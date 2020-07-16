Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – July 16, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

ThunderSpin and BetConstruct strike 25+ game content agreement

ThunderSpin , continues to expand its global reach following an agreement which will see the integration of its portfolio comprising more than 25 high-quality, critically acclaimed and innovative games to BetConstruct’s aggregation platform.

Joining forces with such a well-respected industry leader continues the ThunderSpin strategy of expanding the number of its content partnerships in order to enter more international markets and build what is a rapidly growing community of players based throughout the world.

ThunderSpin has adopted a segmented content development programme with the portfolio catering for a broad cross section of tastes and game complexities covering both plot and mechanics. Popular hits include Book of Treasures , Kingdom of Glory , Vikings: Frozen Gods as well as a range of mobile first games .

Playson extends Italian reach with SignorBet

Casino software supplier Playson has announced a deal to deliver Italian operator SignorBet with its popular slot games.

The partnership sees a selection of Playson’s titles directly integrated with the online casino, including Rome: Caesar’s Glory, Solar Temple, and Solar Queen as well as the provider’s Funky Fruits series and its Timeless Fruit Slots portfolio.

The agreement also covers the implementation of Playson’s full suite of engagement tools, which will allow the operator to sharpen its player retention rates. The integration-free features, including bonus spins and regular tournaments with daily prize drops, will be available across all of the developer’s games.

Booongo extends Mexican market reach with Big Bola partnership

Games provider Booongo has signed a new agreement to provide its vast array of video slots to established Mexican operator, Big Bola.

More than 40 popular Booongo slots will soon be available to the developer’s latest operator partner, along with its latest hit releases, including Dragon Pearls, Great Panda and Moon Sisters.

Accompanying Booongo’s fully mobile and tablet adaptive suite of games, Big Bola will also have access to the company’s wide range of popular promotional tools, such as in-game Tournaments and exciting Jackpots which are proven to enhance player retention.

BETBY inks Advabet deal for sportsbook and esports solutions

Sports betting supplier BETBY has taken its sportsbook and Betby.Games esports offering live with igaming solutions provider Advabet.

Advabet offers both white label and turnkey online casino solutions, which will now be bolstered by BETBY’s sportsbook offering which covers over 50,000 sporting events monthly across more than 80 sports around the globe.

The supplier’s new esports offering, Betby.Games, will also be available through the Advabet solution. The growing product range includes FIFA, NBA 2K and Rocket League competitions, with more events, including tennis and combat sports, to be added shortly.

Pragmatic Play’s live casino portfolio available with Reactive Games

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has seen its Live Casino product added to the portfolio of software solutions supplier, Reactive Games.

Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino offering has continued to grow at a rapid-fire pace since its launch in early 2019. The impressive portfolio includes casino staples such as Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack, along with innovative takes on the classics. With Speed variants of the games and localised Roulette tables, players all over the world can now receive the ‘casino experience’ online, in a live-host environment.

Triple Cherry partners with We Are Casino

The Valencian studio Triple Cherry and the We Are Casino platform have just signed a commercial alliance. So, in a few weeks we will be able to see and play Triple Cherry games in all the casinos that the WAC platform represents.

This new relationship will bring benefits to both companies. On the one hand, Triple Cherry will have the opportunity to expand into new markets. And on the other hand, WAC will have a new reliable provider as well as twelve new slots with completely different backgrounds thanks to Triple Cherry’s team of programmers who are committed to offering an unbeatable synergy between programming and graphic design.

MGA Licenses SoftGamings

SoftGamings is proud to announce its latest milestone that comes in the form of the B2B Critical Supply License from the esteemed Malta Gaming Authority. This B2B service license will help SoftGamings to expand the reach of its casino and sports betting solutions further across the Malta Gaming Authority jurisdiction.

Cellxpert expands its iGaming business with onboarding Ellmount Gaming LTD

Ellmount Gaming LTD, leading gaming and mobile entertainment provider in Sweden, chose Cellxpert’s platform to track, manage and optimize their affiliate program for their 2 global brands; CasinoRoom.com and HighRoller.com

Cellxpert offers advanced affiliate tracking software. Our solution was designed to help our customers drive growth and optimize their business performance.

Developed by a team of veterans, our SaaS solution includes, everything from detailed reporting, to compliance tools to mitigate risk and a frictionless integration and migration process.

Kalamba Games continues expansion through new deal with SoftGamings

Kalamba Games has signed a new deal with SoftGamings to supply its casino content, further underlining the supplier’s commitment to global growth.

Kalamba’s substantial games portfolio will be made available on SoftGamings’ platform, giving access to hit titles such as Miami Bonus Wheel, Blazing Bull, Sky Hunters and the newly-released Griffin’s Quest.

Playson lands content deal with BOSS. Gaming Solutions

Casino software supplier Playson has extended the reach of its popular games after securing a content distribution agreement with BOSS. Gaming Solutions.

The independent provider of online and land-based solutions is set to enhance its casino offering by integrating Playson’s portfolio of slots onto its iGaming platform.

Online casinos powered by BOSS. Gaming Solutions’ platform will soon have access to entertaining releases such as Solar Temple, Solar Queen and Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win, along with Playson’s Funky Fruits series and the Timeless Fruit Slots portfolio.

The platform provider will also have the opportunity to utilise a wide range of engagement tools developed by Playson that are proven to enhance player retention, including seamless play, free spins, jackpots and regular tournaments with daily price drops.

Gamevy commits to YG Masters and ground-breaking GATI technology

Innovative games supplier Gamevy has joined Yggdrasil’s rapidly expanding YG Masters programme with access to the ground-breaking GATI technology, designed to allow swift scalability and growth.

The YG Masters programme enables the world’s most innovative independent studios and game developers to design, develop and distribute best performing content using Yggdrasil’s proven technology and global network.

As a YG Masters partner, Gamevy will access Yggdrasil’s GATI technology, a standardised, language agnostic solution which allows developers to swiftly and safely create content, with easy distribution across the supplier’s entire distribution network.

YG Masters partners can also collaborate and cross-sell titles to any YG Franchisee, leading to new global revenue streams.