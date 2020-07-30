Gambling-industry-announcement-and-partnership-roundup - July 30, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Smarkets introduces betting exchange to Swedish market

Betting exchange Smarkets has launched in Sweden after receiving approval from the national regulator. The London-headquartered company operates one of the world’s leading peer-to-peer platforms for trading on sport, politics and current affairs, and it is now available to users in Sweden at smarkets.com.

Smarkets will become the second licensed betting exchange in Sweden, where online gaming and betting operators reported revenues of SEK14bn (£1.2bn) in 2019, according to figures from regulator Spelinspektionen and the Swedish Tax Agency.

As well as its U.K. base, Smarkets also has offices in Los Angeles and Malta, and is one of the industry’s only operators to own its full technology stack.

Scientific Games Extends Virtual Sports Content Reach with Launch of Legends Horse Racing

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) has added Legends Racing Series from Quantum Leap Solutions (QLS), in partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to its OpenMarket™ sports content offering.

OpenMarket aggregates leading sports content from multiple providers into one platform that digital sportsbook operators access through a single integration. From e-sports to virtual sports, the depth and range of content available on OpenMarket speeds up the innovation path for customers in regulated markets.

Legends Racing brings together the flat-racing stars from the last 50 years into a single database of 9,000 top-class horses, plus jockeys such as Lester Piggott, Willie Carson and Pat Eddery.

Legends Racing is the first daily virtual product to use real horses, in-depth form, jockeys and silks, with commentary provided by renowned racing commentator Mike Cattermole.

Lightning Box to supply games to Ruby Seven Studios

Specialist slots provider Lightning Box has agreed a deal with Ruby Seven Studios to supply the North American social casino gaming company with a range of its top performing games.

The agreement will see two of the Australian provider’s most popular titles, Chicken Fox and Silver Lioness 4x, go live on the operator’s social casino network in Q3 2020, including TropWorld Casino, Lucky North Casino and Best Bet Casino.

The new deal further expands Lightning Box’s North American footprint having launched with Loto Québec in late 2019, British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) earlier this year and along with the 19 games already live in the NJ online market.

Red Rake Gaming releases on Baumbet.ro

Premium casino content creator, Red Rake Gaming has partnered with Baumbet to distribute their high-end and innovative suite of top performing casino games. Baumbet is an established brand in Romania where the recent partnership will provide Baumbet the distribution of top performing Red Rake titles and progressive tournament tool.

A selection of the top performing games will be made available to the Romanian licensed operators which include its records breaking Super12Stars – the non-stop, action packed slot which combines feature games and bonus rounds from all its predecessors in the Super series of games, all of which are firm favorites in the region. Additional titles from the diverse portfolio include Million 7 – giving players a million ways to win, The Asp of Cleopatra, Ryan O’Bryan and Mysteries of Egypt , to mention but a few.

The collaboration with Baumbet falls in line with Red Rake Gaming’s strategy of regulated market expansion and increasing its reach through the extensive positioning of Baumbet platform in Romanian market.

FeedConstruct partners with Infinity Cup to stream Air Hockey

FeedConstruct has partnered with Infinity Cup to become the first provider of air hockey live video streaming and betting markets.

The proactive widely popular game is not only fun to play, but also exciting to watch. With this in mind, FeedConstruct live streams the matches in HD quality, providing a daily coverage of 30 player vs player games to accompany 10+ betting markets. The fast and commonly-known gameplay is easy to follow which leads to a high growth potential for betting on air hockey and an increased number of bettors.

Just like any other video product covered in collaboration with Infinity Cup, live streaming of air hockey, a fresh addition to FeedConstruct’s ever-growing list of in-house broadcasts, has a clear objective of attracting and retaining players on the websites of operators.

Relax Gaming to go live with BetConstruct

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has teamed up with BetConstruct to launch a selection of its proprietary and third-party games.

Top performing titles from the supplier’s in-house portfolio will soon be available to the platform’s operator network, including Temple Tumble, Money Train and Snake Arena, providing its online casino partners with a diverse range of games with proven success in European markets.

Leading content from Relax’s wide network of third-party studio partners is also set to launch, with quality slots from high-grade brands such as ReelPlay, Kalamba Games and Fantasma available through its aggregation platform.

The deal with BetConstruct follows a vast number of agreements signed by Relax with global operators in recent months and further cements its footprint in regulated markets across Europe.

Salsa Technology adds its Video Bingos to Betomall games platform

Salsa Technology is proud to announce that it has agreed a deal with software developer Betomall to integrate its market-leading Video Bingos portfolio onto its games platform.

Betomall provides sports betting and gaming solutions for betting shops and online operators via its standout platform. The hugely successful software developer launched in 2009 and is based in Cyprus.

The deal will see Betomall customers gain access to numerous titles, including Halloween Groove Bingo, Pachinko 3D and the Latin American classic Jogo dos Bichos Praia. Salsa Technology’s propritary titles will be joining an extensive range of prestigious live casino games and slots available through Betomall.

Swintt extends partnership streak with Singular deal

Swintt, recently highly commended at the EGR B2B Awards, have extended their long streak of new partnerships by partnering with Singular.

Through the agreement, Singular’s iGaming platform clients will have full access to Swintt’s entire product suite, covering over 50 games including the recently-launched spectacular Sea Raiders.

Swintt’s exclusive selection of land-based classics popular in European markets including Germany will also be served to Singular clients, as well as the Swintt Lite series. Built lightly to save on expensive data costs in maturing markets, Swintt Lite games are optimised for many of the markets Singular clients focus on.

Singular has won numerous awards in recent years and serve their sportsbook and iGaming platforms to numerous leading operators in the online sector, as well as operators in the retail sector.

Salsa Technology and Atomo Gaming form partnership bond

Salsa Technology and Atomo Gaming have joined forces to form an exciting content exchange partnership.

Atomo Gaming, a joint venture between ESA Gaming and Italtronic, will now have access to Salsa Technology’s outstanding library of Video Bingos. Candy Bingo, Super Zodiac Bingo and Farm Bingo are just a few of the popular games included in the deal.

The partnership will also see ESA’s EasySwipe™games portfolio integrated onto Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) and made available to operator partners in Latin America and beyond.

ESA Gaming’s EasySwipe™ product is a lightweight HTML5 mobile-first game family that integrates seamlessly into sportsbooks, allowing users to easily swipe in and out to enjoy the best quality casino games without disrupting the sports betting experience. Games include traditional Roulette and Blackjack as well as the popular fruit-themed slot Fruit Staxx.