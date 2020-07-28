Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – July 28, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly

Nolimit City goes live on Rootz Ltd new flagship brand, Caxino Casino

Taking charge in the wake of the amazing reception to the first flagship brand, Wildz, the Malta based multi-brand operator now sets its sites on a new brand with more of the same greatness that made Wildz the leading newbie player in the market. Caxino Casino has already marked itself as a big contender in the game.

Having made a great start with its first brand, the Malta based Software Provider Nolimit City is proud to extend the partnership and bear witness to yet another amazing collaboration thanks to the great efforts made by team Rootz on solidifying another great player experience on a new brand name.

Jackpocket Lottery App Partners with Sightline, Launches Play+ for App Users

Jackpocket, the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and Sightline Payments (“Sightline”), the leading provider of cashless, mobile, and omni-channel commerce solutions, today announced their partnership integrating Sightline’s Play+ seamlessly with Jackpocket’s mobile user experience for playing the lottery.

Lottery has traditionally been a cash-only industry, but Jackpocket, in partnership with Sightline, is redefining the paradigm and allowing the lottery patron to transact using modern electronic payment methods. With Sightline’s Play+, Jackpocket app users now have the option to fund an FDIC-insured account with numerous payment methods of their choice. Players can use their Play+ account to place ticket orders on Jackpocket for Powerball, Mega Millions, and more.

Play+ enables a cashless and seamless mobile commerce experience along with convenient access to winnings and the freedom to spend everywhere Discover® is accepted, including cash withdrawals at ATMs worldwide.

Endorphina partners with Italian E-Play24!

In recent news, we’ve learned that the leading Endorphina game provider has partnered with the E-Play24, the most complete and top performing gaming platform in the Italian market. With a partnership such as this one, it seems that mutual success can be the only outcome! The Italian gaming market has been growing year upon year, with its main traction coming from online casinos and poker.

Endorphina is a respetable B2B online slots provider set on expanding its trendy games to new markets. They’ve got a beautiful collection of 75+ competitive and enticing games in their colorful portfolio, including their newest titles Chance Machine 100 and The Rise of AI and immortal classic such as Lucky Streak 3, 7 BONUS UP! and Book Of Santa. With this new partnership, we can soon expect to see more of their games in the Italian market.

E-Play24 is one of the most important concessionaires for the management of authorized games in Italy. By partnering with Endorphina, they can add to their collection even more and provide a variety of Endorphina games to the Italian market. E-Play24 has a vast range of operators under their operations and serves as a vital milestone to developing in the Italian market.

Vivo Gaming partners with SA Gaming

Vivo Gaming is launching a new dedicated studio in partnership with SA Gaming, one of the largest and most recognizable brands in the Asian Market. The branded studio will initially launch with six baccarat and one European Roulette table. The collaboration will be the crown in Vivo Gamings Studio suite and now offers the widest variety of Live Dealer Baccarat tables in the world! Located in Bulgaria, the studio is regulated by the Bulgarian State Commission on Gambling. Vivo Gaming will be adding more tables in the future for both the Asian and global markets.

ORYX Gaming launches with 888casino

888 Holdings, one of the world’s leading gambling and entertainment solutions providers, has agreed a deal with ORYX Gaming that will see their content integrated on 888’s platform across several regulated markets.

888 is integrating ORYX’s RGS platform content, featuring proprietary ORYX games and premium titles from partner studios Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero Games.

Thanks to 888casino’s major presence across a range of regulated institutions, players around the world will be able to enjoy ORYX’s premium offering. ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified and approved in 16 major jurisdictions.

Playtech extends Fortuna CZ partnership with Native Casino apps

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has extended its partnership with Fortuna in the Czech Republic, launching end-user versions of its Native Casino app, enhancing the Fortuna offering with an ever-wider range of slots.

