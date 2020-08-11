Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – August 11, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

GrooveGaming gets connected to LatAm specialist BetConnections.

Yet again aggregator GrooveGaming is in the news with a deal to supply content to LatAm specialist BetConnections, as GrooveGaming continues to expand rapidly on the back of some of the most robust technology in the iGaming industry.

GrooveGaming is the aggregator of choice for a host of big industry names including EveryMatrix, iGP, Digitain, Microgaming, ProgressPlay, Alea, Quickfire and BetConstruct, amongst others, with BetConnections providing a significant stepping stone into the LatAm market.

Selected by BetConnections on the depth of its portfolio, GrooveGaming’s powerful platform includes over 4000 casino games as well as a wealth of aggregated content ranging from slots, online casino and live casino, to poker and table games, that operators can access via easy integration to drive player engagement and revenue.

BetConnections also took into account that GrooveGaming has been recognised as one of the ’10 Best Technology Solution Providers of 2020′ by IndustryEra, firmly demonstrating that the aggregator’s technology development is being acknowledged not only in the iGaming industry, but also from outside it.

BetConstruct Switches Up Live BlackJack

New audiences and boosted revenues is what BetConstruct offers to its partners with the launch of a new live game – Switch BlackJack.

Since the beginning of the summer, this is the fourth major gaming release for BetConstruct’s Live Casino. Just like Swift Roulette, the new game called Switch BlackJack has an exciting twist on the most famous casino game.

Building stronger attraction for both new and existing players, Switch BlackJack tables feature three playing sits per game and two boxes to bet on simultaneously with an option to switch combinations. High-odds side bets for more experienced players are an essential element to the game and additional revenue source.

Between three players per table and two betting boxes per individual, there is a higher level of retention for operators with Switch BlackJack. Regardless of the player experience, this new game with an alternative take on the main concept of BlackJack, has a full potential of being more than a one-time thrill.

Playtech and Pokerstars Casino launch Spin & Win Live Roulette in Spain

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has teamed up with Pokerstars Casino to launch Spin & Win Live Roulette in the key growth market of Spain.

Designed to bring a gameshow-style atmosphere, Spin & Win combines striking presentation and exciting player experience with a range of ways to win.

Created to boost both player winnings and excitement, Spin & Win Roulette offers the potential for players to land a multiplier of up to 100x. Unlike other multiplier-based roulette variants, in Spin & Win Roulette, every straight-up position on the roulette layout is multiplied for a more exciting experience. Built around innovative augmented reality technology, Spin & Win Roulette is designed to be visually engaging as well as delivering on compelling gameplay.

Pokerstars Casino is the first operator to launch a dedicated, live roulette variant in Spain, as a continuation of the original release and building on significant growth in the market in recent years.

Eyecon sets its sights on expansion through Microgaming’s platform

Eyecon, the leading game studio acquired by Playtech in 2017, has signed a deal that will see its entire suite of games be made available to Microgaming’s customers.

Popular titles such as Fluffy Favourites, Shamans Dream and Temple of Iris will be added to Microgaming’s award-winning platform, which provides over 800 gaming brands worldwide, in more than 20 regulated markets, with access to an extensive and growing collection of exclusive content and top-performing partner games.

Promising new partnership between Endorphina and Universal Soft for the LatAm Market

The trendy slots provider Endorphina does not plan to stop with the incoming of partnerships this summer. We’ve just heard the news that Endorphina has kicked off a new partnership with Universal Soft, one of the most prestigious and well-known companies operating in the Latin American market and is focused mainly on horse racing and betting.

This partnership strikes itself to be promising for both parties. For Endorphina, this is their second partnership with a notable company within the LatAm market, so Endorphina will greatly expand to reach more players in this region. Universal Soft can also look forward to providing their clients with a diversify portfolio of colourful and trendy new games.

BF Games to enter Portugal with Betclic Group deal

Creative development studio BF Games is set to debut in Portugal after striking a deal with leading operator Betclic Group.

The agreement will see BF Games’ most popular slot games made available to Betclic’s Portuguese customers as well as customers from the rest of Betclic’s brands, including fan-favourites Book of Gods, Stunning Hot and Bonnie & Clyde, and successful classics such as Crystal Mania and Lucky Tropics.

Betclic is a market leading operator in Portugal, and through the partnership, BF Games will be able to offer its content to an extensive customer base. The games will be delivered to Betclic via a direct integration.

Red Tiger strikes content deal with The Mill Adventure

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger is to provide its entire stable of video slots to white-label and gaming platform provider, The Mill Adventure.

