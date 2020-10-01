Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – October 1, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Yggdrasil adds ReelPlay to rapidly growing YG Masters programme

Infinity Reels™ slot supplier gains access to GATI technology to further extend market reach

Popular slots developer ReelPlay has joined Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme, giving it access to the revolutionary GATI technology to accelerate value creation and global distribution.

Sydney-based ReelPlay is the latest addition to the expanding YG Masters programme which supports partner studios realise their global business strategies and expand in new markets, using Yggdrasil’s proven technology, including GATI.

Jessica Maier joins Push Gaming as CRO

Gaming law specialist to oversee company’s licensing and compliance functions

B2B gaming supplier Push Gaming has announced the appointment of Jessica Maier as its new Chief Risk Officer in a move that will greatly bolster the company’s plans for continued international expansion.

Maier will head the Legal and Compliance department and oversee all aspects of licensing and compliance across all markets. She will be responsible for managing relationships with regulatory bodies and continue to ensure best practice on Push Gaming’s operations and content development.

As CRO, she will also be key to driving the supplier’s entry into new jurisdictions by managing new licence applications and certification processes, while continuing to promote a culture of compliance throughout the growing organisation.

IAGA member Jessica Maier has extensive expertise in the space, having joined from German gaming law specialist law firm Melchers where she was partner. In the role, Maier offered risk assessment strategy and regulatory development advice to numerous B2B and B2C clients and assisted in various licensing proceedings.

Maier’s appointment follows a sustained period of growth for Push Gaming, which has seen it agree various new partnerships in recent months across a number of new territories, with the likes of GVC, Norsk Tipping and IGT.

The Stats Zone launches B2B offering focusing on the sports betting industry

The Stats Zone (TSZ) has today launched its brand new B2B sports content service, providing specialised data-driven insights and expert analysis to sports betting operators and affiliates.

TSZ’s team cater for all customer content requirements in every major sport, US sports, fantasy sports and the big-name esports. The team produces bespoke handwritten content to engage customers, drive SEO, develop CRM material, increase dwell time and keep customers happy, all of which can be delivered in multiple formats such as API, widgets or even printed material.

With SEO and evergreen editorial a staple for TSZ, there is equally a heavy focus on preview content to attract audiences for over 20 different sports, over 300 different competitions, and more than 20,000 events per year. This unrivalled coverage provides clients with non-stop content every day of the year to attract and engage customers.

Rightlander joins forces with Trustly and Footstock

Supplier to help tier one operators improve affiliate compliance

Rightlander, the ground-breaking compliance platform has signed deals with Trustly and Footstock to help both providers improve affiliate compliance and boost their responsible gambling measures.

Rightlander.com will offer its technology which encompasses a comprehensive range of affiliate compliance tools which include the Automated Compliance Monitor, a PPC Monitor and a Proactive Affiliate Finder.

The Automated Compliance Monitor helps detect non-compliant content across geographies including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and the United States. The monitor flags potential violations such as missing terms and conditions, outdated offers, incorrect marketing assets allowing both Trustly and Footstock partners to remain compliant in different jurisdictions.

The Proactive Affiliate Finder scans millions of web pages every month to identify new and prominent sites and the innovative PPC Monitor identifies harmful ads to stop them from appearing on an operator’s branded keywords.

Scientific Games Extends Partnership with Hard Rock International for US Sports and iGaming Expansion

Entertainment giant to roll out digital and retail solutions across multiple U.S. states

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) was selected by long-term partner Hard Rock International to deliver its OpenSports™ and OpenGamingTM solutions across regulated markets in the U.S.

Initially, Scientific Games will deploy its OpenSports digital and retail solutions for Hard Rock International in Iowa and New Jersey. The Company will be the exclusive provider of sportsbooks operating under the Hard Rock brand across the agreed states.

Hard Rock International will also power their iGaming offering in New Jersey with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming solution via the Hard Rock Casino apps and HardRockCasino.com.

Scientific Games’ OpenGaming solution will deliver the player account platform across all Hard Rock International digital solutions in the two states.

Better Collective acquires Atemi Group for up to 44 million EUR

Sports betting media group, Better Collective, has completed the acquisition of Atemi Group, for up to 44 million EUR. Atemi Group is one of the World’s largest companies specialised within lead generation for iGaming through paid media (PPC) and social media advertising. The acquisition is a major strategic move for Better Collective with significant synergistic opportunities.

The purchase price has been agreed to 40 million GBP (approximately 44 million EUR) of which 32,5 million GBP is paid upfront at closing in a combination of 27.8 million GBP in cash and 4.7 million GBP in Better Collective shares from the treasury shares holding. The remaining 7.5 million GBP will be paid in equal quarterly deferred payments until the end of 2021.

For more details about the acquisition, check Better Collective’s press release here.

BetGames.TV hires Playtech’s Andreas Köberl as CEO

Founder Vygerdas Jonikas will now focus on product innovation as CPO

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has hired Andreas Köberl as its new CEO in order to facilitate the company’s next level of growth.

Köberl joins from Playtech Sports, where he started out as Commercial Director and then went onto head up the Trinity Bet Group, operating the Germany and Austria-facing sportsbook brand HPYBET.

Holding several degrees in both engineering and business, including a PhD in high-tech marketing, the Austrian will bring over 12 years of expertise from various positions involved in managing complex software products, including from within the aerospace industry and at Microsoft.

Evoplay Entertainment continues global growth with Hub88

Supplier signs key agreement with cutting-edge platform provider

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has partnered with the international platform provider, Hub88.

The company will launch Evoplay Entertainment’s entire portfolio of more than 100 slots, table and instant games across part of its operator network, with 30 of the supplier’s hit games going live with its partners in Romania, Croatia and Italy.

Featuring 2000+ games from over 30 providers, Hub88’s platform boasts a powerful back office offering accounting services, real-time KPIs and a unified bonus management functionality.

The deal allows Evoplay Entertainment’s engaging catalogue, including recent hits such as Raccoon Tales and Forest Dreams, to continue being enjoyed by a growing number of audiences from markets across the globe.

NetEnt Chooses Scientific Games’ OpenGaming™ Platform for US Expansion

Feature-rich iGaming platform fuelling market penetration for the world’s leading game developers

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games””) reached an agreement with global online casino supplier, NetEnt (NET-B.ST), to distribute their iGaming content across regulated US markets via Scientific Games’ feature-rich OpenGaming™ platform.

This new deal sees one of the world’s largest slot developers join forces with Scientific Games to extend their presence across the US.

A wide range of NetEnt’s popular releases have now been integrated onto the OpenGaming™ aggregation platform. NetEnt’s content is now available to OpenGaming™ partners in the regulated market of New Jersey, with further launches in Michigan and Pennsylvania to follow.

The two companies are exploring further opportunities to collaborate and bring cutting-edge gaming experiences to players across regulated markets.

The addition of NetEnt’s slot portfolio, including blockbuster titles like Divine Fortune, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest, strengthens Scientific Games’ OpenGaming™ proposition and signals a significant milestone in its ability to build one of the world’s largest iGaming aggregation platforms. With over 2,500 games consisting of in-house developed titles and content from a wide range of third-party studios, the platform is also home to features such as jackpots, free-rounds, missions and tournaments, all of which contain responsible gambling tools for players to easily access during gameplay.

TG Lab granted MGA licence

TG Lab, the leading omni-channel platform provider, has been granted its Critical Gaming Supply Licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

This B2B licence provides the business with the opportunity to strengthen its position as a technology supplier within Europe’s iGaming industry.

Salsa Technology links with Leander Games

Salsa Technology and Leander Games are proud to announce an exciting content exchange partnership.

Leander Games, an industry-leading games studio, is gaining access to Salsa Technology’s outstanding library of Video Bingos. Candy Bingo, Super Zodiac Bingo and Farm Bingo are just a few of the popular games included in the deal.

The deal will also see Leander Games’ ever growing portfolio, localized for 31 countries, be integrated onto Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

Leander Games’ superb studio has released many hits over the years. Joining the Salsa Technology GAP are Ave Caesar, Kraken Conquest, Ali Baba and Ways of the Labyrinth to name but a few. On top of this, Salsa will benefit from Leander’s innovative feature,”Dynamic Ways” which includes the latest strong performer “Wild West Zone“.