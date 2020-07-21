Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – July 21, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Nolimit City cuts the ribbon on Lithuania with Cbet.lt partnership

Addressing the ever-growing landscape of exciting markets in the EU has been on the agenda for the Malta based supplier for a while now. The partnership is the first from a healthy list of upcoming markets ahead. Lithuania sees a robust gambling regime which bolster a healthy forecast in sight.

This marks the first of such kind partnership thanks to the young and ambitious home-grown Cbet.lt, who offer the full entertainment experience to Lithuanian players who come to the brand for several reasons, most notably their great choice in sports trading library not to mention a great choice of slot games.

Cbet.lt will be the first to host the Software Provider’s list of popular game titles on an exclusive first to market collaboration ahead of the curve. The two joint forces with one scope in mind, that’s to deliver a class experience whilst also exposing both brands. Cbet.lt have gone live with some of Nolimit City’s most known titles, including; Tombstone, Punk Rocker and Deadwood amongst several other great titles.

Salsa Technology agrees content exchange deal with CT Gaming Interactive

Salsa Technology and CT Gaming Interactive have agreed terms on a proprietary content exchange deal.

CT Gaming Interactive’s versatile and successful HTML5 games portfolio will be added to Salsa Technology’s thriving Game Aggregator Platform (GAP).

In return, Salsa Technology’s rich library of Video Bingos will be integrated onto CT Gaming Interactive’s Leopard platform. Candy Bingo, Super Zodiac Bingo and Farm Bingo are just a few of the games included in the exchange deal.

Sky Infotech Launches Affiliate Programme with Income Access

Sky Infotech, an online gaming provider specialising in online sportsbooks and casinos, has announced the launch of its new SkyInfoPartners affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The programme will be powered by Income Access’ affiliate software platform, which will be used to encourage optimisation and growth across three unique Sky Infotech brands.

Founded in 2017, Sky Infotech operates Bet4Plus, Betbarter and Skylive Casino, which combine to offer a variety of sportsbook, casino, live casino, virtual games, betgames and bingo products. Dedicated to remaining at the forefront of the iGaming industry by leveraging the latest technologies, Sky Infotech designs entertaining gameplay experiences that provide unique player offers and game features for a wide array of audiences.

Through its integration with Income Access, the SkyInfoPartners programme and its affiliates will leverage advanced reporting and tracking technology to make strategic marketing decisions based on performance data. Affiliates will have access to a variety of assets, including custom creatives which are tailored to specific affiliates and events, to enhance their promotion of the respective brands. The SkyInfoPartners team will also provide affiliates with 24/7 support to ensure swift response times.

Affiliates will have the opportunity to promote Bet4Plus and its comprehensive list of wagering options for both sports and esports, including popular titles such as Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Dota 2 and League of Legends. Betbarter, which also offers an array of sports betting and casino products, is bolstered by an innovative betting exchange platform, while Skylive Casino has an extensive collection of complementary games to support its main casino product.

SkyInfoPartners affiliates will be compensated via flexible commission schemes which can be negotiated based on specific needs and performance. Revenue share commissions of up to 40% will be available, alongside tailored CPA models. The programme will also award an “Affiliate of the Year” based on generated revenue.

Rapid growth sees Digital Fuel Marketing further bolster affiliate management team

As one of the leading digital marketing agencies in the iGaming space, Digital Fuel Marketing has recently hired industry affiliate expert Dennis ter Hamsel to further bolster their affiliate management offering to new and existing clients.

Digital Fuel Marketing’s affiliate management team is growing rapidly. They currently manage affiliate programmes for multiple brands across the UK, US and Australia including Unikrn Esports, Puntt, Volt Casino, Blue Bet, Hollywood Affiliates, Lottomart and more.

Dennis ter Hamsel joins Digital Fuel Marketing from BSIP BV. With almost six years’ experience on the affiliate side of the iGaming spectrum, first as a content & community manager and later on as Operational Manager and Head of Sales and Business Development, he brings an insider perspective to the Digital Fuel Marketing team.

Dennis is the latest addition to the growing affiliate management function, led by Affiliate Director Alison Batchelor, with iGaming experience in the affiliate space since 2003. Dennis is the third new member of the team this year with Dan Stanton and Callie Dove, also joining , to offer clients an unrivalled level of affiliate marketing experience. Digital Fuel Marketing’s highly skilled team are adept at delivering full affiliate program strategy from concept and launch through to ongoing delivery and management.

Amelco integrates IDComply into US BetWildwood platform

Amelco, the leading sports betting software and trading services provider, and ISI Race & Sports, have partnered with GeoComply, the geolocation services provider, to support the launch of BetWildwood in Colorado.