The agreement gives the The Mill Adventure access to Red Tiger’s award-winning portfolio and includes hit games such as Pirates’ Plenty, Dragon’s Fire, and the newly released Gonzo’s Quest™ Megaways™.

In addition to integrating the supplier’s comprehensive offering, The Mill Adventure will also be able to provide players with entry to Red Tiger’s acclaimed Daily Drop Jackpots Network, which is now recognised as one of the most important acquisition tools in the industry.

BETBY granted MGA supplier licence

Innovative sports betting supplier BETBY has been granted its supplier licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) in an important step as it looks to expand in regulated jurisdictions worldwide.

The licence will allow BETBY to supply its AI-driven sportsbook solution to operators within several European territories, offering a full end-to-end platform for partners.

With a flexible, fully customisable solution which can be tweaked to offer regionalised content based on geolocation settings and a full suite of marketing tools, including BETBY’s UX-enhancing widgets, the supplier’s products offer a new sports betting experience.

Skywind Group and Dench eGaming Solutions Announce Partnership

Skywind and Dench are entering a partnership that will grant Dench access to all of Skywind’s games and player engagement tools.

Dench provides a robust turnkey B2B gaming platform and white label solution. Their solution includes an advanced real time marketing automation solution focusing on customer bonusing, rewards and engagement.

Skywind is a multi-award-winning supplier, with strong premium games production capabilities and innovative player engagement tools. This, coupled with a strong focus on stand-out games with market-specific appeal, makes this partnership with Dench a promising one.

This partnership will provide Dench licensees with full access to Skywind’s games portfolio of more than 300 premium games. Games available to Dench through this partnership include premium video slots, such as Royal Rings, Joker Goes Wild and Olympic Cash. Skywind will also grant access to unique and real-money arcade games like FlyJet and Dragon Dozer, as well as our suite of branded games, like The Magnificent Seven, Bloodsport, Rambo and The Last Kingdom, as well as innovative upcoming games like Rain Balls and Combat Masters.

Dench will be able to implement Skywind’s market-specific games targeting each operator’s desired markets, along with unique player engagement tools set to enhance player experience even further. Skywind’s player engagement tools include split pot jackpots, time and amount based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the innovative reward system, Bonus Coins.

EQ-Connect aiming for ‘single customer view’ across multiple betting operators to help problem gamblers

The U.K. Gambling Commission is reportedly seeking a universal solution that Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) member operators could employ to give them a common view of a players risk of harm in order to better protect players who bet across multiple accounts. One potential solution has now been developed for the UKGC, operators and players by the U.K. data specialist EQ-Connect.

EQ-Connect is a behavioural analytics and technology company focused exclusively on safer gambling. Founded in 2019, it aims to collaborate with the U.K. online gambling industry to develop a cross-operator view of a player’s risk of suffering gambling related harms. The founding team of industry veterans has developed a credible solution to allow operators to use to better understand risk in a player’s cross operator gambling activity.

EQ-Connect is seeking to collaborate on a pilot project with a number of leading U.K. operators to deploy a real time platform capable of creating and delivering an aggregated, cross-operator view of any behavioural markers of problem gambling.

This new solution would enable effective, consistent and early interventions by operators when players are most at risk and wherever they choose to play. Aggregating cross-operator real time data delivers clearer insight which leads to better decisions, better interactions, and safer customers.

EQ-Connect was founded to mitigate three core issues:-

1/ How can gambling operators really protect players when they are blind to their activity on every other gambling site?

2/ How can the gambling industry protect players before their play becomes harmful and unaffordable?

3/ How can the operators protect players at exactly the moment they are losing control?

EQ-Connect is funded in part by Innovate U.K., the U.K. Government’s innovation agency. It is also a Pending Certified ‘B Corporation’ business, meaning it is well on the way to full certification in the next 12 months. Certified B Corps are a new kind of business that balances purpose and profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment.

Online Casino & Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with leading Casino provider JFTW™

Online Casino and Bookmaker Betzest™ increase their offering in a new partnership with leading casino provider JFTW™.

The agreement covers JFTW™ full collection of games including popular slots like Tiki Vikings, Amazing Aztecs, Shogun of Time, Goldwyns Fairies, Ruby Casino Queen, Lucky Links, Rainbrew, Sidewinder, Deco Diamonds, Treasure Skyland and many more.

This is another massive step in Betzest™ fast growth. The company is looking forward to announcing more cooperation’s with other leading providers lined up in Q3, 2020.