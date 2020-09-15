dench-egaming-solutions-preps-for-americas-with-gli-19-certification

Dench Solutions is proud to announce that it has received approval and it has been granted a GLI-19 compliance certificate by GLI.



Following a successful sales campaign with several newly acquired Central American regulated operators in 2020; the online gaming platform provider has been awarded the GLI-19 of its ability to meet strict security standard requirements when dealing with customer data.



GLI-19 is a standard based on an extensive review of several key interactive gaming jurisdictions that have experienced success in regulating the inherently complex systems associated with iGaming. GLI-19 is the first set of common standards for technical regulation of iGaming markets, encompassing the best practices in regulated jurisdictions from the U.S., Canada, and from countries across Europe.



Dobromir Mitev, CEO, Dench eGaming Solutions, said: “Obtaining the certificate is the natural course of compliance events for our company. After acquiring ISO 27001 certificate for information security in 2018 and several NMI platform certifications in Europe, we have easily managed to meet all the requirements of GLI-19 and we are looking forward to supporting our new partners in Jamaica and Honduras.



“Central and South America have always been regions of interest in our road map therefore the decision to acquire the GLI-19 certificate was a logical and natural way to re-affirm our strong position on being completely compliant against the global iGaming standards. Managing data safely is very important for operators and players in this part of the world where online gaming is just starting to pick up and we strive to provide safe environment for players and organizers.



About Dench eGaming Solutions



Dench eGaming Solutions is a B2B software provider with a strict focus on the iGaming industry. We specialize in providing next-generation turnkey gaming platform, white label services, and most importantly deliver a real-time marketing automation solution focusing on customer bonusing, rewards, and engagement.