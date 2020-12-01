SBC Leaders launches to bring together the cream of the betting and gaming industry

SBC is bringing together the most influential companies in the betting and gaming industry with the launch of the exclusive SBC Leaders operators association.

The group has been formed to provide a forum for the leadership teams of the premier operators to share ideas, promote innovation in the sector, collaborate on major issues, and work to enhance the industry’s reputation.

The membership of SBC Leaders will consist of international operators invited to join as a result of achievements that have helped the entire industry to progress and grow, along with the trade associations that represent the sector in discussions with legislators.

When considering companies for inclusion,a particular emphasis is placed on work in the fields of safer gambling and customer care, product and technology innovation, and corporate social responsibility, along with new market development and revenue growth.

The initial cohort of corporate members will be announced shortly, ahead of the first exclusive SBC Leaders networking roundtable at Betting on Sports America – Digital on 2 December 2020, the second day of the virtual conference and exhibition.

The invite-only session will see senior executives from SBC Leaders connect with The Innovation Group’s prestigious Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 to discuss the future of online betting and gaming.

SBC is also launching the SBC Leaders Podcast – an interview series featuring intimate discussions with senior executives which will provide viewers a chance to get to know the people behind the success of the industry’s biggest companies.

Kelly Kehn, SBC’s Global Relationships Director, said: “To date, the industry has not had a global platform for companies and associations to come together and share ideas about the key strategic issues that they face. SBC Leaders will change that by connecting the world’s most influential companies under one banner to network, collaborate, and work to elevate the overall image of the industry.

“I’m excited about being able to announce the initial members soon for such a valuable first networking roundtable session. The chance to connect with the rising stars of the industry from The Innovation Group’s Emerging Leaders of Gaming is indicative of the quality of opportunities that SBC Leaders members can expect to enjoy throughout 2021 and beyond.”

SBC Leaders members will receive a Mark of Excellence, along with benefits including private lounges and networking opportunities at SBC events, exclusive social occasions, and an annual SBC Leaders event.

They will also receive a dedicated bi-monthly magazine detailing and discussing the latest developments in the global gaming industry and beyond, with the new issue published this week – click here to read.

For further information about SBC Leaders and its plans for 2021, please contact Kelly Kehn, Global Relationship Director @ [email protected].