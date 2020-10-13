UKGC approves BetConstruct’s Virtual Sports Software

The latest achievement of the sports betting and gaming supplier BetConstruct in the legal field is the newly secured Combined Remote Operating Licence for Virtual Sports.

BetConstruct has been improving its software for years to quench the much grown need for betting on virtual events among players. This newly acquired licence allows for a number of combined activities allowing BetConstruct to deliver all of its 8 virtual sport games to the licensed operators under White label, Turnkey or API solutions.

Among BetConstruct’s portfolio Virtual Sports is one of the fastest growing products having 8 games in total at the moment – Virtual Football Pro, Virtual Football League, Virtual Football Penalty Kicks, Horse Racing, Greyhound Racing, Virtual Bicycle, Marble Racing and Virtual Drag Racing.

Currently, BetConstruct is in process of securing approvals for more of its products. If you want to learn about gambling licences, application procedures and more, please find information in our complete list of online gambling licences.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment .

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.