The joint venture, which has seen Amelco partner with ISI Race & Sports to deliver Wildwood Casino’s upcoming sports betting platform, is now set to include GeoComply’s IDComply age and identity verification services along with its geolocational compliance suite.

By integrating age and identity verification along with GeoComply’s award-winning geolocation tools, BetWildwood is set to streamline its operations significantly by managing both KYC and compliance processes from the same back-office and API.

EveryMatrix to launch ARCADEM as the first RGS Matrix client

EveryMatrix is pleased to announce the launch of its first RGS Matrix client. ARCADEM, an up-and-coming gaming studio, will leverage RGS Matrix to make, deploy and distribute its entire gaming portfolio. ARCADEM’s first slot game, The Neon Samurai Kawa, was built entirely on RGS Matrix proprietary platform and is scheduled for release in September.

RGS Matrix was launched last year as EveryMatrix’ sixth standalone product. It is also the platform used by Spearhead Studios, the gaming development studio within the Group.

RGS Matrix is an ‘out of the box’ remote gaming server that enables game development by 1st and 3rd party development teams while providing necessary means to distribute, manage, and report upon a proprietary game product portfolio.

Similar to EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine, RGS Matrix is built on an open architecture and aims to be the platform of choice for independent studios looking for a strong platform to develop, operate, and sell games.

RGS Matrix powers slots and table games, and is currently certified for Malta, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, and Colombia, with many jurisdictions to come in the upcoming years.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with payment provider SiruMobile

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ announced a new partnership with leading payment provider SiruMobile offering easy, instant, secure transactions for online gaming industry In Finnish market.

SiruMobile is already available on Betzest cashier, offering real-time payments for Finnish players.

Online Casino Betzest continues increasing its operations since its launch in July 2018. Betzest is quickly becoming one of world’s leading online gambling company offering top sports betting and casino games.

After a number of major key payment methods and casino provider’s launches over the past few months, this new cooperation represents another big step in Betzest™ rapid extension in Finnish market. The company is looking forward to even more planned partnerships with top game providers and payment methods already by the end of Q3, 2020.

Red Tiger launches with SKS365

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger has partnered with European operator SKS365 to enrich the casino offering of its popular brand Planetwin365.

The agreement sees almost 50 of the supplier’s innovative titles go live, with more games from its award-winning catalogue set to be rolled out in the coming months.

Planetwin365 is one of the biggest brands in Italy and the new deal builds on Red Tiger’s sustained growth in regulated European markets following a succession of commercial partnerships.

Relax Gaming teams up with brand-new operator Casino Days

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has joined forces with Casino Days to launch its extensive portfolio with the young online casino brand.

The supplier’s collection of in-house games will be among the first titles to go live, including popular slots Temple Tumble and Money Train, as well as recent strong performers Snake Arena and Hellcatraz.

Relax’s vast library of third-party studio games will also be made available, providing the operator with aggregated content from innovative brands such as ReelPlay, 4ThePlayer and Fantasma Games.

As a brand-new name in the industry, the Gibraltar-based Casino Days adds another up-and-coming online casino to Relax’s fast-growing client base, which has grown significantly in recent months with major deals signed across Europe.

Skywind Group and Interwetten Announce Partnership

Skywind Group and Interwetten are going live together. Interwetten players are to gain access to more than 300 casino games, innovative engagement tools and Skywind’s unique live casino games.

Interwetten is a well establish operation known as a pioneer in the iGaming sphere as they went online ealrly on in 1997, offering its players comprehensive live betting offers, including sports betting, virtual sports, live casinos and a wide variety of casino and skill games.

This partnership will provide Interwetten with a wide variety of premium, innovative video slot games, as well as acces to all upcoming games, both classic slots, innovative slots and real-money arcade games. Games such as Combat Masters, Rain Balls, and Joker’s Luck will be available along with a range of highly popular branded games, including Lothar Matthaus. Be a winner, The Last Kingdom and Bloodsport.

Skywind’s player engagement tools include split pot jackpots, time and amount based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the innovative reward system based on vitual currency, Bonus Coins.

PandaScore signs esports odds, data & Widget agreements with Betcris and Pixel.bet

International operators looking to capitalise on the boom in esports betting need look no further than PandaScore, the market leader for in-play esports odds and statistics. This week, the esports data provider celebrated a pair of significant new client wins having been selected by both Betcris and Pixel.bet.

