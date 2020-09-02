CalvinAyre.com September 2020 Featured Conferences & Events

SBC Summit Barcelona Digital

SBC is primed to host their next big digital event. The SBC Summit Barceloa Digital will offer 4 full days covering 5 zones of verticals. Visitors can expect to see over 200 expert speakers discuss the latest gambling industry trends from all around the world.

Using their state-of-the-art digital platform, the expected 10,000 attendees can also visit exhibition booths and network with each other. This is a chance to make deals, stay on top of the news and connect with the partners that can help your business reach the next level.

What: SBC Summit Barcelona Digital

When: September 8-11

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

CoinGeek Live

The Bitcoin community continues to grow, as the massively scaling blockchain of Bitcoin SV provides new opportunities to enterprises from around the world. This three-day conference will offer talks from over 50 speakers, showing off the latest from the Bitcoin industry while demonstrating the power of Satoshi’s original vision of Bitcoin.

This is a perfect opportunity for developers to learn the endless possibilities that Bitcoin SV creates, and for Investors to see budding new businesses creating innovation new solutions on the blockchain. If you’ve just gotten into the Bitcoin scene, or you’re a seasoned veteran of the blockchain, this is a can’t miss conference for you.

What: CoinGeek Live

When: September 30 – October 2

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online