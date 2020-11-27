Premier League Preview – Gameweek #10

The Premier League passes the quarter-mark this weekend as the 10th game for most clubs takes place. With three points on offer, only goal difference separates Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the top of the league, while at the bottom, winless West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will face each other.

Let’s take a look at a couple of the games which have most bearing then provide our betting predictions for all 10 games.

Everton vs. Leeds United (Saturday, 5.30pm GMT kick-off)

One of the games of the weekend, Everton host Leeds for the first time in top-flight action for 16 years. The Whites won’t be encouraged by what happened when they last visited Goodison Park in the league campaign, when defender Steve Watson was adapted to midfield in stunning fashion as he scored a hat-trick and The Toffees made things very sticky for Leeds.

It could be the same this time around, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin keen to add to his goal haul so far in the Premier League. The same could be said, of course, for Leeds, who have been great entertainers. With Lucas Digne out with an ankle ligament injury suffered in training, the 27-year-old’s absence could have a major effect on the number of goals that are scored on Saturday evening.

Our tip: Over 3.5 goals (17/10)

Southampton vs. Man Utd (Sunday, 2pm GMT kick-off)

Back in the 1996/97 EPL season, Southampton hosted Manchester United a year on from the debacle of the away side ditching their grey shirts at half-time. This time around, they were in blue and white, but as ever when The Saints meet the Red Devils, it was a game featuring heavenly skill and hellish tackles. Cue football mayhem at its most glorious.

United lost that day with both teams scoring and with Southampton now currently above United in the table, there’s no big reason the same thing can’t happen again. United just won’t be wearing grey this time… or perhaps ever again.

Our tip: Southampton to win and both teams to score (6/1)

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Ruthless, dominant, controlling. The story of the last year at Tottenham Hotspur for Jose Mourinho could just as easily describe his first tenure at Stamford Bridge, where the Portuguese manager won two of his three titles in total for the West London side.

With Spurs now in the ascendancy, we think that Mourinho’s men could get revenge for the defeats Frank Lampard’s side have inflicted on them so far. With Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane in red-hot form, the Chelsea defence is going to have to be at their absolute best to keep out the league leaders and we don’t think they will. Mourinho, in his first spell at Chelsea, perfected the art of getting two goals up then holding teams at arm’s length. He’s already guided Spurs to victories by two or more goals on a handful of occasions this Premier League season, including against Manchester City, Southampton and Manchester United, so it wouldn’t be that much of a shock result. Incredibly, the bet is a best price 11/1.

Our tip: Tottenham Hotspur to win by two goals (11/1)

English Premier League Fixtures – Gameweek #10:

Friday 27th November

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Newcastle United to win and Callum Wilson to score (7/2)

Saturday 28th November

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool (12.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Diogo Jota to score and Liverpool to win

Manchester City vs. Burnley (3pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Gabriel Jesus to score a brace (9/2)

Everton vs. Leeds United (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Over 3.5 goals (17/10)

West Bromwich Albion vs. Sheffield United (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: The Draw (23/10)

Sunday 29th November

Southampton vs. Man Utd (2pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Southampton to win and both teams to score (6/1)

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Tottenham Hotspur to win by two goals (11/1)

Arsenal vs. Wolves (7.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score (Evens)

Monday 30th November

Leicester City vs. Fulham (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Leicester City to come from behind and win (17/2)

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: John McGinn to score at any time (6/1)