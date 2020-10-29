Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – October 29, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Pronet Gaming adds Green Jade Games content

Platform provider’s latest partnership expands casino offering

Next-generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has added Green Jade Games to its growing list of casino content suppliers.

The Malta-based studio has risen to prominence with some innovative titles including recent releases Neon Lights, Gladius K.O. and Pick A Pinata.

Operators using Pronet’s casino services can now choose from over 6,000 games from more than 65 of the industry’s leading developers, such as Red Tiger, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, and Booongo.

The latest integration for the quickly expanding platform provider further bolsters its one-stop-shop offering, particularly in emerging markets.

ORYX Gaming adds Arcadem to roster of RGS Partners

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has further strengthened its RGS offering by adding up-and-coming games studio Arcadem to its roster of exclusive platform partners.

Evil Elf: The Night Before Christmas will be the first of Arcadem’s games to be launched on ORYX’s RGS in November, with further thrilling titles set to be released early next year.

The Malta-based supplier was founded in 2020 and its unique and fresh content features a futuristic perspective with high-quality design, graphics and sound that stands out in the market.

Arcadem is the latest addition to ORYX’s exclusive RGS partners and follows recently added Peter & Sons and CandleBets, as well as long-standing studios GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero.

Red Rake Gaming partners with 888casino



888casino players can now enjoy Red Rake Gaming’s most popular titles



Premium content provider Red Rake Gaming has announced a new partnership with 888casino to provide its portfolio of proven top performing titles. 888 is one of the world’s most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers with a host of prestigious awards under its belt for delivering the best in player experience across an array of markets.



Red Rake Gaming’s integration of player interaction and engagement at the foundation of its game development will support 888casino’s commitment to a superior gaming experience. Red Rake Gaming will provide top performing titles such as Million 7 and The Asp of Cleopatra. These will be delivered alongside new releases such as Solomon: The King and the smash hit Super12Stars—a non-stop action packed game that has achieved the highest grossing release this year.



The partnership is a recognition of Red Rake Gaming’s leading international offering, providing action packed content to markets around the world.

Authentic Gaming agrees Maxima Compliance partnership

Innovative B2B online live casino games specialist Authentic Gaming has agreed a deal which will see Maxima Compliance optimise and streamline the provider’s compliance function.

Authentic Gaming will gain full access to Maxima Compliance’s team of product compliance experts, which will assist Authentic Gaming’s entry into new markets.

Maxima Compliance will oversee and deliver all aspects of product compliance for the full Authentic Gaming offering.

Rush Street Interactive Named Digital Operator Of The Year At Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2020 In Association With G2E

Rush Street Interactive (RSI), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, has been crowned the industry’s Digital Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2020.

RSI received the esteemed award after being distinguished by a panel of peers, consisting of a 100 C-level independent and expert judges from the gaming industry. The Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas are the gaming industry’s most trusted awards, recognizing and rewarding the strongest performers across the previous 12 months. The Digital Operator of the Year Award annually recognizes companies that are driving forward the dynamic and rapidly-evolving online gaming industry and have made head turning achievements in the past year. RSI took home the coveted Digital Operator of the Year Award after impressing judges with its market-leading 650% revenue growth over the past year, achieving this while still being profitable.

The company develops and operates a proprietary online gaming platform powering internet casinos and sportsbooks, and has established itself as the #1 online casino operator in the U.S., according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming’s based on estimates for the three months ended August 31, 2020.

Inspired Games Now Available With Microgaming

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE) is pleased to announce that 20 of its top-performing online and mobile game titles are now available on Microgaming’s content aggregation platform.

The partnership will make many of Inspired’s global hits, including Reel King Megaways™, Centurion Megaways™ and Gold Cash Free Spins™, available to Microgaming’s growing list of operator partners, in more than 20 regulated jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired’s selection of premium slot games will enhance and further diversify Microgaming’s portfolio of graphic-rich slots content while increasing Inspired’s global reach and expanding its ever-growing international customer base.

SIS agrees 24/7 Live Betting Channel deal with Georgia’s Betlive

Agreement covers over 30,000 live horse races and 38,000 live greyhound races

SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading multi-channel supplier of betting services, has secured an agreement with Betlive to deliver its 24/7 Live Betting Channel to the leading Georgia operator.

The 24/7 Live Betting Channel will feature a mix of leading horse and greyhound racing, interspersed with market-leading virtual racing, to provide the Georgian operator with profitable short-form content throughout the day across online and retail, with a betting event taking place every 3 minutes.

The company’s live 24/7 service will provide live pictures and data from over 30,000 horse races and 38,000 greyhound races. Premium exclusive live U.K. and Irish horse racing will be available, with international horse racing from Australia, Dubai, Latin America, and Korea, as well as U.K. and Irish greyhound racing.

SIS will distribute the channel to Betlive’s retail outlets in Georgia, as well as online, with the deal highlighting the global appeal of racing content in driving betting turnover for operators in emerging territories.

Yggdrasil granted ISO 27001 accreditation

Enables business to further expand into new markets with many jurisdictions using certification as regulatory benchmark

Yggdrasil, the leading worldwide publisher of online gambling content, has been granted an ISO/IEC 27001 certification, proving its commitment to information security standards.

The international certification is awarded when a set level of information security standards are reached, ensuring best practices in this discipline.

The accreditation enables Yggdrasil to expand into new global markets, with many jurisdictions and World Lottery Association (WLA) members now using the 27001 certification as a regulatory benchmark.

Furthermore, as the supplier’s flagship content creation and distribution program, YG Masters, continues to grow, ensuring Yggdrasil’s approach to data protection and information security is compliant is an important step for the global growth of the business.

Microgaming announces new poker offering

Microgaming is set to introduce a new range of poker games to its online casino vertical.

Committed to supplying operators worldwide with a diverse portfolio of casino games, Microgaming will soon be adding a new type of poker product to its online offering.

The news comes just months after the closure of the Microgaming Poker Network (MPN), which provided online poker players with unique and entertaining gaming experiences for more than 16 years.

Hold’Em Poker is the first in a full suite of exclusive poker games scheduled for release by Microgaming, with follow-up titles such as Lucky Showdown set to be revealed in the coming months.

Push Gaming expands in U.K. with Gamesys Group plc content deal

Top-tier brands JackpotJoy, Monopoly and Virgin to gain access to chart-topping catalogue

B2B gaming supplier, Push Gaming, has signed a partnership with top U.K. operator, Gamesys Group plc in a content deal which will take its entire suite of titles live with the operator’s roster of brands.

Under the agreement, Push Gaming is set to integrate titles such as Joker Troupe, Jammin’ Jars and its latest hit release, Mystery Museum, directly into Gamesys’ network via the supplier’s UKGC-licensed platform.

Recognised as one of the U.K.’s most popular operators, the supplier’s latest deal is set to incorporate Gamesys casinos, including JackpotJoy, Monopoly, and Virgin.

Push Gaming’s catalogue is highly sought after by U.K. players, with the supplier live across the majority of tier one operators, including GVC, The Rank Group, and William Hill.