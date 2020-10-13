Strong interest in Gaming in Germany Conference – live stream available!

On Monday October 19 the first ever Gaming in Germany Conference is set to take place in Berlin.

The English-language event will be attended by domestic and international gaming and lottery operators, industry associations, affiliates, and media professionals. All major decision makers in the German online gambling market will be represented.

Estimates provided by H2 Gambling Capital show that Germany’s online market is expected to reach an impressive €2.7bn in gross win in 2021. After many delays, the first 15 online sports betting licenses have finally been issued. Online casino licenses will follow after July 1, 2021.

Transitional regime to enter into force this week

From October 15, a transitional iGaming regime enters into force that allows Germany-facing online operators to continue operating in the country until the new State Gambling Treaty takes effect from July 1, 2021.

If you wish to remain eligible for a future German online license, it is imperative that you comply with all the provisions of the transitional regime as soon as possible.

NEW SPONSOR: The 2020 Gaming in Germany Conference is sponsored by Authentic Gaming, which will offer a localized live gaming solution for the German market, in close cooperation with their land-based partners Casino Bad Homburg.