catching rewards if players are brave enough to take on the challenge.

The bonus game takes players into an additional magical round, where players will need to choose from one of three fruits from the Tree of Light to unlock some of the biggest prizes.

Yggdrasil releases real Christmas cracker with YG Masters partner True Lab

New festive title Christmas Tree developed through cutting-edge GATI technology

Yggdrasil, the leading global publisher of online gambling content, has unveiled its latest festive game Christmas Tree in partnership with YG Masters studio True Lab.

Christmas Tree combines stunning visuals, absorbing gameplay and joyful music for a fun-filled slot with everything you would expect this festive season. The reels take the shape of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree while snowflakes gently flutter among its glittering lights and Santa, of course, makes an appearance.

Five or more identical symbols in a diagonal cluster on the reels form a winning combination. The winning clusters are removed as new symbols cascade down to fill the empty spaces.

Players will receive a Christmas Present after three of more cascades. When unwrapped, it will contain either win multipliers up to x30, five free spins or from five to 1,000 bets.

A friendly snowman surveys the wintry scene hurling snowballs to turn symbols Wild and a Blizzard gives players an even greater chance of winning in this Christmas cracker of a slot.

BF Games unveils Christmas sensation Stunning Snow Remastered™

Dynamic games development studio BF Games has brought a touch of seasonal sparkle to its portfolio with the release of Stunning Snow Remastered™.

The 5-reel, 3-row slot offers a magical twist on the fruit-themed video game with Lucky Sevens and Christmas Tree Star symbols landing on the reels to boost winning potential.

Set against a snow dusted village adorned with Christmas gifts, Stunning Snow Remastered™ offers adrenaline-seeking players the opportunity to activate the gamble function and bet all on one card for even bigger holiday pay-outs.

The title is the fourth game in BF Games™ Remastered™ series, joining Royal Crown, Stunning Hot™ and Stunning Hot 20 Deluxe™ in a collection of successful remakes that combine classic features and gameplay with modern aesthetics to appeal to both traditional players and new audiences.