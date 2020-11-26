CalvinAyre.com December 2020 Featured Conferences & Events

Betting on Sports America Digital

SBC is swinging its attention back to sports in America with another high-level digital conference. This conference will have senior operators, regulators and sports organizers breaking down the status of sports betting in America as we approach 2021.

Along with great talks and SBC’s state of the art platform, attendees will also have the chance to network with each other and visit the expo hall. With 2,500 delegates, 130 speakers and 40 exhibitors, this is an important event as sports betting in America continues to expand.

What: Betting on Sports America Digital

When: December 1-2

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

World Gaming Executive Summit

The World Gaming Executive Summit is launching on the virtual WGES platform, and will take a look at how the gambling industry can thrive in a post Covid-19 world. This three-day event will have speakers discussing various topics, including Casino, esports, Lottery, sports betting, regulations and customer service.

Beyond live panel debates and presentations, participants can join virtual face to face meetings, access videos on demand, and soak everything in at once with the multi-tasking WGES platform. This is the perfect place to end 2020 and start looking ahead to 2021.

What: WGES

When: December 8-9

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online