Buzz Bingo appoints Harry Lang as Marketing Director

Former Pinnacle, Mecca Bingo and Foxy Bingo experienced marketer Lang will be responsible for brand and player acquisition across retail and digital business

20 October 2020: Buzz Bingo, the U.K.’s largest retail Bingo operator with a dedicated digital output BuzzBingo.com, has appointed Harry Lang as the company’s Marketing Director.

Harry brings with him over 15 years’ experience specifically in the field of online gaming. He is a welcome addition to boost further the brand’s existing marketing team; his role specifically will be to focus on driving forward customer acquisition in both the retail and digital business plus the brand overall.

Over his extensive career, Lang has led the marketing strategy and delivery for numerous brands including WMS, bwin.party, Mecca Bingo, Foxy Bingo and Pinnacle.

In 2017 he founded Brand Architects, a strategic brand and marketing consultancy specialising in online and mobile gambling plus esports. The consultancy’s client roster included Genting Bet, PandaScore, Leon House/ AnonyMind, Rightlander, Puntt.gg and most recently Buzz Bingo.

Jamie Queen, CCO of Buzz Bingo said: –

“Buzz Bingo is at an exciting stage in its evolution, so we’re delighted to welcome someone of Harry’s calibre and enthusiasm to the business. He brings with him a wealth of marketing leadership experience and is highly capable of steering the Buzz Bingo brand through the next stage of our growth.”

Harry Lang, Marketing Director of Buzz Bingo said: –

“Having recently worked with the Buzz Bingo team as a consultant I’m hugely excited to be joining at this exciting time in their journey. They’re building a great business with customers, entertainment and responsible gaming as their absolute focus so I can’t wait to get started.”

About Buzz Bingo

Buzz Bingo is the U.K.’s largest retail bingo operator and launched its online platform, buzzbingo.com in September 2018.

Buzz Bingo’s cross-generational community numbers over 1.1 million active club members and each week and 92 clubs welcome thousands of players through their doors to enjoy bingo, play slots games and experience a great night out. Every week Buzz Bingo players win a staggering £4 million on bingo games in club and online at buzzbingo.com. With the game enjoying renewed popularity amongst new, younger players, the brand is well-positioned to get the British public to fall in love with bingo.

buzzbingo.com captures the in club feeling of playing among friends, allowing people to play together, anywhere via their mobile, tablet, desktop or on Touchpads in all clubs. Much like in club, buzzbingo.com is proud of its responsible play ethos and unlike most gaming websites, there are no wagering requirements at buzzbingo.com so players can withdraw their winnings instantly from any cash or bonus stakes.

Backed by Caledonia Investments plc, Buzz Bingo runs its clubs and website from its Nottingham and London headquarters.