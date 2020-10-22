iGaming-employers-ready-for-growth-mode-as-57%-target-2021-expansion

Hiring activity is expected to pick up pace as we approach 2021. Over half of iGaming employers are expected to grow their workforce in the coming year – and for 19% “significantly” so – reflecting a growing level of confidence in the path ahead.

In fact, despite the heavy impact of Covid-19 this year, the gaming and gambling industry has actually grown its headcount. The sector will be an estimated 5% larger by the end of 2020 compared to a year earlier.

At the start of 2020, growth was already the plan for a full 84% of gaming businesses. Now tracking lower at 57%, ambitions have clearly been scaled back for some. It is heartening to see that the majority of businesses are looking for ways to get talent acquisition plans back on track.

These results are published today as part of The Conexus Group’s iGaming Skills & Employment Report 2020. The report was informed by input from over 180 C-Level, leadership and HR-focused respondents over the course of August and September.

Other key findings from talent and HR-focused report include:

60% Of Employers Made Hires Remotely This Year

Travel restrictions and social distancing slowed (but didn't stop) hiring and staff onboarding





Travel restrictions and social distancing slowed (but didn’t stop) hiring and staff onboarding 89% Of Gaming Employees Worked Remotely

As the whole world turned to Zoom, gaming was no exception – but the long-term remains unclear





As the whole world turned to Zoom, gaming was no exception – but the long-term remains unclear Zero Redundancies Or Furloughs Made By 58% Of Businesses

The majority of gaming businesses made no reductions, although 1 in 10 made "significant" cut backs





The majority of gaming businesses made no reductions, although 1 in 10 made “significant” cut backs “Hiring high quality talent” The #02 Biggest Concern

Only “uncertain market demand” ranked higher as a strategic concern for businesses.

To access the full report, visit https://theconexusgroup.com/igaming-employment-report-2020

