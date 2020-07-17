Premier League & F.A. Cup preview

With big games in the Premier League and F.A. Cup this weekend, the action will go a long way to determining who has the chance of lifting trophies at the end of the season.

There are battles at the bottom of the league, titanic tussles at the top and two Wembley F.A. Cup semi-finals to negotiate, but who will come out on top?

Tottenham vs. Leicester City (Saturday, 4pm GMT kick-off)

A flashback to the title race of 2015/16, this time the stakes are slightly lower, but the spirit will be no less combative as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur welcome Brendan Rodgers Leicester City. With Champions League or Europa League spots on the line, this is going to be a tumultuous battle that is not for the feint-hearted.

The Foxes will look to play on the break, but with Spurs looking to play the same way and both sides needing a win to realistically pursue what they’ll be targeting at kick-off, whoever scores first will be absolutely crucial. To that end, we can see this being an extremely tense game that may be settled by a late goal.

Our tip: Under 1.5 goals (13/5)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City (Saturday, 7.45pm GMT kick-off)

The Gunners met the Citizens in the second match back after the lockdown ended back in June, and were roundly trounced 3-0 in a game which saw David Luiz score an own goal, make an error leading to a goal and get sent off in a game, the first time any player has done that in five seasons. Hey, you’re regretting picking him in your fantasy team now, aren’t you?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OySIByseZQ

With Manchester City resting their talisman Kevin De Bruyne in their midweek match against Bournemouth, the former Wolfsburg and Chelsea midfielder will run amok at Wembley, where he has dominated games before at a canter.

Our tip: Kevin De Bruyne to score at any time (21/10)

Manchester United vs. Chelsea (Sunday, 6pm GMT kick-off)

After a grueling season, these teams have already me three times, with United prevailing on each occasion, winning 6-0 on aggregate in the Premier League and knocking The Blues out of the Carabao Cup to boot.

Chelsea, however, will have had two more days rest than United on the lead-up to this game, which included a home game to Norwich rather than a grueling game at Crystal Palace for the Red Devils. Whoever wins this game, expect Chelsea to get off to the better start.

Our tip: Chelsea to be winning 1-0 at half-time (9/2)

Premier League Gameweek #37 Fixtures:

Saturday 18th July

Norwich vs. Burnley (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams not to score (Evens)

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth vs. Southampton (2pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Southampton to win the second half (11/5)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City (4pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Under 1.5 goals (13/5)

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Under 2.5 goals (3/4)

Sheffield United vs. Everton (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score in a draw (4/1)

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace (8.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Wolves to win and both teams to score (10/3)

F.A. Cup Fixtures:

Saturday 18th July

Arsenal vs. Manchester City (7.45pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Kevin De Bruyne to score at any time (21/10)

Sunday 19th July

Manchester United vs. Chelsea (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Chelsea to be winning 1-0 at half-time (9/2)