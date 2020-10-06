Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – October 6, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Betsson extends Yggdrasil partnership to YG Masters program

The operating partner joins Masters program to access GATI technology and to develop & distribute games

Leading global operator Betsson has extended its long-standing relationship with Yggdrasil to join its rapidly growing YG Masters program. Joining Masters will enable Betsson to access, create and distribute gaming content using Yggdrasil’s revolutionary GATI technology.

The new agreement is a significant milestone for Yggdrasil’s YG Masters initiative as it marks the first time an existing operating partner has joined the program. For Betsson, the opportunity is to create new content, based on its experience as a successful operator, and have that content distributed via the extensive Yggdrasil network. GATI is the technology facilitator for the enhanced partnership and will accelerate value creation and global distribution.

GATI is a preconfigured, regulation-ready development toolkit that enables studios and game developers to apply standardised technology to develop and distribute games anywhere in the world. This means YG Masters partners can source, build, and distribute content on a global basis to maximize revenue. Yggdrasil provides the single standardised interface and significant reach.

Masters’ partners integrated to GATI get access to the long-established Yggdrasil operator network plus the fast-growing YG Franchise network. Masters in tandem with GATI is a brand new approach to game aggregation. Development and distribution of new games is much quicker and far less complicated than traditional models. It is truly a revolution and Yggdrasil are very proud to add Betsson to their Masters’ roster.

Betsson is one of Europe’s leading sports betting and gaming brands with more than five decades in the gaming industry and multiple brands across a range of markets.

Cricket or Rummy: It’s time to Win and Enjoy: Rummyculture unfolds its Mega Indian Rummy League around the same time as IPL

Cash Prizes worth Rs. 6 crore to be awarded to the winners of the tournament

This month will be a thrilling one for all the game lovers, be it cricket or rummy, all thanks to IPL and the Indian Rummy League. With the much-awaited IPL now in full swing, Rummyculture, India’s fastest growing online gaming platform has also organized the most rewarding Indian Rummy Tournament for the rummy players around Diwali. This traditional game that is most evidently played during Diwali with friends and family has gained much online traction in recent years through online gaming platforms like Rummyculture itself. In this 56-day rummy tournament, which started on 19th September, the players will have mega opportunities to grab the highest cash rewards. The event will close on 13th November, rewarding the winners with Cash prizes worth Rs. 6 crore.

Game Payment Technology smash forecasts with average value of electronic funds ahead by more than 400%

Feedback from the Game Payment Technology (GPT) early adopter programme has exceeded pre-launch forecasts and challenged conventional thinking surrounding the take-up and acceptance of technology by players in older demographic groups.

With the roll-out of the first 350 GPT enabled AWPs continuing, despite the new Covid restrictions, initial data has shown the average monthly value of electronic funds per machine to be in excess of £108. This is more than five times the forecast that GPT included as part of the business plan that was set in partnership with bacta’s Cashless Committee. Significantly, the profile of players has confounded some of the stereotypes and accepted views surrounding age and the use of technology. Data has shown that the majority (62 percent) of those using the GPT cashless app were aged 40-years and older, a characteristic that underlines both the widespread acceptance of apps in general as well as GPT’s simple and user-friendly navigation.

Pronet Gaming enlists Mark Schmidt to spearhead African expansion

Local industry heavyweight appointed as Director of Sales for Africa

Pronet Gaming has recruited Mark Schmidt as Director of Sales for Africa as it looks to accelerate growth across the region with its fully-customisable sportsbook, casino and omni – channel platform.

Schmidt, who has more than 11 years’ experience in the continent’s sports betting industry having held senior roles with leading regional B2C and B2B brands, will spearhead business development in the African region as Pronet Gaming look to accelerate their expansion into emerging markets.

Bringing a thorough understanding of the local market requirements and operating conditions, Schmidt joins Pronet Gaming from IMG Arena. In his role as Business Development Manager for MEA there he signed some of the region’s top tier names over the last three and a half years.

His CV also includes a stint as Sportsbook Manager for Hollywood Bets, which he held for four years. He was then appointed as Sales Manager for Betradar, playing an incremental role in the company’s regional growth.

NetEnt’s live casino portfolio launched with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino

After a completed technical integration, NetEnt’s live casino games are now available to players with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino.

NetEnt’s Blitz Blackjack, Auto Roulette Studio and Perfect Blackjack games have gone live with state owned Svenska Spel Sport & Casino, one of the biggest operators in Sweden, increasing the supplier’s footprint in the live casino market.

Over the last year NetEnt’s live casino portfolio has undergone a major facelift with a number of product enhancements and new games being launched, including Perfect Blackjack and Auto Roulette Studio. NetEnt has also shown its dedication to optimising the player experience by continuously improving the UIs, graphics and usability.

The partnership with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino also includes great marketing tools with tailored campaigns for both acquisition and retention that will benefit Svenska Spel Sport & Casino and help the operator grow its live casino business.

Income Access Honoured with Two Bronze Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Paysafe company recognized in categories for Women-Run Workplace and Female Executive of the Year

Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, has been recognized twice by the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the winners of which were announced earlier today. The company won Bronze Stevie Awards in categories for Women-Run Workplace of the Year and Female Executive of the Year (Canada), awarded to SVP and General Manager Tara Wilson.

The Stevie Awards, which honour female employees, entrepreneurs and executives across the globe, has now handed Income Access four awards in the last three years, reinforcing its status as a company dedicated to diversity and inclusion at all levels. In 2019, Income Access took home bronze for Women-Run Workplace, while Wilson won silver for Female Executive of the Year (Canada) in 2018.

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Director of Global Technical Compliance Peter Wolff Named to the ELG 40 Under 40 Class of 2020-2021

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Director of Global Technical Compliance Peter Wolff, has been named an Emerging Leader of Gaming (ELG). Wolff joins an elite class of professionals from across the industry spectrum in the 2020-2021 “ELG 40 Under 40” presented by Global Gaming Business and the Innovation Group.

Skrill partners with Betfred USA Sports

Paysafe digital wallet continues 2020 U.S. expansion by extending global Betfred Group partnership to American sportsbook subsidiary

Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a new partnership for its Skrill digital wallet with Betfred USA Sports, the wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based bookmaker Betfred Group. Building on Skrill’s long-standing payments support for Betfred internationally, the digital wallet has been added as a payment method to Betfred USA Sports’ recently launched mobile and online sportsbook for the Iowa market.

Midnite integrates HooYu to deliver esports betting customer sign-up KYC journey

HooYu selected to power customer sign-up and KYC journey for young & global esports customer demographic

Leading KYC and customer onboarding specialist, HooYu, today announced a partnership with esports betting operator, Midnite, to power their customer sign-up and KYC processes.

Midnite is a UK Gambling Commission regulated esports betting operator that enables customers to watch and bet on the latest CSGO, Dota 2, and LOL matches and tournaments.

Whilst esports betting has enjoyed a meteoric 2,922% rise in GGY from March 2019 to March 2020[1], its younger and more geographically diverse customer base brings with it challenges to be able to quickly and smoothly check customer age and identity before gambling can take place.

As a new gaming operator designing its platform from the ground up, Midnite selected HooYu to provide a range of database check, ID document validation, facial biometric and identity confidence scoring technology. As well as orchestrating the KYC technology behind the scenes, HooYu also embeds UI and UX tools in the Midnite sign-up process to guide users through the sign-up process and maximise customer acquisition success rates.