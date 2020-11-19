Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 19, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

BetConstruct: East & West Vol. 2 to Expand Industry Horizons

Following the success of the first edition of the virtual igaming expo East & West BetConstruct has decided to open the doors of its digital event hosting platform for the industry representatives and aficionados for the second time on December 8-9.

Once the worldwide travel ban and social distancing mandate came into force, in the absence of physical events the software developer pursued ways to stay in touch with the industry and provide an experience close to a real exhibition.

In late September BetConstruct had hosted the first virtual igaming expo on a digital event creation platform PandaMR, a result of months of work before, during and after the lockdown the world faced in the beginning of 2020.

Hundreds of stands and thousands of visitors – these figures alone were impressive enough to push the company towards gathering the whole igaming and online sports betting industry again under one virtual roof.

Upon receiving such incredible feedback and genuine excitement from those involved, BetConstruct is set to repeat the success with East & West Expo Vol. 2. The same highly customizable stand options, advertising spaces and digital ads will be available to the companies who would like to exhibit at the event. Thousands of visitors will be able to interact with these brands, investigate and seek for new deals and partners as well as hold business discussions in the meeting rooms and hear from industry experts at panel talks at the conference hall.

The tickets are absolutely free and already available at eastandwest.com website where more and more details about the agenda and the inside events of East & West Expo Vol. 2 will appear.

Betting platform Pinnacle joins forces with Sumsub to guarantee safer gambling for its users

Today, a leading online betting and gaming operator, Pinnacle, has partnered up with Sumsub, an identity verification platform that covers KYC/KYB/AML needs. Sumsub will ensure a simpler and faster onboarding flow for Pinnacle’s users. On top of that, the KYC & AML provider will help Pinnacle protect their users from unnecessary gambling risks and become even more socially responsible. The betting company will also get all of the necessary tools for payment fraud prevention and smarter risk management.

Pinnacle is a leading online betting platform with headquarters in Curaçao. In addition to sports and esports betting, the company also offers online casino services and has been in the business for over 20 years. Pinnacle is considered one of the most trustworthy sportsbooks in the industry, given its high security standards, which are similar to that of major financial institutions.

Sumsub has empowered Pinnacle with robust verification tools, such as biometric checks and AML screening. Also, the KYC provider has ensured accurate source of funds verification so that Pinnacle’s customers do not spend more than they can afford. This will help the betting platform to comply with responsible gambling requirements. Sumsub has also provided Pinnacle with legitimate chargeback protection mechanisms.

GammaStack Rolls Out 3 Client Projects in Distinct iGaming Markets

GammaStack has recently contributed its 3 customers to go successfully live in the month of August. Being a leader in the iGaming industry since past 8 years, GammaStack possesses unrivalled expertise in distinct geographies and verticals of the iGaming industry.

Talking specifically about their recent remarkable works, three of their clients named as RaffleAsia, Rich Gambling and GoldKick recently went live in varying markets and verticals.

GammaStack helped RaffleAsia to launch an online raffle/lottery solution with a certified RNG from iTech Labs in Asian Market.

Rich Gambling made a successful entry to European market with a esports betting platform that is UKGC compliant and perfectly meets UKGC Remote Technical Standards (RTS).

For GoldKick, they developed a sportsbook integrated with casino in African market that possesses Curacao license.

GammaStack is a trusted & recognized name in the iGaming software development industry that possesses more than 8 years of experience and expertise in the industry. Their team of professionals with exceptional proficiency in technologies, market trends, audience demands, business challenges and innovative solutions make them stand ahead in the curve. Whether it’s about their advanced sportsbook development solutions, fantasy sports platform development, casino games software development or any other solution offered by them, they always exceed their client’s expectations. They have successfully served 600+ clients globally and helped them achieve their business milestone through advanced and exclusive iGaming solutions.

NetEnt Group debuts Red Tiger games in the U.S. with Rush Street Interactive

Red Tiger makes its U.S. market launch at RSI’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites in Pennsylvania

Supported by NetEnt’s licence in Pennsylvania, Red Tiger has directly integrated with one of the market leading gaming operators, Rush Street Interactive, and a range of Red Tiger titles are now available for players in the state. The initial launch of games includes Gonzo’s Quest™ MegaWays™ and Cash Volt. These player favorites will also be joined soon by some of Red Tiger’s most popular seasonal titles.

Greentube-owned StarGames is preparing for German market entry

Greentube’s online gaming site StarGames, known in the industry as the first brand to offer the original Book of Ra™ title to online players in the German market, is set to apply for a nationwide licence in the country as new legislation comes into effect in July 2021.

The brand – now owned by Greentube Malta – has experience in the German market through its licensed operations in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein. In anticipation of the expansion in the newly regulated German online gaming market, the operator recently released a landing page, which allows those interested to stay up-to-date with the latest developments around the brand.

As part of the preparations to enter the German market, StarGames is taking all steps necessary to ensure that its offering is compliant with the latest Responsible Gaming guidelines and regulations introduced to promote social responsibility and to minimise gambling-related harm. These new regulations include a “reality check” functionality, five-seconds spin intervals, cooling-off periods, a monthly deposit limit, stake and time limits as well as a ban on autoplay and progressive jackpots.

Pronet Gaming to integrate Optimove’s CRM Marketing Hub

Platform provider’s partners to benefit from engagement-driving tool suite.

Next-generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has signed a deal to integrate Optimove’s leading CRM Marketing suite.

The agreement will enable Pronet Gaming’s operator partners to maximise player lifetime value with highly personalised, scalable CRM marketing that leverages data from its fully customisable iGaming platform directly into Optimove.

Optimove’s product also provides behaviour and event-triggered campaigns targeted to distinct player segments, along with predictive analytics, automatically identifying and triggering a real-time response to changes in player behaviour.

The deal further builds on the value provided through Pronet Gaming’s platform, which now boasts a portfolio of 6,000 games from nearly 70 slots studios that have wide-ranging appeal, particularly in emerging markets.

iSoftBet launches Eyecon games catalogue to Game Aggregation Platform

Iconic Eyecon slots, including Fluffy Favourites, now available on industry leading aggregation platform

iSoftBet, the leading online games supplier and content aggregator has added 100 Eyecon slots, including the ground-breaking Fluffy Favourites, to its industry-leading Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

Eyecon is one of the U.K.’s most established casino game developers with smash-hit slots to its name such as Fluffy Favourites, Temple of Iris, and Shaman’s Dream. These renowned titles, plus many more, are now available to all iSoftBet’s global GAP platform partners alongside more than 8,000 titles from 70 leading studios.

The GAP offering also gives Eyecon access to a suite of player engagement solutions and gamification tools such as iNgame to attract and motivate users in a creative way.

GAP is one of the most dynamic and flexible aggregation platforms on the market. With a single integration, GAP enables the world’s largest brands to rapidly access the latest regulated territories – now including Germany.

It also includes iSoftBet’s increasing collection of more than 150 thrilling slots anchored by the top performing Hot Spin and Gold Digger as well as its growing Megaways™ titles. iSoftBet’s latest slot release is Western Gold Megaways™ where players are transported to the Wild West in search of huge wins.

Soft2bet launches B2B brand SlotsPalace

Cyprus, 18th November 2020 – Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2bet has unveiled gamified slots brand SlotsPalace.

SlotsPalace’s playful design combines a vast array of premium content from its in-house studios and third-party suppliers with an unrivalled user interface, which together make for a premium gaming experience that appeals to a variety of demographics.

Featuring the engaging gamified elements that Soft2bet’s platform has become renowned for, SlotsPalace will offer players the chance to earn achievements and open art collections, an industry first. Diamonds can also be won through gameplay, with an on-site boutique where these can be traded in for bonus cash and free spins.

The omnichannel brand is now live and integrates 60+ payment methods and multiple language variations including Portuguese, Italian and Spanish.

Welcome Break renews partnership with leading provider of gaming machines

Playnation, a part of Inspired, contract extended for further five years.

Welcome Break, one of the U.K.’s leading motorway service operators, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Playnation, a part of Inspired Entertainment, a leading provider of gaming machines, who will continue to provide its entertainment services across all Welcome Break sites.

Playnation has a long-standing relationship with Welcome Break, providing customers with some of the best adult gaming machines across the motorway service sector. Given the success of this partnership and the proven popularity of their products, Welcome Break is pleased to extend this relationship for another five years. Playnation will embark upon a full product refresh in the first 12 months to upgrade their existing gaming offering and systems to enhance the customer experience.

ORYX Gaming and SoftSwiss agree content deal

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has struck a deal with SoftSwiss that will see ORYX’s exclusive RGS content go live on the supplier’s aggregation platform.

SoftSwiss will initially integrate ORYX’s proprietary titles and content from RGS studio partners GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero, with games from CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Aracdem to follow.

ORYX’s RGS offering provides operators with an extensive range of world-class titles that appeal to a wide audience of players.

SoftSwiss offers a premium online casino platform featuring more than 10,000 casino games from leading game providers and holds licenses in numerous jurisdictions with clients operating in Europe, LatAm, and the CIS region. The SoftSwiss Game Aggregator has seen significant growth over the last 12 months with over 30 new providers adding their content, and the monthly volume of bets has tripled. Founded in 2012, the supplier also offers white label casino and sportsbook solutions, a crypto casino product with secure payment processing, and an affiliate marketing system.

Julian Borg-Barthet joins Curated Gaming business Pretty Technical

Leading product and platform engineering and operational support company Pretty Technical has appointed gaming-industry veteran, Julian Borg-Barthet, as the Director of Business Development. Julian will be joining the Pretty Technical senior management team from his role at the independent gaming testing laboratory, BMM Testlabs, where he was the Vice President of Business Development.

Julian brings his 12 years’+ experience in the land-based gaming, iGaming, and Lottery industry to the newly created Director of Business Development role. Julian’s extensive experience and network will support Pretty Technical’s next phase of growth in its campaign to become the definitive provider of ‘Curated Gaming’ to the global gaming sector.

Over the next 12 months, Julian will also be responsible for driving Pretty Technical’s existing product range, including Wagerpay, Mikado, and the Domino Vault, to new markets in line with company strategy.