Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – October 8, 2020

Cricket or Rummy: It’s time to Win and Enjoy: Rummyculture unfolds its Mega Indian Rummy League around the same time as IPL

Cash Prizes worth Rs. 6 crore to be awarded to the winners of the tournament

This month will be a thrilling one for all the game lovers, be it cricket or rummy, all thanks to IPL and the Indian Rummy League. With the much-awaited IPL now in full swing, Rummyculture, India’s fastest growing online gaming platform has also organized the most rewarding Indian Rummy Tournament for the rummy players around Diwali. This traditional game that is most evidently played during Diwali with friends and family has gained much online traction in recent years through online gaming platforms like Rummyculture itself. In this 56-day rummy tournament, which started on 19th September, the players will have mega opportunities to grab the highest cash rewards. The event will close on 13th November, rewarding the winners with Cash prizes worth Rs. 6 crore.

laytech doubles dedicated Live Casino space in Romania

Twice as many tables serving licensees globally

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has announced the significant expansion of its Romanian Live Casino operations, supporting demand across the local market and internationally.

Originally designed to support the expanding Romanian market, the dedicated studio space is currently home to a range of blackjack, roulette and baccarat Live tables, hosted by native-speaking Romanian, English, Spanish and Italian dealers. The newly upgraded facility will now have twice the number of tables available with the addition of Greek-speaking dealers to serve the Greek market, with the Colombian market to follow.

BetGames.TV boosts Mexico presence with Ganabet.mx deal

Leading operator integrates full suite of live dealer content

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has partnered with established Mexican operator Ganabet.mx to offer its players the supplier’s full catalogue of titles.

The deal went live on 20th September 2020 and has seen Ganabet.mx deliver users popular live games, including Wheel of Fortune, 6+ Poker, and the recently revamped War of Bets.

BetGames.TV’s product suite is a proven boost to player engagement across numerous jurisdictions, with the supplier seeing particularly impressive growth during lockdown.

With a surge of more than 300% in bet counts across LatAm and Central America this year, all its live dealer titles prioritise ease-of-use and provide low-spend options ensuring extended playing sessions.

Booongo grows Colombia presence with Zamba deal

Launch to increase supplier’s foothold within nation’s online market

Booongo, the global online slots developer, has signed a deal with Zamba, the online arm of the Vicca Group, which will see it establish a large presence in the Colombian regulated market.

Zamba customers will have access to Booongo’s complete portfolio of slot content, including the top performing Sun of Egypt, Book of Sun Multichance, and Dragon Pearls.

The operator will also be able to utilise Booongo’s tournament and wider gamification toolkit designed to significantly increase player engagement of both casual and competitive bettors.

ORYX Gaming adds P&S as an exclusive platform partner

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has added emerging games studio Peter & Sons (P&S) as one of its exclusive RGS content providers.

P&S is a fresh game development studio with an aim to produce some of the most innovative, creative, and entertaining slots on the market and will primarily be targeting operators active in the Nordics.

The studio’s circus-themed title D’Cirque with beautiful visuals and fun, engaging mechanics targeting a broad set of casino players, was the first game to go live on ORYX’s platform on 13th August.

A number of other titles, including Sheriff Colt and Punch Club, will be rolled out in October and November and immediately made available to operator partners via the ORYX RGS platform.

All P&S’ titles offer a unique player experience built by a combination of gaming veterans, world-class artists, mathematicians, and musicians involved in the development process to create innovative themes, designs, and features.

P&S joins GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Giveme Games, Golden Hero and CandleBets as ORYX’s exclusive RGS partners.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.

Pragmatic Solutions™ teams with BlueRibbon to drive player engagement Malta

iGaming Platform technology leader, Pragmatic Solutions, further enhances power of its platform to casino operators by partnering with BlueRibbon to enable engaging cross-content jackpot promotions.

In a move to further strengthen its reputation as a top provider of proprietary core technology solutions to iGaming operators, Pragmatic Solutions, sister-company to industry content leader Pragmatic Play, will pre-integrate BlueRibbon’s Player Engagement software on to its leading iGaming platform. This addition allows Pragmatic Solutions partner operators working with Pragmatic Solutions the ability to create bespoke, content-agnostic jackpots across regulated markets, while substantially adding a new level of excitement and anticipation during game play to drive their competitive edge and enhance the user experience.

Integrated to the Pragmatic Solutions iGaming platform seamlessly, the robust BlueRibbon Player Engagement software boosts player loyalty and brand differentiation, giving Pragmatic Solutions operators the power to create bespoke jackpot solutions tailored to their needs of their clients, and reaffirms BlueRibbon as an integral partner to lead the next level of gaming solutions with its product agnostic, real-time gamification tools.

Pragmatic Play’s Slots Now Live With Colombian Operator Zamba

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, had launched its full slot offering with Colombian operator Zamba.

Zamba customers can now access Pragmatic Play’s diverse slot portfolio, including the fan-favourite John Hunter series, as well as multi-award-winning Wolf Gold and latest release Wild Walker.

The operator can also take advantage of Pragmatic Play’s catalogue of table games and gamification toolkit, Enhance.

