Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – September 29, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Pariplay Diversifies Fusion™ with Content from Five New Software Providers

Aggregation platform’s integration of online casino games from content providers serving multiple markets consolidates Pariplay’s presence in Europe and beyond

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, today announced the next phase in Fusion™’s evolution. The platform’s addition of content from Booming Games, Gaming 1, Patagonia, SYNOT Games, and Triple Cherry, extends Fusion™’s reach in Spain, Germany and multiple other Central and Eastern European markets, and further reinforces their commitment to having more games in more markets

OneTouch and Big Wave Gaming partner up for Wild Wild West 2120

Supplier joins forces with social casino specialist for immersive new slot



Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has teamed up with the third-party games studio, Big Wave Gaming, to launch Wild Wild West 2120.

The 5×3 title transports players to a futuristic Wild West in pursuit of a prized bounty, with a Free Games round where two of the reels turn into Wilds and multiple jackpots can be won with a single spin.

The release follows a succession of acclaimed game launches from the mobile-first studio, including engaging hits such as Flexing Dragons, as it prepares to debut an additional range of cutting-edge products.

The developer’s offering continues to be enjoyed by a growing global fanbase, following on from its recent commercial partnerships with key platform providers such as Revolver Gaming and Slotegrator.

Relax Gaming launches with Paddy Power and Betfair

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has integrated with Paddy Power and Betfair in a deal that significantly enhances the supplier’s UK presence.

As part of the agreement, a wide range of content from Relax’s third-party studios has gone live with the two operators, both leading brands under Flutter Entertainment Group, as well as integrated portfolios from the supplier’s platform partners.

Top performing games from Relax’s in-house portfolio were also made available, including player-favourites Money Train, Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and its record-breaking hit Money Train 2, with upcoming releases from Relax’s diverse roadmap to be launched in the coming weeks.

The partnership with the Flutter Entertainment brands, both major names in the UK gaming sector, marks an important milestone in Relax Gaming’s expansion strategy and significantly increases the company’s share in Europe’s largest market.

Pragmatic Play launches live offering with EveryMatrix

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has made its Live Casino products available to several EveryMatrix casino clients in Europe and LATAM.

The online casinos will have access to Pragmatic Play’s growing Live Casino offering, including the recent launch of Roulette and Blackjack Azure. Pragmatic Play’s Live portfolio greatly expanded in the past period, with Mega Sic Bo, localised Roulette games and Speed variants of a wide array of casino classics included.

The partnership with EveryMatrix marks another commercial deal signed for the provider’s Live portfolio, following on from similar agreements with BlueOcean Gaming and 888 in recent weeks.

Tecnalis strikes Latin American distribution deal with Greentube

The Spanish gaming management platform Tecnalis will add premium content from Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, to its extensive portfolio, in a deal that will strengthen the supplier’s position in Latin American markets.

The deal will see Tecnalis take on Greentube’s full suite of slots, table games and video bingo titles, which are hugely popular in the Latin American market. Famous games such as Book of Ra™ deluxe, Sizzling Hot™ deluxe, Mega Joker™, Bruno Bingo™ and Diamond Link™: Mighty Elephant will become available to operating partners throughout Latin America. Many of Greentube’s titles have already proven successful in land-based casinos in the region and players will soon be able to enjoy the popular games online.

Renowned operators from around the world are using Tecnalis’ online gaming platform, Alira, which has become a market leader in Spanish-speaking regions. Alira provides a solid software, which offers operator partners, scalability and flexibility.

With the platform, operators can grow and develop their own operation the best way possible. Tecnalis is positioning itself as one of the leading software companies in the market, with operations in Colombia, Peru and Paraguay, as well as current projects in Mexico and Argentina.

BetGames.TV partners with QTech in global push

Entire live dealer catalogue integrated into QTech’s aggregation platform

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has entered into a partnership with games aggregator QTech as it looks to broaden its global audience.

The games supplier will have its entire portfolio incorporated into the QTech Games platform, including titles such as Wheel of Fortune and Baccarat which have proven popular across a number of demographics and geographies in recent months.

QTech will become a key partner in driving the live casino supplier’s global reach, with the distributor holding a significant footprint across Asia and various emerging markets, some of which are yet to be serviced by BetGames.TV’s premium content.

Betsson Group Selects Scientific Games to Power U.S. Sports Trading

Global deal to provide operator with Don Best Sports’ market-leading pricing service

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) has agreed terms to deliver its OpenTrade™ product to Betsson Group, significantly improving the operator’s trading capabilities in the U.S. and across the globe.

The Company has secured a multi-year, worldwide deal to provide the entire Betsson brand portfolio and B2B network with the Don Best Sports’ (“Don Best”) U.S. sports proprietary pricing service.

As part of the OpenSports™ product suite, OpenTrade will be available across all major professional and collegiate U.S. sports for both pre-match and in-play events.

This new deal will further underpin Betsson’s entry into the U.S. online sports betting market. Betsson plans to launch a proprietary sportsbook with its partner Dostal Alley Casino in the first part of 2021, pending regulatory approval.

Yggdrasil adds ReelPlay to rapidly growing YG Masters programme



Infinity Reels™ slot supplier gains access to GATI technology to further extend market reach

Popular slots developer ReelPlay has joined Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme, giving it access to the revolutionary GATI technology to accelerate value creation and global distribution.

Sydney-based ReelPlay is the latest addition to the expanding YG Masters programme which supports partner studios realise their global business strategies and expand in new markets, using Yggdrasil’s proven technology, including GATI.

GATI is a preconfigured, regulation-ready development toolkit, enabling studios and game developers to use a standardised technology solution to develop and distribute games anywhere in the world. This means YG Masters partners can source, build, and distribute content and crucially accelerate global reach, finding new ways to increase revenues, all using one standardised interface.

All Yggdrasil partners integrated to GATI get access to widespread distribution via the Yggdrasil operator network and the YG Franchise network. This is a unique model enabling them to rapidly scale distribution and boost revenue opportunities, at the same time as developing completely new ways of working and collaborating.

ReelPlay boast an extensive portfolio of high-quality slots content which will be offered to a new audience through the YG Masters programme. Included in the portfolio will be the Infinity Reels™ series of games, ReelPlay’s unique concept in online slots where each spin provides the chance to add an additional reel and respin with a progressive multiplier. Launch titles will include Atlantis Megaways™ & Giza Infinity Reels™.