CoinGeek Live – Chinese Premiere

Having taken place in Hong Kong, Toronto, Seoul and London the CoinGeek band wagon rolled into New York’s Manhattan Centre Studios Sept 30th – Oct 2nd. As the Bitcoin SV blockchain has grown during 2020, now with over 420 projects built on the chain, it is no surprise to see major organisations not only taking an interest but also taking part. So now CoinGeek Live is being premiered on Yunxi.tv so Chinese viewers can enjoy the conference in full, with subtitled translations. The stream will start:

October 17 | 10:00-16:35

October 17 | 10:00-16:35 October 18 | 10:00-19:35

October 19 | 19:00-22:45 and

October 20 | 19:00-22:50.

Hear from; Bitcoin Creator and U.S. Copywrite holder of the Bitcoin White Paper, Dr. Craig S. Wright, famed Economist and Author of Life After Google, George Gilder, Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Managing Partner, Thomas Lee and Founding President, Bitcoin Association Jimmy Nguyen.

The conference is honored to have hosted U.S. Congressman Darren Soto, Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Blockchain Caucus as well as ‘Team Human’ author Douglas Rushkoff.

CoinGeek also welcomed speakers from specializations outside the blockchain industry, including; representatives from the Swiss National Bank, and the European Commission (EU). Tune in to see presentations from the BSV Hackathton Finalists as well.