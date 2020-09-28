7 reasons to attend the Gaming in Germany Conference, Oct. 19 2020

Join us on October 19, 2020 at the Grand Hyatt Berlin for the first major English-language conference to take an in-depth look at the soon-to-be regulated German online gambling market.

Germany has the clear potential to become Europe’s largest and most important online gambling market. Estimates provided by H2 Gambling Capital show that Germany’s online market is expected to reach an impressive €2.7bn in gross win in 2021.



The German federal states have agreed on a transitional regime for online operators pending the entry into force of the revised State Gambling Treaty on July 1, 2021. This transitional regime, a somewhat “softer” version of the revised State Gambling Treaty, becomes operational on October 15. Get expert legal advice from Germany’s leading gambling lawyer Jörg Hofmann on your exact responsibilities & obligations.



The new State Gambling Treaty introduces several restrictions on advertising and marketing, including a prohibition on affiliate marketing that is based on a revenue-sharing model. Local experts will discuss strategies to deal with the constraints of these new advertising regulations.



The new State Gambling Treaty requires that operators take technical measures to ensure, for instance, that players are unable to log on simultaneously with multiple operators. These provisions ensure that technical compliance with the revised State Gambling Treaty is a major challenge. Learn what to expect & how to cope.



Every time an online market is regulated, there will be hurdles and challenges – some new and unexpected, others familiar and recognizable. Make sure that you are as well prepared as possible with the IMGL Masterclass “Lessons from abroad” with Birgitte Sand, former Director General of Danish regulator Spillemyndigheden.



