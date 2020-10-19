Premier League review: Manchester United fire four past Newcastle

The latest round of fixtures in the English Premier League had fans off their seats, whether those seats had cost them £14.95 via pay-per-view or not. With goals galore, there were massive wins for sides such as Manchester United and Manchester City.

Who else impressed, while others disappointed? Let’s take a look.

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

A tight, tactical encounter at The Etihad Stadium saw Pep Guardiola prove that he’s still the master to young protégé Mikel Arteta as Manchester City edged out Arsenal in Manchester.

The only goal of the game came from Raheem Sterling as the former Liverpool wing-forward found himself in the right place at the right time to slot home through a flailing Arsenal defence.

The pity for Arteta’s team was that for the most part, it was The Gunners who looked more impressive going forward, with Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both guilty of missing gilt-edged chances.

Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United

A bizarre game at St. James Park saw Newcastle United lead, Manchester United comeback to win and a penalty miss in the middle.

It was Newcastle who took the lead, and in odd style as a seemingly innocuous cross took a touch off Luke Shaw’s much-maligned left boot and ended up flying past David De Gea at the near-post. The Red Devils looked heavily up against it, but a hero would step forward it was captain Harry Maguire who did so.

Much maligned for his performances for United against Spurs a fortnight ago and England in midweek against Denmark, where he was sent off, Maguire’s bullet header from a corner saw his team level.

That’s the way it stayed until a penalty was awarded for slight contact on Marcus Rashford, but Bruno Fernandes, who had scored every Premier League penalty until that moment, saw his spot-kick saved by Karl Darlow. United were frustrated but in the last ten minutes, clinched the game with three quickfire goals through Fernandes, Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford MBE, who scored a stunning goal on the break to confirm that the away side were back in business in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 West Ham United

A stunning London derby saw Spurs lead 3-0 at half-time yet still not seal the victory as David Moyes’ West Ham United come back from the dead to draw 3-3 in the dying seconds.

Tottenham looked irresistible going forward in the first half-hour of the game and raced into a 3-0 lead in no time, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane linking up together brilliantly for all three goals.

In the second half, it looked more likely that Spurs would add to their lead rather than relinquish it, but West Ham scored what looked like a consolation in the 82nd minute from Fabian Balbuena. Another came via the surprising route of Davinson Sanchez’s head with five minutes to go and then in 93rd minute, a Hammers free-kick wasn’t cleared by the hapless Harry Winks and Manuel Lanzini, in many ways the forgotten man of West Ham’s squad, popped up with a top corner rocket that left Jose Mourinho and the Spurs players stunned.

Elsewhere, a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin header gave Everton a share of the spoils in the Merseyside derby (paying off our tip for a score draw at 15/4) and Leicester were sunk by a late Ross Barkley goal, leaving Aston Villa as the only side with a 100% record in England’s top five leagues. Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Southampton saw Frank Lampard’s side concede multiple goals again to drop points, while Crystal Palace and Brighton drew 1-1 in the so-called ‘M23 Derby’.

Gameweek #5 Results:

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United

Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 West Ham United

Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa