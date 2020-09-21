Fantasy Football failure? key trades to make in early season

You’ve kicked off your Fantasy Football League and already you’re behind Auntie Pam who you last saw aged five, that guy at the office who you can’t stand and your little brother, whose team is called Hands-Yöur Butt. Your squad is in desperate need of help and you’re tempted to blow your season’s Wild Card option and it’s only Gameweek #2.

Fear not. We’ve crunched the numbers and come up with the top scorer and a couple of solid value options to remedy your defence, midfield and attack.

Goalkeepers

The top scorer for this position after the season’s delayed kick-off if Alisson, the Liverpool goalkeeper, having scored 15 points. This is surprising in one sense because the champions conceded three in their first game but not in another sense because the Brazilian saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet at Chelsea in Gameweek #2.

Should you get the Premier League and Champions League winner in the sticks? Well, he’s priced up at 6.0 which is expensive for a goalkeeper but overall is less than the price of a Callum Wilson (6.5), so might be advisable. Karl Darlow (9 points / 5.0 cost) is a cheap option who is guaranteed to start most games with Martin Dubravka out for a lengthy period, while Vincent Guaita is the same price having scored 13 points. The only disadvantage to buying Guaita now is that Palace can’t play Manchester United every week.

Defenders

So far, the Premier League has seen less clean sheets than a four-day stag weekend in Magaluf. What should you be looking for in a defender? Well, essentially, assists and goals.

Overall, the top scorer so far is Leicester’s new multi-talented Belgian Timothy Castagne, who at just 5.5 cost has scored a whopping 23 points, with a goal and an assist in two games. We’d exercise caution in bringing him straight in, purely as The Foxes travel to Manchester City next.

We’re big fans of Arsenal’s Gabriel at 5.1 cost and 17 points, although you might want to wait until the end of Gameweek #3 given he’s facing Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and company next. Roman Saiss of Wolves is likely to play both the ‘Old Gold’ next two games, and with 15 points in the first match alone, is a must-buy. He’s up against West Ham and Fulham in the next two games.

Midfielders

It’s impossible to see past bringing Son Heung-Min into your team if you haven’t already, with the South Korean having already scored four goals and amassed a top-scoring 26 points for Tottenham fans and shrewdies. He’s the top-scoring player across all positions in the Fantasy Football League so far. At a cost of 9.0, he’s miles cheaper than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (12.0 cost for 12 points) and Mo Salah (12.1 for 23 points).

Wilfried Zaha possibly represents the best value, with three goals in two games, and having scored 23 points at a cost of just 7.1. Our value pick would be Leeds’ Mateusz Klich, who costs just 5.6 and has already gained 18 points, scoring two goals in two games. Leeds face Sheffield United in Gameweek #3.

Forwards

Strikers are in short supply this season, with many of the more advanced players such as Aubameyang, Rashford and Salah all being available as midfielders despite plying their trade at the top of the pitch.

One name to get behind is the current top scorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has 25 points in two games, with neither of those fixtures being easy. Having scored four goals in two games against Tottenham and West Brom, Calvert-Lewin is a guaranteed focal point for The Toffees, although he faces in-form Brighton and Liverpool in his next two games.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane’s four assists and a goal against Southampton means he’s scored 23 points, but at a cost of 10.5, you might want to go cheaper as Mourinho’s side don’t often smash in five goals. Brighton’s Neal Maupay is good value at a cost of just 6.5 for 18 points so far, but Raul Jimenez faces West Ham and Fulham in his next two games, so costing 8.5, the Wolves man is great value, with eight point on the board from his first game alone.