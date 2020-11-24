Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 24, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Caleta Gaming releases their 3rd game this month!

Princess of the Ocean is the title of the new game Caleta Gaming has just released. It features a beautiful pirate princess and her adventures in her ship looking for treasure, it has generous multipliers and varios free spins to keep players on their toes in this exciting new game with excellent performance cross platform.

Relax Gaming launches with new online casino 1win

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a content distribution deal with up-and-coming online casino 1win.

The partnership will enable the operator, which was established in 2018, to launch a selection of quality titles from Relax’s ever-growing portfolio, with proprietary smash hits such as Money Train 2, Temple Tumble and Snake Arena set to go live following integration.

As part of the agreement, 1win will also have access to a wide collection of third-party content, including popular slots from the supplier’s 11 Silver Bullet studio partners, all of which have been specially selected as partners by Relax due to their commitment to quality and innovation.

The deal demonstrates the appeal of Relax’s platform among both established and emerging online casino brands, having partnered with a diverse range of operators of all sizes over the past 24 months.

Yggdrasil unveils Syncronite title with innovative Splitz™ mechanic

Yggdrasil, the leading global publisher of online gambling content, has released its latest thrilling title Syncronite, featuring the Splitz™ mechanic, the supplier’s popular innovation introduced this year.

In Syncronite, players are invited to a luxury art-deco environment with atmospheric music and beautifully designed diamonds and casino chips filling the reels. All to create a premium feel without skimping on exciting gameplay.

Yggdrasil’s Splitz™ mechanic can turn any single symbol on the reels into multiple smaller symbols, increasing the potential ways to win. The Splitz™ symbols are only available on synchronised reels, meaning you will always land Splitz™ symbols on multiple reels, up to all six reels in the game.

The number of ways to win can go from a minimum of 729 up to 21,168 from a lucky Splitz™.

Another exciting feature in Syncronite is Synced Reels, which gives two to six synchronized reels on every spin. The synchronised reels will all land the same set of symbols, leading to massive Big Win potential, especially when landing Splitz™ symbols.

Syncronite is the latest Yggdrasil slot to use its proprietary Splitz™ mechanic, following the release of Neon Rush earlier this year. It joins the supplier’s growing slot offering, including the recent addition Hades Gigablox™, as well as its plethora of YG Masters content.

Greentube promotes Steven Batchelor-Manning to Director of Games Technology to spearhead innovation

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has appointed Steven Batchelor-Manning as Director of Games Technology to drive the company’s technological vision as it prepares to unveil a transformative igaming platform.

Having held various positions with the supplier for over eight years, including his most recent role as Lead Architect, Batchelor-Manning has been elemental in the development of Greentube’s brand new RGS platform. In his new appointment, he will lead on the delivery of cutting-edge technology which will allow the supplier to bolster its product catalogue with market-leading features.

Steven brings unique expertise on the application of modern technologies such as Machine Learning and Blockchain, as well as extensive industry experience to the new position. His knowledge of the product development cycle, specialisation in solving technical problems and experience working end-to-end of the product life cycle will be critical for Greentube as it prepares for a new phase of growth at the forefront of innovation.

Paysafe appoints Scot McClintic as SVP iGaming Product & Strategy

Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the appointment of Scot McClintic as SVP, iGaming Product & Strategy. The appointment builds on Paysafe’s ongoing commitment to specializing in the fast-growing iGaming and sports betting markets which continue to demonstrate significant potential; in the U.S. alone, Paysafe estimates that iGaming deposit volumes could grow from $3.4bn in 2019 to $24bn by 2025.¹

Reporting into Ben Dalfen, Paysafe’s EVP, U.S. iGaming, McClintic has responsibility for collaborating closely with Paysafe’s iGaming, iLottery and sports betting merchants and partners to further strengthen Paysafe’s market leading iGaming product portfolio.

Designed to allow customers to scale rapidly as the U.S. market continues to open up, Paysafe’s expanding iGaming product suite is also fully integrated into a unified, and fully configurable, payments platform which merchants can seamlessly access via a single API plug-in. The Paysafe payments platform is designed to offer a wide range of both traditional and emerging payments options, such as its Skrill digital wallet and its paysafecard eCash solution, as well as extensive back office support including anti-fraud and risk management services and in-depth data reporting.

McClintic brings to the position over a decade’s experience in strategic business development, product ownership and market analysis, with a strong focus as a licensed operator in the U.S. iGaming space. His most recent role was Chief Product Officer and General Manager at Penn National Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook & iCasino, an online and mobile sports betting and casino brand. Prior positions include Principal, Strategic Development and M&A at Comcast-NBCUniversal, where he co-founded the company’s sports betting operator strategy. Before that, he held leadership positions at Acumen Fiscal Agent, NRG Energy and Bloomberg.

Mediabrands partners with Affle’s mediasmart platform to strengthen its programmatic advertising offerings in Indonesia

mediasmart, Affle’s self-serve mobile programmatic platform, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mediabrands, the global media and data arm of Interpublic Group in Indonesia. Through this partnership, Mediabrands will get to bring mediasmart’s programmatic platform to its advertisers and strengthen its propositions for data-driven programmatic advertising in a fast-growing market.

