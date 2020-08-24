Oddin signs Esports Entertainment Group operating under Vie.gg brand

Oddin, the engaging esports odds feed and risk management provider, has agreed upon odds and a risk management provision to Esports Entertainment Group to bring the true engagement into the global esports betting market.

“We have looked at all the existing esports odds feed providers supplying services to betting platforms, the majority treat esports as a line extension item, Oddin is different” stated Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “Once we spoke to Oddin, we immediately saw how they can help us to bring our offering to a completely new level and continuously improve upon it. They offer a tremendous amount of unique expertise in both betting as well as esports. Their uptime and number of live markets are exceptional and we feel they are the market leaders.”

“Both Vie and Oddin have ambitions to significantly improve the esports landscape in the years to come, so we just clicked from the very first moment we spoke together,” said Marek Suchar, Head of Partnerships at Oddin: “It is an honor to cooperate with an operator with such caliber as Vie. They are the first esports betting operator listed in the NASDAQ and their ambitions within esports are limitless. Having multiple licenses in various jurisdictions positions them to became the major global esports player and it will be our privilege to be with them on that journey. It is always fulfilling to see our partners utilizing our solutions to its fullest potential and we are confident Vie will do just that.

About Oddin

Oddin is a B2B esports odds feed and risk management provider. It delivers the most engaging esports betting experience with an industry-leading uptime and number of live markets. The solution boosts engagement, drives volume, increases margin and thus accelerates profitability. This is only achievable by a combination of state-of-the-art technologies, advanced data science and machine learning algorithms, experienced traders and official data. The team has more than 50 years of combined experience in betting and esports, successfully doing business with the most complex platforms globally, including Betfair Exchange in the past.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com