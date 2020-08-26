Eilers-&-Krejcik-Gaming-announces-partnership-with-Olympic-Entertainment-Group

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, August 25, 2020 — Eilers & Krejcik Gaming is pleased to announce a partnership with Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG). Under the terms of the partnership, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming will provide OEG with subscription-based research and analysis in our Digital & Interactive Gaming and Sports & Emerging Market verticals.

Corey Plummer, Chairman and CEO of OEG, explained, “Expanding Olympic and OlyBet brands in the areas of iGaming and sports betting are key strategic priorities for the groups. Eilers & Krejcik Gaming was the logical choice to provide data and research to support our decision-making in that process. Our multi-year partnership with the NBA demonstrates our commitment to deliver multi-channel entertainment experiences to customers in all of our markets.”

Ross O’Hanley, Senior Vice President of Land-Based Consulting at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, commented, “Eilers & Krejcik Gaming is proud to partner with OEG as we expand our research and advisory efforts in Europe. OEG’s recent partnership with the NBA and diverse customer base across six Eurozone markets makes them an ideal partner for us.”

About Olympic Entertainment Group:

Olympic Entertainment Group is a leading provider of multi-channel gaming and entertainment across Europe. OEG is the #1 provider of gaming products and services in the Baltic region with strong operations in Slovakia, Malta and Italy. OEG’s flagship digital and sports betting brand, OlyBet, operates across the Baltic region and is the market leader for casino games and sports betting in Estonia.

About Eilers & Krejcik Gaming:

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC is a boutique research, consulting and advisory firm focused on servicing the gaming equipment, interactive gaming, and sports betting sectors within the global gaming industry. Our products and services include market research, company research, and consulting and advisory services designed specifically for land based & online casino operators, equipment & technology suppliers, social gaming companies, real-money online game companies, and institutional investors. Additional information regarding our research products and advisory services can be obtained calling D.J. Leary at 949-387-7721, or visiting our website at www.ekgamingllc.com.