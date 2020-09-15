Association-of-Gaming-Equipment-Manufacturers-(AGEM)-joins-industry-partners-to-focus-on-responsible-gaming-education

LAS VEGAS (September 14, 2020) – The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) and its 184 member companies from 22 countries are proud to join the American Gaming Association (AGA) and all industry partners in celebrating Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW) – Sept. 13-19, 2020.

The event, created by the AGA in 1998, is held each year at this time and creates an opportunity for gaming companies individually and the industry as a whole to increase awareness of problem gambling and to promote responsible gaming programs nationwide. It also provides a specific opportunity to refresh employee training, promote transparency and gaming literacy to customers, and work with community partners on advancing responsible gaming initiatives.

This year’s theme is “Have a Game Plan.™ Bet Responsibly,” a campaign to educate new consumers and seasoned bettors alike on responsible sports wagering as legal sports betting continues to expand across the country. This public service campaign focuses on educating bettors on the principles of responsible sports wagering: setting a budget, keeping it social, knowing the odds, and playing legally.

AGEM’s efforts extend beyond education to include financial support of critical organizations and entities that provide problem gambling awareness, treatment and research. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, funding for problem gambling services in the state of Nevada was slashed this year by more than 40 percent. The AGEM-GLI Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative has stepped up with a $200,000 contribution over 2 years to the Dr. Robert Hunter International Problem Gambling Center in Las Vegas. Moreover, AGEM has been a longstanding contributor to the International Center for Responsible Gaming, the National Council on Problem Gambling, the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling and other worthy organizations.

Additionally, AGEM’s game plan involves networking with others to expand understanding of disordered gambling. Through the AGA’s Responsible Gaming Collaborative, AGEM has worked closely with other industry members, academic professionals and advocacy groups to chart a new course on the complex issue of responsible gaming.

“With the expansion of gaming that includes legal sports betting and new online activity, our commitment to responsible gaming is focused on continuing to work with regulators, operators and the problem gambling community to help ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience,” AGEM Executive Director Marcus Prater said. “We’re proud to have Connie Jones, one of the leading experts in this field, working for us as AGEM Director of Responsible Gaming and providing both the AGEM Responsible Gaming Committee and the full membership with valuable guidance and insight.”

AGEM is a non-profit international technology trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

