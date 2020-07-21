hkjc-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19

The Hong Jockey Club (HKJC) is in further turmoil after a club employee tested positive for COVID-19. The female employee at the club’s Happy Valley Headquarters was tested on July 15 before returning a positive result on July 18. The employee attended the club on July 13 and has been in self-isolation at home since under the guidance of the Department of Health.

The HKJC released a statement on its website advising that strict quarantine measures had been put in place:

“Upon notification by the infected employee, the Club immediately communicated with employees who have had close contact with the infected employee since 4 July and will arrange testing for them as soon as possible. Regardless of the test results, they will be advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days, in addition to those who work on the same floor as the infected employee as a safety precaution. The Club will also closely communicate and cooperate with the Department of Health.”

The HKJC has called in cleaning crews to disinfect the entire floor and common areas that the infected employee was last seen in. The operation has been fairly proactive in its approach to tackling the third wave of COVID-19 that is sweeping through the Hong Kong area. The HKJC recently closed seven off-track betting facilities and deferred the resumption of the lottery draws.

The cautious approach has worked for the club, who recorded a healthy $15.68 billion profit for the 2019/20 season. HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges commented that COVID had played a significant part in the downturn this season:

“While we recognize that the Coronavirus situation is an ongoing battle, and we must remain vigilant, I can say that it has been heartening to see the Hong Kong community pull together and play a crucial part in combatting its effects, the HKJC has been quick to reflect and enact those safeguarding measures and policies while continuing to race.”