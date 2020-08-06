Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – August 6, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

OneTouch inks partnership with Slotegrator

Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has partnered with the fast-growing content aggregator, Slotegrator, in a move that further bolsters its international footprint.

Under the agreement, OneTouch’s engaging suite of slot and table games, including Dragon Tiger, Wild Sorcery and Neon 2077, is set to launch across Slotegrator’s global partnership network.

The online aggregator’s operator portfolio covers an international range of regulated jurisdictions, comprising a selection of high-profile platform partners across major European markets and the CIS.

The deal sees OneTouch continue to extend the reach of its diverse portfolio, following on from its comprehensive commercial agreements recently signed with Revolver Gaming as well as Jazz Gaming Solutions.

Soft2Bet enhances Nordic influence with Frumzi launch

Casino platform provider Soft2Bet has further expanded its commercial presence in the Nordic markets with the launch of a new online casino brand, Frumzi.

The latest member of Soft2Bet’s ever-growing brand portfolio gives players access to a diverse array of new content, and a Pay’n’Play registration option that provides instant deposits/withdrawals via Trustly.

There are now more than 20 innovative online casinos and sportsbooks under the Soft2Bet umbrella, including widely popular brands such as CampoBet and Wazamba.

Soft2Bet’s latest bespoke product continues the company’s impressive extension of its player reach in regulated markets across the globe, with the group set to obtain further EU certification in addition to its SGA, MGA and Curacao licences.

Relax Gaming launches with Princess Casino

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has expanded its footprint in Romania, launching with renowned local operator Princess Casino.

Popular titles from the supplier’s in-house portfolio including the Tumble Series, Money Train and Snake Arena have been made available to the online casino’s players, complemented by the extensive library of third-party studio games available through the Relax platform.

With a quality range of content from big brands such as BTG, 4ThePlayer and ReelPlay, as well as Relax’s Silver Bullet studio partners, the deal provides Crowd Services-operated Princess Casino with a hand-picked collection of games that have been tailored to the Romanian market.

GAMING1 launches groundbreaking AI player protection tools

Leading gaming and sports betting partner GAMING1 has developed an innovative new product suite to promote responsible gambling.

The toolkit, which was designed by the company’s in-house product development team, aims to monitor all players activities and detect any early sign of problem gambling.

The new system deploys artificial intelligence and data science technologies to determine and monitor individuals at risk, before GAMING1’s Responsible Gaming Operation team uses machine learning technologies to further analyse problematic behaviour.

Those identified at the highest risk level according to the company’s proprietary modelling are then provided with rapid and comprehensive assistance by its in-house team of player protection experts.

Playtech Poker and Casino content now live with Enlabs

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has welcomed Enlabs brands Optibet.lv and BestPoker.com to the Playtech iPoker network – the leading poker network in the world.

At a time where Poker as a vertical is evolving in line with market challenges, Playtech is continuing to develop and expand the iPoker network. This new partnership sees Playtech enter the Latvian poker market, in line with Playtech’s wider strategy to focus on growth in regulated markets worldwide. The iPoker network offers an excellent liquidity pool, backed by premium software and services developed to comply with regulatory requirements in multiple jurisdictions.

The new partnership will bring not only Playtech’s award winning Poker product to Enlabs customers, but also Playtech’s industry leading Casino content including access to Playtech’s extensive offering of branded titles such as Justice League and the Sporting Legends Suite.

United Remote weave warm Wazdan welcome.

Aggregator and platform United Remote has announced a new partnership with online casino slots developer Wazdan to further extend its games portfolio and provide additional choice to the aggregator’s established B2B distribution channel.

For further information visit www.united-remote.com

Wazdan Partners with Lithuania’s Most Popular Betting Platform, TOPsport

Innovative slots producer, Wazdan, is excited to unveil their latest partnership, with Lithuania’s most popular online betting platform, TOPsport.

TOPsport is a leading betting and casino platform in Lithuania, offering players sports betting and more than 1000 casino games including video slots, exclusive games, table games, classic slots, poker, lotteries and even racing. All from a list of high-profile providers, of which Wazdan is now proudly a part of.

BF Games partners with Crocobet in Georgia

Creative development studio BF Games has signed a deal with Crocobet to offer its entire portfolio of casino content to the leading operator in Georgia.

The deal gives Crocobet access to BF Games’ entire slots portfolio, including classic hits such as Book of Gods, Stunning Hot, Crystal Mania, Hot Classic and Bonnie & Clyde, as well as newly-released summer title Hot Sunrise.

Crocobet is a well-established local operator in Georgia, offering its customers a wide range of casino and slot games as well as a complete sportsbook.

OneTouch pens key agreement with Bitcasino

Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has announced a deal with specialist cryptocurrency casino operator, Bitcasino.

The agreement will see an engaging selection of the studio’s renowned table games go live with the popular online casino later this year, including live dealer Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack.

Founded in 2014, Bitcasino is the world’s first licensed Bitcoin-focused operator, with OneTouch’s latest commercial partnership boosting its appeal amongst a wide range of audiences.

The provider’s engaging portfolio of slot and table games, which is known for its innovative mobile-first designs and intuitive single-touch interactivity, will be enjoyed by a rapidly growing fanbase thanks to the recent string of deals it has signed with the likes of Slotegrator and Revolver Gaming.

BetGames.TV strikes major content deal with Logrand Entertainment Group

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has announced a partnership with Logrand Entertainment Group which sees its entire portfolio now live on Strendus, the operator’s main brand in Mexico.

The studio has signed numerous strategic agreements across LatAm in recent months, and this latest deal further enhances the company’s presence in the region’s thriving regulated markets.

Classic live games such as Wheel of Fortune, Baccarat and BetGames.TV’s innovative spin on Texas Hold’em poker, 6+ Poker, are now all available on Strendus and its associate brand Mustangmoney.

Camanbet shifts from purely retail to omnichannel approach with BtoBet

Leading iGaming platform provider has intensified its partnership with Camanbet, with the Venezuela-based operator going live online by making use of the Neuron 3 platform.

Camanbet have been present on a national level for the past 14 years, primarily through its vast retail network. Nonetheless the operator had been for the past months exploring ways of diversifying its business strategy by also taking its operations online in order to target a new fold of player. Through its online and mobile version, players can now have access to a wider selection of verticals including live casino, slots, and virtual sports.

GrooveGaming gets connected to LatAm specialist BetConnections.

Yet again aggregator GrooveGaming is in the news with a deal to supply content to LatAm specialist BetConnections, as GrooveGaming continues to expand rapidly on the back of some of the most robust technology in the iGaming industry.

GrooveGaming is the aggregator of choice for a host of big industry names including EveryMatrix, iGP, Digitain, Microgaming, ProgressPlay, Alea, Quickfire and BetConstruct, amongst others, with BetConnections providing a significant stepping stone into the LatAm market.

Selected by BetConnections on the depth of its portfolio, GrooveGaming’s powerful platform includes over 4000 casino games as well as a wealth of aggregated content ranging from slots, online casino and live casino, to poker and table games, that operators can access via easy integration to drive player engagement and revenue.

BetConnections also took into account that GrooveGaming has been recognised as one of the ’10 Best Technology Solution Providers of 2020′ by IndustryEra, firmly demonstrating that the aggregator’s technology development is being acknowledged not only in the iGaming industry, but also from outside it.