Founded in 2015, PandaScore has grown exponentially as esports betting has exploded in popularity around the world. With offices in Paris and Malta and highly reliable proprietary artificial intelligence at its core, PandaScore has become a frontrunner in the provision of real time esports odds and data which has now been integrated with leading Latin American sportsbook Betcris.

Many leading operators and traditional bookmakers have mitigated the lack of summer sport in lockdown by pivoting towards esports and the vertical, already growing in popularity incrementally, has boomed as a result. High volume operators such as Betcris require a stable, reliable and comprehensive solution for their esports data and odds needs – all things PandaScore consistently delivers for its clients.

Additionally, PandaScore recently launched its innovative esports stats Widgets through an integration with leading esports bookmaker Pixel.bet. The new Widgets are designed to give esports bettors all the information they need to bet confidently. Players can see data on recent wins and losses, head-to-head records and in-game performance statistics at the touch of a button.

Esports bookmakers have traditionally struggled to provide engaging content to fans because accurate data was unavailable. Building a custom Widget for multiple esports games was worth the effort, since esports fans rely on outside data for making astute betting decisions.

PandaScore’s esports Widgets are the most efficient and effective way for leading esports bookmakers like Pixel.bet to deliver relevant and near real time statistics to their players. Esports with the largest bet volume such as CS:GO, League of Legends, and Dota 2 are all featured within the Widgets with both pre-match and live data available.

When paired with PandaScore’s odds and data products as adopted by Betcris, the new Widgets offer an incomparable betting experience to esports fans around the world.

Kalamba Games continues expansion through new deal with SoftGamings

Kalamba Games has signed a new deal with SoftGamings to supply its casino content, further underlining the supplier’s commitment to global growth.

Kalamba’s substantial portfolio of games will be made available on the platform, giving access to hit titles such as Miami Bonus Wheel, Blazing Bull, Sky Hunters and the newly released Griffin’s Quest.

SoftGamings, founded in 2008, is a leading supplier of white label casino solutions and the integration will ensure Kalamba further grows its global footprint and is the latest in a series of partnerships that will enable the firm to enhance its own RGS platform, Bullseye, set for a full roll out later this year.

Ellmount Gaming partners with Rightlander.com

Ellmount Gaming has signed a deal with Rightlander.com to improve affiliate compliance and boost their responsible gambling measures.

Under the deal, Rightlander.com will continue to offer its technology providing Ellmount access to a comprehensive range of affiliate compliance tools which include the Automated Compliance Monitor, PPC Monitor, Compliance Live and Affiliate Mapping Tools.

The Automated Compliance Monitor helps detect non-compliant content across geo-locations including the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Sweden and the USA. The monitor flags potential violations such as missing terms and conditions, outdated offers, incorrect marketing assets allowing Ellmount brands to remain compliant in different jurisdictions.

The innovative PPC Monitor identifies harmful ads to stop them from appearing on an operator’s branded keywords while the Affiliate Mapping Tool helps operators map previously undeclared affiliate sites to known affiliates.

Using Rightlander allows Ellmount to ensure that affiliates sending traffic to their websites are acting responsibly. Furthermore, it allows the operator to protect its brand online in a constantly changing environment.

Playzido Continues its Rapid Growth Trajectory with New Betsson Partnership.

B2B gaming platform Playzido continues on its rapid growth trajectory, by today announcing its latest operator launch with European gaming giant, Betsson.

Facilitated via iSoftbet’s GAP platform the agreement will see Playzido’s top titles including Atlantis Megaways™ and the new Endemol Shine Gaming exclusive, Wrath of Gods, made available for players across Betsson owned brands, including their recently acquired GIG brands; Rizk, Guts, Kaboo and Thrills.

Betcris teams up with IMG ARENA to bring new virtual sports content to its operations

Betcris, one of the leading sports betting operators in Latin America, has signed a partnership with IMG ARENA to provide virtual sports and gaming solutions.

The content will be available to players at Betcris’ online sportsbook and casino as well as at the 100-plus venues it runs across Central and South America.

This new partnership includes 3D Slots, 3D Table Games, Scheduled Sports (including soccer, tennis and more), Instant Sports, Casino and others. The different products will be rolled out over time, giving Betcris the ability to provide maximum oversight of their integration into its platforms.

IMG ARENA’s virtual sports portfolio harnesses cutting-edge, 3D motion technology from Leap Gaming to capture and recreate ultra-realistic versions of some of the world’s most popular sports.

The product suite offers a variety of virtual, high-end and customisable gaming alternatives to both online and retail operators. The content enables Betcris to significantly broaden its offering and appeal to players looking for different forms of entertainment, and brings some of the most sought-after gaming solutions to greater parts of the Latin American gaming market.