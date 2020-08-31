The Long Con: Lee Ann Johnstone on facing your fears starting a business

Lee Ann Johnstone , the founder of Affiliate Insider, has experienced the highs and lows of launching your own business. The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the gaming industry’s need for reliable affiliate marketing companies, and Johnstone has well and truly earned her status in the game as one of the good guys. Launching an affiliate marketing company is a rollercoaster of emotions and Johnstone was happy to share her insights with our own Becky Liggero Fontana on the latest episode of The Long Con.

Having worked on the agency side, client-side and network side, Johnstone felt her niche was developing the affiliate marketing business. “I call myself a digital connoisseur, I love how it all links together and what the strategies are that go with that is very important to me.”

Johnstone felt she could provide some mentorship to some of the newbies entering the gaming business. “I felt it was time to teach the next generation of affiliate marketers the skillset they need and to help and support them.”

Johnstone isn’t afraid of the cold hard truth of the start-up world, confessing that the early days were some of the toughest of her career. “Leaving your day job takes a certain amount of bravery. If you truly believe in something and you are prepared to work and enjoy what you do every day, it doesn’t become a choice. You work incredibly hard running a business,” she said.

The pandemic has presented new affiliate marketers with some unique opportunities in the gaming business, with plenty of opportunities for networking “Now is the time to be getting yourself to all digital events and they’re free you should be there anyway because you just never know who you are going to meet,” Johnstone said. “We hold a digital event that’s only two hours long. With digital you can come and go as you please and there are a plethora of events on the marketplace at the moment.”

