Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – September 3, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Greentube signs partnership with Casino Gran Madrid Online

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has extended its footprint in Spain after signing a distribution deal with leading operator Casino Gran Madrid Online.

The supplier’s online adaptions of popular land-based titles such as Book of Ra™ deluxe, Lucky Lady´s Charm™ deluxe, Sizzling Hot™ deluxe, Lord of the Ocean™ and Mega Joker™ will be available to Casino Gran Madrid Online’s customers as part of the agreement. In addition to NOVOMATIC’s iconic slot games, Greentube is also going to introduce the first in a series of novelty jackpot games under the Diamond Link™ brand.

Many of the titles in Greentube’s varied games portfolio are already familiar to the operator’s players, having gained popularity in its land-based venues. Founded in 1981, Casino Gran Madrid Group is one of the leading gaming firms in Spain, operating three land-based casinos alongside its rapidly growing online brand.

The partnership further strengthens Greentube’s presence in Spain with Casino Gran Madrid Online being the fourth operator to take on the supplier’s premium content in the country.

Gamzix partners with Exinito iGaming

Gamzix enters the market by signing an agreement with the young and thriving Exinitio iGaming provider.

Gamzix is a young but fast growing company of highly qualified professionals with extensive experience in the slot machines development. With 7 high-quality, innovative games released, the company is not going to be satisfied with what has already been achieved, focusing all its efforts on expanding the number of partnerships.

Push Gaming joins forces with Rhino Entertainment

B2B Gaming supplier Push Gaming has signed a partnership with Rhino Entertainment to provide its innovative slot offering to online casino brand, Casino Days.

Integrated via Relax Gaming’s platform, a wide selection of titles are now available to Rhino Entertainment, including recent hits such as Razor Shark, The Shadow Order and the soon to be launched Mystery Museum.

Push Gaming’s expanding slots portfolio is designed with both players and operators in mind, and its popularity has seen Push Gaming’s reputation continue to grow rapidly across the igaming sector.

This latest operator partnership further establishes the company’s portfolio as a must-have for operators in regulated markets around the world.

Pariplay Strengthens Position in Romanian Market with 888casino Partnership

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced its further expansion in the Romanian market through a partnership with 888casino, one of the world’s leading gambling and entertainment solutions providers.

The agreement will see Pariplay’s portfolio of exciting casino games become more widely available in the Romanian iGaming space and builds on its initial introduction in Q1 2020. The partnership also marks Pariplay’s third and largest Romanian partner since being granted its Romanian license by the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) in July of 2019 and expands on its existing partnership with 888casino, where Pariplay today is live in several key regulated markets.

Pariplay is launching the partnership with Mystic Manor and Dragons of North, one of their most popular titles, and will be rolling out another 13 shortly thereafter, including the proprietary Wolf Riches and branded Bloodshot: Rising Spirit. This leading casino content, which is already immensely popular throughout regulated Europe, is poised to be an exceptional addition to 888casino’s impressive offering of over 650 games from a multi-vendor platform of providers.

DAOGroup strikes partnership with MoneyMatrix

DAOGroup has signed a partnership agreement with MoneyMatrix to supply DAOWallet, its premier cryptocurrency-fiat gateway, as an integrated payment solution for MoneyMatrix’s network of operators.

Delivering multiple unique features and benefits tailored to iGaming operators around the globe, DAOWallet’s innovative design supports a wide range of currencies, including Bitcoin and Ether for crypto, Tether and TrueUSD for stable coin, and Euro via SEPA and USD via Swift for fiat.

DAOWallet also interacts with Ether Scan to provide efficient gas pricing, as well as all major exchanges such as Binance, Kraken and Bitfinex, ensuring the very best rates for MoneyMatrix’s operators.

For peace of mind, DAOWallet’s pioneering AML and compliance tools scour the history of all incoming cryptocurrency transactions, eliminating any potential concerns regarding both the history of the user and of the specific coins.

DAOWallet operators further benefit from its crypto processing licence, which ensures all transactions on the operator side are fiat only – another key element ensuring every transaction is fully compliant on all sides.

BetGames.TV strengthens Balkan presence with Maxbet deal

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has further enhanced its international standing after announcing a major content deal with popular operator Maxbet.

Games such as Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune, and BetGamesTV’s exciting new twist on Texas Hold’em poker, 6+ Poker, are now all available to Maxbet’s large Serbian audience, with additional markets set to follow.

The partnership also gives the casino access to BetGames.TV’s recently optimised lottery product, which has seen a 25% increase in draw speed, enhancing both customer dwell time and boosting revenues.

Playson’s hit games portfolio now live with Alea

Casino software developer Playson has gone live with Alea in a deal which gives the operator’s online casino brands and content aggregation platform access to its extensive suite of games and popular engagement tools.

Playson’s entire catalogue of slots, including hit titles such as Rise of Egypt Deluxe, Vikings Fortune: Hold and Win and Solar Temple are now available through the operator’s cutting-edge aggregator platform, AleaPlay, and its many online casinos including its flagship casino, SlotsMillion.

Also included within the deal are the developer’s vast array of promotional tools, such as Seamless Play, Free Spins, Jackpots, and regular tournaments with daily prize drops, which have proven to not only extend dwell time but increase levels of player retention.

Fast Track and BlueRibbon partner on innovative Player Engagement

Fast Track adds BlueRibbon’s innovative, product-agnostic jackpot solution to its portfolio of third party Alliances.

Fast Track has been building a portfolio of different integrations to enable operators to manage all aspects of their communications and rewards from within the Fast Track Platform. These diverse ‘Alliances’ include suppliers such as Enteractive, LinkMobility and Red Tiger. The addition of BlueRibbon will be an exciting opportunity for the operators working with Fast Track to add a new form of engagement to their arsenal.

Packaged in a seamless overlay, BlueRibbon supplies powerful and uniquely customizable tools, to increase user engagement and cultivate sustainable loyalty enabling operators to unleash the full potential of jackpots to deliver a superior player experience while driving growth. These tools will now be enabled on the Fast Track platform, allowing Fast Track partners to take full advantage of this integration.

ORYX Gaming debuts in Denmark with SkillOnNet

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has taken its content live in Denmark for the first time with several casino brands powered by SkillOnNet.

Danish players now have access to content from ORYX’s premium partner studios Gamomat and Kalamba.

SkillOnNet is a leading software platform provider which powers several unique and popular online casino brands licensed in Denmark, including PlayOJO, LuckyVegas, SlotsMagic and RoyalBet.

SkillOnNet’s casinos and operator partners also have access to ORYX’s advanced marketing tools, such as leaderboards and tournaments, that have proven successful in improving acquisition and retention rates.