Premier League Review – Gameweek #10

The action in the weekend’s Premier League gamed has been intense, with sides at the top and bottom of the Premier League under increasing pressure to get three points in every game.

Who succeeded and who failed in the 10th week of the EPL Season so far?

Let’s take a look back at the drama as it unfolded in the biggest games.

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

A game full of controversy kicked off the action on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool dropped two vital points, conceding a last-minute equaliser to Graham Potter’s side as The Seagulls finally got reward for their overall contribution to the game.

Liverpool started with Sadio Mane on the bench in a decision that would impact the game far more than the Senegalese eventually would when he came on as a second half substitute.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp voiced his opinion in the strongest terms about the destablising influence that broadcast media companies have on Liverpool by scheduling them in the 12.30pm slot after a European game on the Wednesday, including an uncalled for sideways blast at fellow manager Chris Wilder of Sheffield United in the surprisingly angry interview, an accusation that Chris Wilder would later rebuke when interviewed about it on Sky Sports (both videos available only in the UK).

Klopp has no reason to moan more than others, with Manchester playing away at Everton in the 12.30pm slot just a fortnight ago after travelling back from Turkey in late midweek. Klopp might do well to be more concerned at having withdrawn Mo Salah for the final 20 minutes only to drop points, a decision which may yet have a lasting impact on Liverpool’s season.

The game itself saw an even first half slightly shaded by the home side, who missed a penalty when Neal Maupay’s effort slid wide of Alisson’s post. In the second half, Diogo Jota scored a sensational solo effort to give the champions the lead, but a late foul by Andy Robertson on Danny Welbeck saw the VAR team rightly award The Seagulls a second penalty of the game and this time, Pascal Gross made no mistake to leave both sides with a point.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6x3BgfZEwcE

Southampton 2-3 Manchester United

The first EPL game of the day saw The Saints take an early lead against Manchester United as a header from Jan Bednarek gave the South Coast side an early advantage. United, without the services of French duo Paul Pogba (injured) and Anthony Martial (illness), were under pressure in the opening period and their problems were doubled when James Ward-Prowse swung a perfect free-kick into the top left corner to put Southampton 2-0 up.

The second half started brighter for The Red Devils, and when Bruno Fernandes found the net, United were given hope. Fifteen minutes later, Edinson Cavani scored a vital equaliser, diverting Bruno Fernandes driven cross to prompt a late rally by the former Treble winners.

That effort and determination was rewarded in injury time when Edinson Cavani stooped to head a dramatic late winner from Marcus Rashford’s superb cross to give United all three points and vault them to 7th place in the table, five points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

After three Premier League victories on the bounce and a club record 8th successive away win in league games, could United have turned the corner? It would certainly be fair to say that former United right-back Gary Neville enjoyed the thrilling comeback.

https://twitter.com/GNev2/status/1333076305043140609

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

The game of the weekend was billed as the clash between Jose Mourinho’s former club and his high-flying one as the Portuguese manager took his side – who were top of the table as the weekend began – to Stamford Bridge knowing that if a side could win, they would go top of the Premier League after Liverpool dropped points on Saturday.

Intense from the kick-off, Chelsea started out far more attacking and even had the ball in the net courtesy of a neat finish from German striker Timo Werner. The strike was offside, however, and instead of the home side taking control, Spurs grew into the game as the half progressed.

With the midfield triumvirate of Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Miussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele shutting down the space and springing the trap when they could for counter attacks, Spurs looked good as the half closed with the game goalless but on a knife edge.

The second half was slightly better for entertainment and the hosts, who pressed Spurs and in particular Joe Rodon into action at the back as they pressured the away side into a defensive rearguard action.

That Spurs backline held firm, however, and in the final minute of injury time, a loose ball from the Chelsea defence saw Lucas Moura spring into action, claim possession and knock it to Giovani Lo Celso, Spurs suddenly three on three and with a chance to steal all three points. Lo Celso’s ball missed both Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, however, and both sides claimed a point from a tense stalemate that might yet yield more clues to the title race later in the season.

English Premier League – Gameweek #10 Results:

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Liverpool

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley

Everton 0-1 Leeds United

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United

Southampton 2-3 Manchester United

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers