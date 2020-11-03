Matthias Eibinger wins partypoker high roller Big Game for $357,500

The latest high roller Big Game was exactly that, a very big one indeed, and after 138 entries created a massive $357,500 prizepool, it was Austrian poker powerhouse Matthias Eibinger who walked away with the title.

The partypoker Big Game online has a $2,600 buy-in and lives up to its name, taking place on a Sunday amid the majors that stretch out across all the major poker networks such as partypoker itself, as well as PokerStars, 888poker and GGPoker.

The tournament is a long way from the partypoker Big Game of the former hit TV show where it was cash that was king. Checkout this episode from the archives:

With the final nine featuring plenty of other big names, it would be a tournament that disappointed some luminaries of the poker world, with Spanish modern poker legend Adrian Mateos and German high roller regular Ole Schemion both missing out on the money places.

Once the final table was reached, it would be Francois Billard who was eliminated first, with the Canadian 8th-place finisher cashing for $11,440. Italian player Luigi Shehadeh cashed in 7th place for $13,942, adding to the near-million he’s made on the live circuit. In 6th place, it was Cypriot player Aliaksei Boika who crashed out and they were followed by Spaniard Juan Pardo Dominguez, who cashed for $21,450 in 5th place.

It was the turn of the current partypoker MILLIONS Online champion Benjamin Chalot to bow out in 4th place, and Eugenio Peralta of Italy missed out on the heads-up battle. Mark Radoja has been in terrific form in recent weeks, but he couldn’t get the better of the stubborn and decisive Matthias Eibinger, who took down the title, earning $80,687 compared to Radoja’s runner-up score of $58,086.

Elsewhere in the Sunday Majors, Darren Elias took the win in the Sunday High Rollers $1,500 for $62,163 but was keen to highlight on Twitter just how good a day he actually had.

When your mom congratulates you on the “big win” but you actually still had a losing day pic.twitter.com/IuyTN2vZKW — Darren Elias (@DarrenElias) November 2, 2020

It was time to celebrate for Eibinger, however, after a terrific heads-up victory over a dangerous opponent in Mark Radoja. He’ll be full of confidence heading into the next high roller event, and we’ll bring you more major news on tournaments such as this week’s Sunday MILLION$ event on GGPoker later this week.

Partypoker High Roller ‘The Big Game’ Final Table Results: