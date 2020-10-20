Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – October 20, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Pariplay Portuguese Presence Propelled by Partnership with Solverde Group

Provider’s first-class content extends regulated market reach via agreement with historic casino group

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced it will be further strengthening its position in the Portuguese market by partnering with the highly respected casino and sports betting operator Solverde.pt. The deal will ultimately see Pariplay roll out all new innovative game content to entertain Portuguese players through Solverde.pt.

Solverde.pt is the online brand from the Solverde Group, a land-based business with over 45 years of experience in casinos, tourism and leisure, from north to south of Portugal. Launched in 2017 as CasinoSolverde.pt, the brand recently consolidated as Solverde.pt, to offer a wide selection of casino games in the Portuguese market – over 900 – and adding sports betting, last September. Collaborating with such a well-seasoned operator in the market, positions Pariplay for even greater long-term success in Portugal.

In line with its 2020 expansion strategy, Pariplay has focused on growing its presence in Portugal, a market that has been showing much promise in the gambling space. In fact, the online gambling sector in Portugal reported a revenue increase of 47.5% to €69.8m during Q1 2020. That represented the country’s highest quarterly rate of growth ever and was the first time that online gaming generated more revenue than its land-based counterpart.

Through the agreement, more than 35 of Pariplay’s top performing games, which have been certified for Portugal, will go live on Solverde.pt, with many more to follow. This includes popular titles like Wolf Riches, Jack in the Box, Treasure Temple, Dragons of the North and Rumble Rhino, which are all already hits throughout regulated Europe, where Pariplay has a strong, ever-expanding presence. These state-of-the-art games will be an excellent addition to Solverde.pt’s own offering of high-quality casino games and betting options.

A new virtual partnership between Endorphina and Bitville

The popular slots provider Endorphina has just made its appearance at the last SBC Digital Summit Africa and they’ve surely worked their magic at the event. Endorphina is starting their autumn season off strong with a brand new partnership formed during the SBC Digital Summit Africa with Bitville Gaming, a well-established global company specialized in building fixed-odds B2B products within the gambling industry.

Unlike the usual partnerships, this partnership was formed completely virtually and proves itself to be promising for both parties involved. For Endorphina, this is their first virtual partnership that will provide a great opportunity to expand their reach to even more players globally. As for Bitville Gaming, they can soon look forward to adding popular hits such as Lucky streak series, Chance Machine 100 and Red Cap into their portfolio, something their players will absolutely love.

NetEnt enters West Virginia as the first independent content supplier

Following a successful technical integration with DraftKings and approval from West Virginia Lottery Commission, NetEnt launches a selection of games as the first non-proprietary game studio in the newly regulated market.

NetEnt continues to increase its footprint in the US. With its globally esteemed portfolio, including titles such as Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest and Blackjack, NetEnt has rapidly become the top supplier in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Now NetEnt makes its entry into the newly regulated market of West Virginia with a selection of games being launched with DraftKings.

Red Rake Gaming expands its Malta commercial team with Saulius Bubelis and Joe Clarke

The industry’s well-known games development company, Red Rake Gaming, has boosted its Malta-based Commercial Team with two new additions to the group, further strengthening its Malta presence.

These appointments come following significant growth during 2020 for Red Rake Gaming, seeing a series of new partnerships and market entries, including the most recent adoption of the German Toleration Regime, and significantly increasing its footprint across the globe.

Gamzix’s new agreement with Emaraplay

Gamzix is happy to announce the signed deal to launch the games with game aggregator Emaraplay.

Gamzix is ​​a relatively young slot games developer, with a small but very vibrant library with a variety of customization options available to their partners. Founded at the end of 2019, the company has already gained popularity in the market thanks to a modern engine that combines high-quality sounds and graphics with numerous analytical and marketing tools.

Emaraplay has developed a completely new concept in the gaming sector that makes it easier for operators and suppliers to achieve a really important goal: maximum user satisfaction. The aggregator uses all available marketing and loyalty tools to help young developers get into igaming market.

Admiral launches GameArt and iSoftBet games through GameHub aggregation

We are extremely proud to announce that we have sealed the deal with one of Croatia’s largest gaming operators Admiral. In land-based gaming business Admiral holds a great reputation and owns the largest chain of slot machine clubs and betting shops across Croatia.

With integration of BlueOcean Gaming GameHub, Admiral gained access to the full library of Croatian market certified games from two amazing game providers GameArt and iSoftBet. Additionally, Admiral will benefit from additional GameHub tools such as Freeround triggering and Game History API both designed to ease the operator work and grow player retention.

UltraPlay is shortlisted in SBC Awards

UltraPlay has been shortlisted in the Esports Supplier of the Year category of the SBC Awards 2020.

Lyubomira Petrova, CMO at UltraPlay has commented: “We are excited to be shortlisted once again for our leadership in eSports betting. Our unbeatable dedication towards this specific gambling vertical can be seen throughout the past 6 years, as well as the multiple times we have been awarded as the Best Esports Betting Supplier on various regions worldwide. During these unprecedented times, we have seen eSports taking its deserving place. So, in that sense, this category is even more powerful for all shortlists and the entire industry in general.”

