Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – August 4, 2020

Pariplay Expands into Swiss iGaming Market with Grand Casino Baden Partnership

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, today entered Switzerland’s iGaming space by partnering with Grand Casino Baden, the established land-based casino behind the regulated market’s first online casino brand, Jackpots.ch. Building on its recent ISO certification, Pariplay’s integration of its state-of-the-art online slots with Jackpots.ch marks another European first for the company.

The integration of Pariplay also further boosts the game offering of the online casino platform from the innovative technology provider Gamanza.

Paysafe enhances Sportech’s Bump 50:50 software with contactless payments

Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, has expanded its omnichannel payments offering for Bump 50:50, the Sportech division providing a digital raffle solution to sports and nonprofit charity foundations. As North American in-stadium sports return, fans will be able to enter raffles safely and securely through Paysafe-processed contactless card payments at points of sale (POS) from Handpoint, a pioneer in defining integrated payments.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has driven strong growth in contactless payments in the U.S. market. Fifty-nine percent of American consumers are happier making an in-person payment using an NFC-enabled card than they were a year ago, according to Paysafe’s April 2020 research.

Responding to this trend and innovating during the current shutdown of in-stadium spectator sports, Paysafe and Bump 50:50 have brought to market the charitable raffle space’s first fully integrated contactless payments solution. When fans return to stadiums, Bump 50:50’s partners, which include the foundations of over 120 professional, collegiate and nonprofit organizations (numbering dozens of NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL teams), can enable them to purchase raffle tickets from in-venue sales staff using card tap-and-pay at Handpoint’s lightweight mobile POS terminals.

Transactions are processed seamlessly through the proprietary Bump 50:50 application installed on in-stadium sellers’ mobile tablets. The contactless enhancement is supported by both Android and Apple iOS versions of the solution’s app.

Habanero strikes Rush Street Interactive deal

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has announced an agreement with Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the first United States-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook on a national basis in Latin America and a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the United States.

The Chicago-based company is known among its industry peers as the preeminent operator in the U.S. online gaming market, having won the EGR North America “Mobile Operator of the Year” Award for 2019 as well as “American Operator of the Year” and “Casino Operator of the Year” at the 2019 American Gambling Awards.

Under the agreement, more than 50 titles from Habanero’s portfolio of engaging slots and table games have been launched on Rush Street Interactive’s RushBet.co , as well as taking its full portfolio of 170 games live with the group’s U.S.-based social casinos in the near future.

Red Tiger live in Estonia with Betsafe

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger has entered the Estonian market for the first time with leading casino brand Betsafe.

The deal gives the brand exclusive access to 20 of its best games for six months, including hits such as Dynamite Riches, Mystery Reels and Piggy Riches™ Megaways™.

Betsafe has also joined Red Tiger’s acclaimed Daily Drop Jackpots Network, providing them with the opportunity to offer players exciting daily and hourly prizes.

BlueRibbon Software to power Chumba Casino’s gamification tools

B2B marketing platform provider BlueRibbon Software has signed a partnership deal with Virtual Gaming Worlds’ social casino, Chumba Casino.

This strategic collaboration, a first of its kind for the innovative leader in player engagement solutions, will see Chumba Casino implement cutting-edge gamification solutions driven by BlueRibbons powerful platform. This move will not only solidify the social casino’s competitive edge but also deliver to its players a new layer of excitement and anticipation during gameplay to drive player engagement and brand loyalty.

Joining forces with the enterprising social gaming operator additionally reinforces BlueRibbon’s authority as a provider in creative marketing solutions and confirms the intrinsic value of BlueRibbons products in being instrumental in the evolution of gameplay and next-generation engagement for operators.

Lightning Box signs up with Konami Gaming

Specialist slots provider Lightning Box has reached an agreement with Konami Gaming, Inc. to supply the Las Vegas-based manufacturer with several of its most popular titles.

Konami enjoys a strong presence in the U.S. market and the collaboration will see three of the Australian provider’s best-performing games, Chicken Fox, Silver Lioness 4x and Eagle Sun go live in land-based casinos there in early 2021.

