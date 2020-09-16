Thinking on your feet – the benefits of a stand-up desk

In terms of office toys, a stand-up desk is the new black. Looking out across the office cubicles, the air tastes that little bit sweeter with a stand-up desk. When we spend most of our day in front of a laptop, the stand-up desk has proven to be that small change to the routine that boosts your health and productivity.

All standing desks are basically the same. A fixed height standing desking will cost you $100 USD, but a nice electric standing desk can set you back up to $1000 USD.

The benefits of a stand-up desk far outweigh the costs over the long term.

Standing Desks Relieve Back Pain

Studies have shown that standing for at least one hour per day can have a severe impact on reducing the pressure and stress on your spine caused by sitting all day. Back pain is one of the most common complaints of all office workers around the globe. An hour standing each day can make all the difference.

Standing Increases Your Productivity

There’s something about a stand-up desk that gets the ideas flowing across the keyboard. The body performs at its peak when there’s a reduction in back and neck pain. You’ll notice the inbox is easier to clean out on a Monday morning and the boost to your focus you get from standing up during the day.

Standing Increases Your Concentration

More than 70% of people who have used a stand-up desk felt more focused than when they were sitting. Standing up moves the blood around your body and increases brain function. You’re going to find it will make a difference to your focus when you have the option of standing during the day.

Standing Reduces Your Stress-Levels

Stress and anxiety are one of the major office health hazards around the world. There’s something about being trapped at a cubicle that can affect your health. A slight change to your daily office routine and stretching those tired muscles can make a difference to your stress and anxiety levels.

Standing Reduces the Risks as a Result of Poor Health

Sitting for more than eight hours a day and not moving can affect your health. You won’t see the change immediately, but it will happen over time. Office workers will confront health a myriad of health issues including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and in some cases heart attacks. Your metabolism drops significantly when you are sitting, increasing your chances to some serious health issues when you throw in poor food choices.

Standing Incorporates More Activity into Your Workday

Standing up in sitting will see you burn an extra 50 calories an hour. It doesn’t seem like a lot but if you are using a stand-up desk for half of your office day then those numbers can add up over the weeks and months, and the health benefits will be there to see in the long term. Moving around the office for a few minutes and standing up will bring some extra activity into your day and ultimately an investment in your long-term health.