Playtech’s native app is fully customisable, including the option to add extra sections and promotions to the home screen, and offers support for 24 languages and a wide range of regulatory environments, with more being added. The launch of the Fortuna-branded version of the app, available for both Android and iOS, expands the omni-channel solution developed by Playtech for Fortuna’s Czech business earlier this year.

The app significantly increases the number of Casino games available to Fortuna CZ players, including popular slots such as Buffalo Blitz, White King and Ways of the Phoenix, plus a range of roulette and blackjack games. The all-native offering of both lobby and games prevents any hosting issues that can occur with wrapper-based products.

Pariplay Reinforces Strong Portuguese Market Presence with Nossa Aposta Partnership

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, today announced a partnership with Nossa Aposta, the leading Lisbon-headquartered online sportsbook and casino operator. The deal sees Pariplay extending its footprint in the expanding Portuguese iGaming market by enhancing the casino offering of another major brand with its world-class games.

The latest Portuguese deal builds on Pariplay’s recent success partnering with major international operator Betclic’s Portugal-facing brand and Estoril Sol, a local operator and the first regulated brand in the market, among others. Pariplay’s ongoing Portuguese strategy responds to the market’s strong growth potential, with operators’ revenue increasing by a record-breaking 47% year-over-year in Q1 2020, according to regulator SRIJ.

The newest Portuguese brand in Pariplay’s roster, Nossa Aposta, a longstanding technology partner of Pariplay parent company Aspire Global, is part of the Cofina Media Group, a major Portuguese media conglomerate. The integration of Pariplay’s original and branded video slots, including Dragons of the North, Jonny Ventura, The Eye of Ra and Phoenix Gold will allow Nossa Aposta to take its casino offering to the next level while maximizing the player experience for existing and new customers.

The Nossa Aposta partnership also supports Pariplay and Aspire Global’s ongoing objective of developing cross-Group synergies to accelerate B2B growth following Aspire’s 2019 acquisition of Pariplay (signed in Q2 2019 and closed in Q4).

BTOBET Partners with gamification specialist incentive games

Incentive Games, the Free-to-Play and Paid-to-Play multi-sports game developer, has partnered with BtoBet in an agreement that will provide the leading iGaming platform provider with its innovative and player-centred content.

Through the agreement, Paid-to-Play virtual sports games will be an intergral parti of BtoBet’s content portfolio, with the content particularly adept to the player requirements in Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Incentive Games has built a strong reputation for developing games specifically for markets where cellular data costs are still a significant barrier for a lot of players. Games have also been optimised for Opera Mini Extreme.

In terms of appeal, they have been developed to strike a chord with players that are not usually drawn to regular casino games. As such, they help operators drive additional revenues especially in regions where there is limited live sport.

NetEnt secures US deal with Tipico

A new agreement will see NetEnt games launched with Tipico, as they make a move into the regulated market in New Jersey.

As Tipico, the Germany-based global sportsbook operator, makes a move into the regulated market in New Jersey, NetEnt and Tipico have entered an agreement that will see NetEnt games launched on day one. A selection of NetEnt’s acclaimed portfolio of video slots and table games, like Divine Fortune, will be available to Tipico players. As part of the deal Tipico can also enjoy NetEnt’s marketing tools, like Free Spins, to help grow their business.

Relax Gaming grows in Romania with Platinum Casino partnership

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has extended its reach in Romania with a deal to integrate with prominent local operator Platinum Casino.

Popular titles from Relax’s in-house portfolio are soon set to launch, providing the operator’s players with quality games such as Money Train, Snake Arena and Temple Tumble, which are already widely popular in the market.

Platinum Casino will also gain access to an extensive variety of content from the supplier’s third-party studio partners, including well-known brands such as Fantasma Games, Kalamba Games, and 4ThePlayer.

The deal further cements Relax’s footprint in Romania, which has grown significantly since entering the market, and demonstrates the appeal of its portfolio with operators that are leaders in their local jurisdiction.