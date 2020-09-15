The-10-best-exercises-to-try-in-your-home-office

Finding the best exercises to do in a home office situation can be a challenge. Let’s be honest, the majority of us struggle at the best of times to stay active at home – let alone when you have to juggle work and family commitments in 2020. Giving up the gym to spend hours in front of your laptop while working from home can have some very real consequences on your health and mental wellbeing.

Adding some small exercises into your day can go a long way towards keeping you fit and active. While these health tips may not give you the perfect beach body, they’ll help you stay in shape as you battle the office grind from home.

Below is a collection of the ten best exercises that you can do from your home office without having to stock up on the latest gym equipment.

The Briefcase Lift

Pull out your suitcase or the bag you would normally use for the commute to the office. Load it with as many heavy items as you can and try some triceps extensions, bicep curls, overhead press and rows. Try and knock out as many reps as you can.

Desk Dips

Sit at the edge of your desk with your palms either side of your hips. Keep your flat on the floor and then bend your elbows and lower your body until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle. Hold this for at least 30 seconds and look to knock out a set of 10 reps.

The Office Toe Tap

Ever notice how the colleagues who tend to fidget were a little leaner. Restless people tend to burn a few extra calories when you add up the number of times they move around the office, tap their toes or wriggle in the chair. You can burn up to an extra 400 calories a day by tapping your toes and wriggling in your chair. All the little movements do make a difference after a long day in the office.

The Chair Glute Squeeze

Another simple exercise that you can do at your desk. Simply squeeze both buttock muscles, hold for 10-seconds and then release. Work on increasing the amount of time that you can hold these muscles as you try and build it up to one minute.

Under Desk Leg raise

Work on carving out the six-pack while sitting at your desk or kitchen table. Keep your knees bent while you sit, then lift your feet off the floor and squeeze your core to keep them suspended.

Side Plank Raise

You’ll need your home office desk or kitchen table for this exercise. Ove to the edge of your table with your palms either side of your hips. Keep your feet flat on the floor and then bend your elbows and lower your body. Hold the position for 30 seconds and then alternate sides between sets.

Office Chair Push-ups

Decline push-ups shouldn’t be attempted if you suffer from any type of back complaint; this exercise isn’t for beginners. Prop your feet on any chair that you can find and assume a starting push-up position. Lower your chest to the ground and keep your back flat and ensure your hips don’t drop.

Sitting Jumping Jacks

Remember doing this one in gym class at school? Jumping-jacks are a full-body workout that will get every muscle in the body working. If you can’t do the full version, then try sitting in your chair and opening and closing your arms overhead.

Grip Squeezes

The grip straighteners are something that you can keep at your desk. It’s a great chance to practice that killer handshake. There are some seriously good health benefits to a strong grip. You’ll be able to lift heavier weights in the gym and decrease your recovery time.

Subtle Seated Calf Raises

While sitting at your desk or kitchen table, lift both your heels but keep toes on the ground. Squeeze your calves for ten seconds then lower your heels back down.