The supplier has taken significant steps to grow its Latin American footprint in recent months, with the partnership following on from a similar deal with BetMotion in Brazil and Universal Race across the region.

ESA Gaming hires Maria Luisa Malfasi as new Business Development Manager

Innovative games provider ESA Gaming has hired Maria Luisa Malfasi as its Business Development Manager to accelerate the company’s next level of growth.

Malfasi has over 15 years’ experience from the online gambling sector and joins the ESA Gaming team from iSoftBet where she held the role as Senior Account Manager for three years.

In her role, Malfasi will lead ESA Gaming’s commercial efforts and pursue strategic opportunities by fostering new partnerships and identifying new markets.

The hire comes off the back of the launch of ESA Gaming’s EasySwipe™ portfolio earlier this year, a lightweight HTML5 mobile-first game family that integrates seamlessly into sportsbooks without disrupting the betting experience. ESA’s products are certified in Italy, Malta and Colombia, allowing for swift rollout with its partners across the globe.

Relax Gaming secures B2B licence from Gibraltar regulator

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has been approved by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority, unlocking further growth opportunity for the company in key markets.

Marking another significant step in Relax’s continued growth strategy, the licence will enable the supplier to widen its reach among many of the largest operators, with a special focus on the U.K., where it has lined up a series of major partnerships to launch in 2020.

The Gibraltar B2B licence is the fourth regulatory certification granted to the company, which also holds licences with the Malta Gaming Authority, the U.K. Gambling Commission and the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN). As well as its licensed operations, Relax fully supports regulated markets such as Denmark, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia.

Push Gaming extends Casumo partnership with new content deal

Slot provider further re-enforces tier one credentials

B2B Gaming supplier Push Gaming has announced a new deal which sees it extend its partnership with online casino, Casumo.

The new agreement will give Casumo access to the supplier’s growing portfolio of slot titles via Push Gaming’s MGA and UKGC licensed platform, with Joker Troupe set to be the first game available to the popular casino.

The latest in a string of strategic partnerships for Push Gaming, 2020 has seen the company continue to enhance its global presence with top-tier casinos across the globe.

Lachlan Thomson joins Luckbox as Head of Performance Marketing

Esports betting platform Luckbox has appointed Lachlan Thomson as Head of Performance Marketing.

Thomson joins the Isle of Man-based company having most recently worked at fellow esports betting site Unikrn as Head of Brand Communications.

Thomson will be tasked with helping scale up Luckbox’s marketing efforts as the company targets continued growth in Q4 2020 and beyond.

Luckbox announced in July that its oversubscribed funding round closed on $5.0m CAD ahead of an expected listing on Toronto’s TSX Venture Exchange.

Aspire Global’s Btobet Signs Sportsbook Deal with Betfair

Aspire Global’s BtoBet, a leading B2B sportsbook and technology provider, has further expanded its position in Latin America through a partnership with Betfair in Colombia. The agreement further strengthens BtoBet’s leading position in Colombia.

The agreement will see BtoBet’s cutting-edge sports and PAM platform, Neuron 3, become even more widely available in Colombia. After the regulation of the Colombian market in 2016 BtoBet has established itself as the leading sportsbook provider in the country. By bolstering its presence in Colombia, BtoBet has demonstrated its commitment to extending its footprint across global regulated markets.

Live games provider TVBET inks a deal with SoftGamings

The leading provider of live lotteries and card games TVBET announced its new partnership with the online casino software developer SoftGamings. The cooperation between companies would enhance both the image and the effectiveness of both teams’ promotion.

The major profile of TVBET is to create immersive content for betting and casino players. Its progressive card-, table- and lottery games have already earned the love of its audience around the world. And the cooperation with SoftGamings will allow the company to expand its coverage with greater speed.

In recent months, live-games provider TVBET demonstrates its growing popularity in selected regions. Despite the crisis, alternative betting products in the live format has become a necessary attribute of serious market players. Moreover, bets increase in its games is also the fact that encourages customers to take a closer look at broadcast solutions.

SoftGamings is a leading i-gaming developer since 2008, offering clients turnkey and white label casino solutions, all top game providers under a single integration, licensing and banking solutions and more. For existing online casinos, its team offers a range of game providers with some best conditions, including the games of TVBET.

Yggdrasil takes extensive slot content live with Betzest™

Yggdrasil, the innovative online gaming solutions provider, has taken its content live with online casino and sportsbook operator Betzest™.

Betzest’s players now have access to Yggdrasil’s full games portfolio including popular Valley of the Gods, Vault Of Fortune, Vikings Go Wild, Jackpot Express, Football Glory, Temple Stacks: Splitz and many more.

The operator is also offering Yggdrasil’s growing library of titles developed through the YG Masters program, which offers independent studios the opportunity to design, develop and distribute high quality content using Yggdrasil’s global network, advanced technology, promotional tools and industry expertise.

Under a MGA licence, Betzest offers players a great selection of content from premium online casino providers with easy to use payment methods. The operator focuses on ensuring amazing entertainment and user experience to its players.

The deal with Yggdrasil is another significant step in Betzest’s rapid expansion plans and comes off the back of a strong performance in 2020 so far. The company is looking forward to announcing more partnerships with other leading providers at the end of the year.