It will also further enhance Lightning Box’s presence in North America, having launched with British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and Ruby Seven Studios’ social casinos earlier this year, as well as establishing a successful foothold in New Jersey’s online market.

ORYX Gaming and Soft2Bet join forces

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), and casino platform provider Soft2Bet have joined forces in a deal that will see ORYX’s content available across several of Soft2Bet’s unique casino brands.

The company will take on ORYX’s RGS platform featuring unique, proprietary and regionally customised content, created by top development studios including Gamomat, GiveMe Games, Kalamba, Golden Hero and CandleBets.

The platform provider will also have full access to ORYX Hub, which hosts an extensive library of 10,000+ casino games from 100+ providers, as well as a variety of third-party content from suppliers such as Evolution, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Greentube.

END 2 END launches Bingo Multicolor’s inaugural online operation

END 2 END, the leading Bingo multiplayer expert, has partnered with Costa Rica’s top operator of physical Bingos to launch its inaugural online operation.

Bingo lovers will be able to access Bingo Multicolor’s content via www.bingomulticolor.com. END 2 END’s market-leading Bingo Multiplayer solutions will enable Multicolor Bingo customers to have online access to Traditional 90 Ball Bingo from desktop, tablets and mobile phones.

Players can now seamlessly enter a variety of entertaining Bingo rooms, and interact with other players in the rooms, recreating the Bingo bricks-and-mortar experience.

SpaceCasino goes live with Playson games portfolio

Casino software developer Playson has extended its U.K. reach after signing a content deal with STech to provide games to its SpaceCasino brand.

The full stable of Playson’s hit titles, such as Solar Queen, the Book of Gold trilogy and Buffalo Power: Hold and Win are now integrated to the rising star casino, alongside its Timeless Fruits Slots portfolio and new Funky Fruits series.

Playson continues to expand its presence in regulated markets across the globe with numerous strategic partnerships signed in the last year alone.

With Playson’s product now added to its top-tier portfolio, the games provider is well positioned to increase its exposure and deliver its content to an even larger U.K. audience.

The deal also gives SpaceCasino access to Playson’s integration-free engagement tools which include Seamless Play, free spins, regular tournaments with daily prize drops, and jackpots.

SIS secures 24/7 Live Betting Channels deal with RETAbet

SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading multi-channel supplier of 24/7 live betting services, has struck a deal with Ekasa Reta to deliver its 24/7 Live Betting Channels to the Spanish and Latin American operator’s RETAbet brand.

The 24/7 Live Betting Channels will feature a mix of leading horse and greyhound racing from around the world to provide RETAbet with profitable short-form content throughout the day, with a betting event taking place every 3 minutes.

The versatility of SIS’s 24/7 Live Betting Channels means that one channel of horse and greyhound racing will be supplied to RETAbet’s online sportsbook in Spain (www.retabet.es), with the operator’s online and retail outlets in Peru and other Latin America countries (www.retabet.pe) set to receive a channel for South and Central American territories.

Premium exclusive live U.K. and Irish horse racing will be available, with international horse racing from the likes of Dubai, Latin America, South Korea, and the U.S., as well as high quality U.K. and Irish greyhound racing. SIS’s live 24/7 service will provide the operator with streamed pictures, data, commentary, on-screen graphics, and betting prompts as well as an extensive range of markets and prices.

Pragmatic play launches new live casino and slots with 888

August 4, 2020: 888 Holdings, one of the world’s leading gambling and entertainment solutions providers, has agreed a deal with Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, to launch its slot and live casino content on 888casino.

Pragmatic’s growing portfolio of live casino content will appear on 888casino for the first time, featuring land-based favourites such as Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat, Pragmatic’s speed variants and a wide range of new products in the pipeline. The integration of both live casino and slots from the Pragmatic will enhance 888’s engaging online content and will serve as an important foundation for collaboration in the future.

Additionally, 888casino has transitioned to Pragmatic Play’s native API, after previous success with the supplier’s video slot games. Players will now have direct access to Pragmatic’s impressive slots portfolio, with recent release Pyramid King joining the company’s offering of premium titles.

Pragmatic currently produces up to four new slot titles a month, as well as delivering live casino and bingo products through its multi-vertical offering. The company’s entire portfolio is available through a single API integration.