Caleta Gaming strikes MrSlotty GameHub content partnership

Premium casino content provider Caleta Gaming has agreed a major new content distribution deal with aggregation platform MrSlotty GameHub.

Caleta’s portfolio of more than 60 games – including popular titles such as Bingo Señorita Calavera, Dragon Rising Slot, Banana Keno and its latest game releases, Atomico Lotto, Ocean Richies and Betina Bingo – will shortly be available via the MrSlotty GameHub platform.

888sport LAUNCHES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SPORTRADAR’S MANAGED TRADING SERVICES (MTS)

Collaboration to deliver risk management solution for 888sports’ tennis offering

888 Holdings PLC, one of the world’s leading gambling and entertainment solutions providers, has announced a new partnership with Sportradar, a global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. The deal will see 888sport utilise Sportradar’s data and risk management solution, Managed Trading Services (MTS) Return Guarantee for its extensive tennis offering. The solution will be gradually rolled out across 888’s international markets, allowing the business to build on its existing global sports betting proposition.

Sportradar’s MTS is a unique and flexible solution that can be utilised across any sport and tailored to required service levels. It draws on a combination of the world’s top experts together with the latest technology and AI-derived pricing algorithms to both protect and enhance sportsbook operations.

BonusFinder awarded West Virginia iGaming license

Seventh US license for player-centric affiliate in 2020

BonusFinder.com has extended its West Virginia license to include iGaming – its seventh US affiliate approval in less than a year.

The rapidly growing performance marketing business was granted a sports betting license to operate in West Virginia in May this year.

Founded in 2019 with a simple goal to allow people to ‘play with more’ at their favourite casino or sportsbook, BonusFinder.com has made huge in-roads in the rapidly growing US market.

The company’s expanded iGaming certification in West Virginia license marks its seventh approval in six US states in less than a year with existing licenses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado and most recently soon-to-be regulated Tennessee, with each market showing fast growth since launch.

West Virginia regulated online and mobile sports betting in August 2019 and currently has five brands live with online and mobile betting options. According to the state regulator’s latest figures, its licensed casinos saw total wagers from sports betting and iGaming grow to a combined $151.9m in September 2020. Total wagers increase to $77m for the five-week period ended 3 October, comprising $17.7m from retail sports betting and $59.2m from online sports betting.

BonusFinder.com is a finalist in the Affiliate of the Year category at this year’s EGR North America Awards and is shortlisted in three categories at the EGR Operator Awards 2020 as well as a finalist in the Casino Affiliate of the year at the SBC Awards 2020.

Relax Gaming launches with Gamesys Group plc in major UK deal

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has gone live with Gamesys Group plc, bolstering its UK presence and market reach.

Relax’s broad portfolio of quality slot games are now available across the operator’s online casino and bingo brands, including popular sites Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Monopoly Casino and Heart Bingo.

The supplier’s wide-ranging collection of third-party studio and aggregated games has been seamlessly integrated at the highest speed, together with its popular proprietary portfolio, with headline titles Money Train 2, Temple Tumble and Snake Arena among the line-up.

Relax Gaming’s UK market penetration has increased significantly in 2020 with the company having signed several landmark agreements with some of the biggest names in igaming.

This latest integration with Gamesys, Relax’s first partner in Gibraltar, increases the supplier’s reach in the UK, as well as other key European markets where the operator is active, and cements its position as a go-to aggregation platform for top tier online casinos.

True Lab joins Pronet Gaming stable

Platform Provider’s casino portfolio to feature exciting new content

Next-generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has agreed to incorporate slots from Malta-based True Lab into its offering.

Titles including Day and Night, Sunstrike, and Victoria Wild will soon be available to the growing number of operators who utilise Pronet’s casino platform.

They join a portfolio of 6,000 games from nearly 70 slots studios that are providing a credible and innovative alternative to gaming brands, particularly in emerging markets.

Playtech extends footprint in Greece with Novibet deal

Playtech launches Live Casino and Casino offering with leading Greek operator Novibet

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has announced the launch of its Casino and Live Casino software with Novibet. This multi-market deal sees Novibet initially adding a dedicated Playtech Casino tab and Live Casino offering in Greece, with the UK and Italy to follow shortly thereafter.

Starting with the Greek market, Novibet will offer Playtech Casino content through a dedicated tab called Premium Slots as well as Playtech’s dedicated Live Casino offering localised and branded tables to the requirements of Novibet.

SoftGamings Sportsbook solution certified in Latvia

SoftGamings Sportsbook solution has been certified for use in Latvian regulated market. The first client to use SoftGamings Sportsbook in Latvia is Casino777.lv, that holds a Latvian casino license since 1 January 2005. The SoftGamings Sportsbook is now officially licensed and regulated by the Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection of Latvia, with several other European regulated market certification/licensing of the product in the pipeline.

SoftGamings Sportsbook product incorporates BetRadar odds and risk services and allows for a deep front-end design customization. SoftGamings Sportsbook offers over 500,000 events every year on 80+ sports. On top of that, SG offers a fully customisable bonus and freebets engine.

SoftGamings Sportsbook can be easily integrated into the client’s site, with extensive support for sport tracking, widgets, promo offers and banner ads supported out of the box.