Condor Gaming Group names Alexandre Ouaknine as CTO

Condor Gaming Group welcomes Alexandre Ouaknine as Chief Technical Officer. The posting comes as part of Condor Gaming Groups ongoing expansion. Alexendre Ouknine joins the team and brings to the table over two decades of experience both in the Public and Private Sector. Ouknine’s experience stems from working with ISPs to Border Protection programs and Cyber Security. His appointment comes to strengthen the Groups Tech Hubs in Croatia and Bulgaria along with plans to expand more offices in Europe and Asia along with the group’s headquarters in Malta.

Löwen Play GmbH’s New Casino Games to be Powered in Germany by Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) launched its OpenGaming™ ecosystem with one of Germany’s leading operators, Löwen Play GmbH.

With more than 50 years of experience in the industry through its amusement arcades, Löwen Play is an established operator within Germany. OpenGaming will significantly strengthen the German operator’s online casino games offering.

The leading content aggregation platform features an extensive library of games available from the world’s leading studios, supplemented by cutting-edge player features such as free-rounds and missions with regulatory compliance at the heart of its offering. Löwen Play will now have access to top performing games including the latest Scientific Games release, Spartacus® Megaways™, as well as iconic titles 88 Fortunes® and Jin Ji Bao Xi®, with more slots to be added in the following months.

This latest deal highlights the strength of the OpenGaming ecosystem within regulated markets across the globe. Through its scale, reliability and feature-rich player engagement tools, the platform delivers unmissable gaming experiences for players worldwide.

Microgaming PlayItForward extends support for Gordon Moody Association

With a steadfast commitment to safer gambling and player protection, Microgaming supports the Gordon Moody Association in its quest to help those affected by gambling-related harm.

Through its CSR programme PlayItForward, Microgaming will provide the leading charity with funding to support the families of those receiving therapy for problem gambling.

With almost five decades of experience in providing advice, education and therapeutic support to individuals who need it most, Gordon Moody Association is a registered charity that delivers a variety of treatment services, ranging from retreat and counselling programmes to residential treatment centres and relapse prevention housing. The charity also provides specialist online support through its Gambling Therapy service and app.

So far this year, Microgaming PlayItForward has supported dozens of incredible charities, including organisations such as YGAM and Motiv8, which are committed to treating, minimising or preventing gambling-related harm. Since its inception in 2014, the staff-driven CSR programme has had a hugely positive impact on both local and international communities, having provided significant financial and practical help in support of people, place and planet.

Pronet Gaming agrees content deal with All41 Studios

Next generation platform provider Pronet Gaming is to offer a selection of premium content from All41 Studios after agreeing a deal with the Microgaming-affiliated studio.

The collaboration will enable the provider to integrate top-performing games such as Arena of Gold and Book of Atem to its iGaming platform, further diversifying the range of content available to its partners.

Backed by Microgaming in 2019, Estonian-based All41 Studios will join the 70 game providers which are already offered through Pronet Gaming’s casino and sports betting solution, adding to its portfolio of over 6,000 casino games.

Green Jade Games extends Maxima Compliance partnership

Innovative casino content studio Green Jade Games has extended its partnership with leading compliance provider Maxima Compliance.

The one-year extension will see Maxima Compliance continue to handle all of Green Jade’s operational compliance. This will cover all technical compliance and certification needs, as well as regulatory compliance.

BlueRibbon Signs New Strategic Partnership with Optimove

B2B marketing platform provider BlueRibbon Software has announced a new partnership with Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing solution in the gaming space. As part of the agreement, BlueRibbon will build a seamless, out-of-the-box integration with Optimove, enabling Optimove users to create custom jackpot campaigns, increasing player engagement, loyalty, and retention.

Optimove provides gaming operators with an advanced technology suite, enabling them to scale their CRM Marketing by creating, orchestrating, measuring, and optimizing player-led journeys. BlueRibbon’s integration with Optimove complements Optimove’s offering by enhancing the jackpot promotions and incentives operators can provide to their player base.

BlueRibbon’s marketing engagement platform gives operators the ability to differentiate their brands from the competition by creating unique jackpot campaigns that resonate with each customer segment, driving players into action and incentivizing them throughout the customer lifecycle.

GammaStack and LSports to Redefine Sports Betting Standards Globally

GammaStack, the leading sportsbook platform provider, has announced a collaboration with the world-leading provider of real-time sports data, LSports.

This marks the beginning of a promising partnership. GammaStack is an iGaming Technology company offering solutions and services to clients spread across the U.S.A., Europe & Africa. Their core offerings include ready to launch platforms and custom software development services for sportsbooks, fantasy sports and online casino operators.

The sportsbooks delivered by GammaStack are GLI certified and licensed by Curaçao Gaming Control Board. High-end customizations, robust backend, and unique engagement models along with a strong team of 270+ developers differentiate GammaStack from others in the market.

Following this new agreement, they can now offer their customers the most comprehensive sports data feeds in the business.

LSports has quickly positioned itself as a top odds feed supplier next to generating innovative solutions to ease the bookmakers’ work and offer them a variety of services to increase fan engagement and user retention.

Their comprehensive feed covers a monthly average of more than 35,000 in-play fixtures, 105,000 prematch fixtures, and more than 1,400 markets across 60 different sports (Soccer, Basketball, Tennis, Cricket, Esports, Horse Racing, and more).