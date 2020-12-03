Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup –December 3, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Red Rake Gaming partners with Rivalo in Colombia

The industry’s well-known games development company, Red Rake Gaming, has agreed a new content deal with Rivalo for the Colombian market which will see it broaden its presence in the growing Latin American online gaming market.

Rivalo will launch a broad selection of Red Rake Gaming’s localized top performing games in the Colombian market, including its record breaking Super15Stars – the non-stop, action-packed slot which combines feature games and bonus rounds from all its predecessors in the Super series of games, all of which have been very well received in Latin America. Additional titles from the Red Rake diverse suite of games includes Million 777; giving players a million ways to win, The Asp of Cleopatra, 1st of the Irish, and Secrets of the Temple, all of which continue to hold top spots across the Red Rake Gaming portfolio.

Skywind Group Announce Partnership with Avento

Skywind Group and Avento have signed a new deal, granting Avento access to all of Skywind’s inventive games, acquisition and retention tools.

Avento and Skywind share a passion for innovation, player engagement and finding the best ways to both stand out while providing quality entertainment players can trust. This, in combination with a focus on understanding multiple unique markets, compliance and sustainable markets are a few of the elements that drew Avento and Skywind together.

IMG ARENA signs long term extension with Ekstraklasa

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has secured an extension to its global* live streaming partnership with Poland’s premier football league, the Ekstraklasa.

The multi-year renewal will see IMG ARENA package live footage from the competition for betting and gaming operators to offer to their customers.

Following a period of commercial growth, Ekstraklasa paid record revenues to its clubs in 2019-20, and the league is set to grow from 16 to 18 teams from 2021-22, providing a greater volume of matches and further increasing the live streaming coverage.

GrooveGaming mint a deal with the Coingaming Group’s integration platform Hub88.

This latest agreement sees aggregator GrooveGaming hit the headlines again with a deal to supply content to the Hub88 platform, following a whirlwind of announcements over the past 6 months, as GrooveGaming continues to expand rapidly on the back of some of the most robust technology in the iGaming industry.

Earlier this year, GrooveGaming was recognised as one of the ’10 Best Innovative Technology Solution Providers of 2020′ by IndustryEra, firmly demonstrating that the aggregator’s technology development is being acknowledged not only in the iGaming industry, but also from outside it.

Becoming the latest in a raft of new agreements entered into so far this year, the new partnership will see GrooveGaming’s content integrated with the Hub88 platform.

Pragmatic Play Seals Live Casino Direct Integration With Kindred

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has finalised the direct integration of its Live Casino portfolio with leading operator group, Kindred. This new deal enhances an already robust partnership between the two, with the Nordic operator previously integrating Pragmatic Play’s slots.

Kindred will now have direct access to the supplier’s acclaimed Live Casino portfolio which has seen amazing success after the launch of the new Blackjack and Roulette Azure tables, the ever-popular Baccarat and Speed Baccarat, as well as the company’s first game show, Mega Wheel.

Paysafe’s Income Access Unveils Upgrades to Affiliate Marketing Platform

Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, has announced the release of multiple key upgrades to its award-winning affiliate marketing platform. The enhancements are designed to improve the user experience of iGaming operators and affiliates by focusing on core functionality such as navigation, mobile responsiveness and report display.

The upgrades, which primarily concern the platform’s dashboard and reporting interface, have been released across all Income Access-powered affiliate programmes and reflect the Paysafe company’s ongoing efforts to gather and respond to constructive feedback from partners. With changes that address the need for a more streamlined and responsive design, Income Access can now equip operators and their affiliate marketing partners with an interface that supports an intuitive user experience and facilitates their assessment of actionable data.

Aimed at maintaining a competitive advantage across both traditional and emerging iGaming markets, these enhancements come in a year when Income Access has also announced major partnerships with brands such as High 5 Casino, Tipico U.S., and ZenSports. In addition, the company expanded its footprint in the global retail foreign exchange (forex) trading space through a partnership with leading online broker FXCM Group.

BTOBET Announces Strategic Partnership with Yellowbet



Cameroon-based betting site to be powered by Neuron 3 platform

BtoBet will be strengthening its presence in Africa announcing a strategic partnership with iGaming group Yellowbet to power its Yellowbet Cameroon brand with the Neuron 3 platform. The deal encompasses the operator’s digital channels. The partnership also allows Yellowbet to migrate its other brands in Africa to BtoBet’s advanced betting and gaming platform.

Seeking to deliver a tailored user experience to its players, Yellowbet will be delivering a wide range of content including local and international sports betting which includes live sports events, online and live casino, jackpots and a wide range of virtual sports.

Playtech integrates Affordability UK solution

Playtech partner TruNarrative powers market-leading solution

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has announced the integration of Affordability UK into its award-winning IMS platform as its latest move to support operators in meeting regulatory requirements.

Affordability UK is provided by eKYC and fraud detection specialists TruNarrative, extending the company’s partnership with Playtech to deliver a leading range of player onboarding and verification services.

Affordability UK can accurately and reliably identify customers whose gambling spend may be unsustainable. The combination of Affordability UK insight and the capabilities of the TruNarrative platform will allow operators to:

Write bespoke rules and build thresholds around a player’s affordability data, transactions and behaviour;

Automate decisions and perform manual investigations based on real-time data;

Use a single interface and customer picture to track player spending behaviour across multiple brands.

Greentube expands Neccton Responsible Gaming solution to Spanish brand

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, is set to implement Neccton’s Responsible Gaming solution across its Spanish online gaming offering, following a successful rollout in the UK.

The mentor tool, which was first launched with ADMIRAL Casino and has more real-money gaming brands set to follow, helps Greentube identify potentially problematic gambling behaviour in real-time and automatically interacts with players showing harmful behaviour.

The implementation of mentor with the StarVegas brand in Spain reinforces the company’s commitment to safer play for its customers and cements its position as a responsible global games supplier and operator.

To ensure the highest level of social responsibility and player protection across the board, Greentube will look to roll-out mentor in more markets in the very near future.

Neccton’s new AI-based Responsible Gaming (RG) solution, mentor, tracks specific metrics which could indicate that somebody is spending more than they can afford, such as chasing losses, in-session deposits, failed deposits and cancelled withdrawals, and alerts operators instantly if certain markers of harm are surfacing.

The solution also communicates directly with players via customised messages detailing changes in play or overspending, and includes information that allows them to analyse their own behaviour and compare it to the player base.