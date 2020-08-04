Join the first after the legalization gambling exhibition Ukrainian Gaming Week 2020

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov signed the draft law 2285-d about legalization of gambling business, which was adopted at second reading on July 14, 2020, according to the publication on the governmental website. On July 28, the document was sent to the President Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.

The large-scale industry exhibition Ukrainian Gaming Week 2020 organized by Smile-Expo will be the first big gambling event after the legalization. The event will take place in Kyiv on October 6-7. Exhibitors will present cutting-edge gambling solutions, discuss subtleties of the Ukrainian gambling law, advantages and prospects of the market.

Conference and top speakers

The event will offer an industry-specific conference, featuring international gambling experts, Ukrainian lawmakers, and representatives of specialized organizations. Top speakers are:

Head of All-Ukrainian Association of Employers in the Recreation and Entertainment Sector Ihor Makiievskyi.

Director of the Ukrainian Gaming Business Association Tamara Golubchik.

President of the Ukrainian Gaming Industry Association Iryna Sergienko.

People’s Deputy of Ukraine Taras Tarasenko.

Chief Policy Officer at Playtech Francesco Rodano.

Participants of the exhibition

The exhibition with the total area of 5,000 square meters expects 100 exhibitors and 3,000 attendees.

Exhibitors will include software developers, gambling hardware manufacturers, affiliate networks and programs, banks, payment aggregators, gambling operators, bookmakers, marketing and SEO agencies, consulting, law companies, and many others. Some of them are:

IGT – international manufacturer and distributor of stationary slot machines, lottery and betting terminals, video slots, mobile and social games, as well as software for online casinos, betting companies, and lotteries.

Alfastreet – provider of different models of automated roulette, gambling terminals, casino equipment, slot machines, etc.

Winsystems – distributor of comprehensive solutions for gambling business, including casino management tools, electronic roulette, slot machines, solutions for lottery business and innovative systems for gambling industry.

Gamebridge – manufacturer and supplier of game equipment for poker clubs and casinos.

Papa Karlo – CPA network that focuses on the payday loan (PDL) niche and works with affiliates using the RevShare model.

Digital Chain – a full-cycle agency that offers customers a wide range of efficient marketing solutions that allow achieving different business goals – will act as an exhibitor and Badge Sponsor.

Alpha Affiliates will play the role of a Bracelet Sponsor of UGW 2020. This affiliate program works in the gambling niche with offers from direct advertisers and focuses on foreign markets.

The exhibition will also involve a lecture session, where speakers will present reports with functional case studies, present new products, as well as presents from exhibitors and sponsors will be drawn.

UGW Awards

Besides, Ukrainian Gaming Week 2020 will select the best companies in the sector. Winners of UGW Awards in 12 nominations will be awarded at the huge party on October 6.

Organizer and venue

The international company Smile-Expo that has been hosting events about innovations, including gambling events, for 14 years worldwide is organizing the exhibition.

Ukrainian Gaming Week 2020 will take place at Kyiv-based International Exhibition Centre, pavilion 4-B on October 6-7.

