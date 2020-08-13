Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – August 13, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Online Casino & Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with leading Casino provider JFTW™

Online Casino and Bookmaker Betzest™ increase their offering in a new partnership with leading casino provider JFTW™.

The agreement covers JFTW™ full collection of games including popular slots like Tiki Vikings, Amazing Aztecs, Shogun of Time, Goldwyns Fairies, Ruby Casino Queen, Lucky Links, Rainbrew, Sidewinder, Deco Diamonds, Treasure Skyland and many more.

Playson to launch slots portfolio with Sesame’s new online casino

Casino software provider Playson has agreed a deal with Bulgarian gaming group Sesame to supply the company’s new online casino with its content.

With a 20-strong retail estate in locations across the country, the operator is strengthening its position in Bulgaria by launching a new online offering, with Playson’s range of games set to feature prominently.

An assortment of Playson’s hit games will go live with Sesame, including Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win, Solar Temple, Solar Queen, its Funky Fruits portfolio and Timeless Fruit Slots.

The operator’s offering will also be boosted by the addition of Playson’s integration-free engagement tools, which have been demonstrated to significantly increase player retention.

SIS strikes Betcris partnership for 24/7 Live Betting Channel launch

SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading multi-channel supplier, has extended its presence in Central and South America after securing a deal to supply its 24/7 Live Betting Channel to one of the region’s leading operators, Betcris.

Betcris will launch SIS’s 24/7 Live Mixed Racing Channel on its online sportsbook, which will provide profitable short-form betting content throughout the day and will deliver an engaging betting experience for its fast-expanding customer base.

SIS’s 24/7 live betting service includes exclusive live U.K. and Irish horse racing, along with international meetings from the likes of Dubai, Latin America, Mauritius and the U.S., as well as premium U.K. and Irish greyhound racing.

Booongo secures major content agreement with Rush Street Interactive

Booongo, the global online slots developer, has signed a deal to provide games to Rush Street Interactive (RSI) for its online brand in the Colombian market, RushBet.co, further strengthening the developer’s presence in the regulated market.

The commercial agreement will give the online casino access to Booongo’s wide range of popular titles including Great Panda, Tiger’s Gold and Super Marble: Hold and Win, the latest release from its portfolio of Hold and Win games.

As part of the deal, Booongo’s offering will also be made available through the operator’s popular social gaming offering in the U.S. Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is the first United States-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook on a national basis in Latin America and is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S.

This new deal with Rush Street Interactive is an important step for Booongo, which continues to build the reach of its content throughout Colombia in the LatAm gaming market.

BtoBet bolsters tailored virtual content portfolio for LATAM and Africa with Global Bet

BtoBet has announced its partnership with Global Bet in an agreement that will see the content provider’s Pro-Series content bolster the leading iGaming platform provider’s virtual sports portfolio.

Global Bet’s state-of-the art 3D visualisations, sounds and dynamic events, coupled with the logical behaviour of virtual athletes is one of the main highlights that underline the popularity of the game titles amongst players resulting in high engagement levels.

Global Bet’s virtual sports product architecture allow for an omni-channel experience across all platforms, channels and devices through a single account and wallet system, unifying the betting experience on both retail and online channels.

Habanero continues rapid growth with SuperSport

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero is now live with SuperSport, Croatia’s leading operator.

SuperSport’s players can now enjoy all 64 of Habanero’s Croatia-certified games, including Lucky Lucky, Wild Trucks and Hot Hot Fruit, especially popular in a jurisdiction where classic fruit-themed games have established themselves as strong performers.

The deal further strengthens the supplier’s commercial presence in the territory, following a partnership signed last year with PSK, a prominent online casino run by the renowned regional operator Fortuna Entertainment Group.

Greentube extends 888casino partnership to Italy

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has extended its successful partnership with 888, one of the world’s leading gambling and entertainment solutions providers, to launch its popular online titles in Italy on 888casino.

The deal will see 888casino host Greentube’s innovative adaptions of land-based titles, which have proven successful in the Italian market, and complements 888’s existing engaging online games portfolio. 888casino players in Italy will now have access to an even wider range of slot games including Greentube fan-favourite Book of Ra™ deluxe as well as Lucky Lady’s Charm™ deluxe and Dolphin’s Pearl™ deluxe, which are due to go live soon.

Greentube’s games portfolio has built a loyal fan base in Italy since the supplier entered the market in 2018 and its new premium online slot content is highly anticipated.

Greentube’s content is now live with 888casino in several key markets, including Sweden where it recently launched its games offering with the operator.

PartnerMatrix joins forces with Affiliate Guard Dog and AffPapa

PartnerMatrix is pleased to announce the inking of two new partnerships with affiliate media platforms Affiliate Guard Dog and AffPapa. The collaboration aims to increase user engagement, content reach for affiliate audiences and help build a trustworthy business environment.

ZenSports Partners with Paysafe’s Income Access for Upcoming Affiliate Programme

ZenSports, a mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) sports-betting marketplace with a focus on the international market, has announced a new partnership with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. Building on ZenSports’ existing partnership with Paysafe’s Skrill digital wallet, the new deal will see ZenSports launch an affiliate programme on the Income Access affiliate marketing platform, while leveraging its in-house affiliate team and network.

Going forward, ZenSports’ unique product offering will benefit from resources made available through its expanded Paysafe partnership and, more specifically, its integration with the Income Access Network and guidance received from the provider’s in-house team of affiliate marketing experts. The network and affiliate team each leverage the Income Access platform’s full suite of tracking and reporting tools, which support performance-based marketing decisions.

Gamanza set to launch new games portfolio with Betsson Group

Gamanza has agreed terms with Betsson Group to promote Gamanza’s portfolio of games via its integration with iSoftBet’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

Betsson is an impressive first signing for Gamanza outside of Switzerland, where Gamanza’s games are available to the five land based casinos that have so far chosen to utilise Gamanza’s GaminGenius™ Platform. Following the receipt of local certifications, Gamanza games will launch across a number of Betsson Group’s world class casino brands.

Director of Product and Commercial Activities at Gamanza, Tim Lawrenson has said “To launch with a prestigious operator such as Betsson is a fantastic achievement for the team. We fully expect the portfolio we are building to engage players in a wide variety of markets, so we are really excited for the launch.”

Salsa Technology signs NetGame Entertainment content deal

Salsa Technology has signed a content deal with NetGame Entertainment to integrate the premium content provider’s titles onto its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

The fast-growing iGaming software provider boasts of a portfolio that has seen 30 brand new games added over the past two years.

Among NetGame’s most popular game titles are the likes of Hit in Vegas, Golden Skulls, Diamond Shot, Magic Tree, Clover Stones, African King, Magic Dragons, Dancing Lanterns and MMA Legends. Additionally, the vast majority of these games have a Free Spins feature or extra player engagement features such as Progressive Jackpots, Tumbling reels, Pick’em Bonus, Re-Spins, Fortune Wheel or Win Both Ways and revolutionary Totalizer feature.

Salsa Technology’s GAP features over 50 third-party content providers, which sit alongside an exciting library of proprietary titles.

VBET signs three-year Football Federation of Armenia deal

VBET has reached an agreement with the Football Federation of Armenia to sponsor both the Armenian Premier League and the Armenian Cup for the upcoming three seasons. The competitions will be named VBET Armenia Premier League and VBET Armenian Cup respectively.

The three-year agreement will become the biggest sponsorship deal in Armenia’s football history and contribute to the local football development.