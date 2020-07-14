Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – July 14, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

IMG ARENA signs long-term deal with World Table Tennis (WTT)

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has secured a long-term, worldwide live betting streaming and data rights partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT).

The deal allows sports betting operators access to content across all events organised by the WTT, including the prestigious World Table Tennis Championships.

In January 2021, WTT will launch its new WTT Series, a totally revamped competition, designed to radically change the sport and grow fan engagement. The new partnership with IMG ARENA covers all tiers of the revamped WTT event structure: Grand Smashes, WTT Cup Finals, WTT Champions Series and WTT Contenders Series.

GrooveGaming recognised as one of the 10 Best Technology Solution Providers of 2020

Aggregator GrooveGaming has been recognised as one of the ’10 Best Innovative Technology Solution Providers of 2020′ by IndustryEra Review, firmly demonstrating that the aggregator’s technology development is being acknowledged not only in the iGaming industry, but also from outside it.

IndustryEra Review is a leading global source for the latest transformative tech news, inspiration, and motivation for the world’s most pre-eminent organizations, steadfast leaders, solution providers, and budding entrepreneurs. In the last couple of years, the magazine has culminated into a paradigmatic, global brand, which has been encouraging and developing excellence through their talented editorial team, reaching more than 45,000 tech industry leaders, CIO’s, CTO’s, and senior IT leaders each month either physically or through the online subscription.

Footstock partners with HooYu to help more customers hit the back of the net after passing KYC

Leading KYC and customer onboarding specialist, HooYu, has announced a partnership with leading fantasy football gaming operator, Footstock.

As Covid-19 has hit sportsbook operators hard, Footstock has enjoyed a period of rapid expansion, growing eight-fold in the last three months. HooYu is now integrated into the Footstock customer sign-up process providing UI and UX tools alongside a range of KYC technology to provide Footstock customers with a smooth and easy digital journey.

Prior to using HooYu, Footstock were manually performing KYC, receiving ID documents from customers, and taking up to a day to approve customer registrations. Footstock now use HooYu to deploy identity database checks, ID document validation, proof of address matching and PEPs and Sanctions checks to verify customer age and identity. As a result, the customer sign-up journey can be completed in a few minutes instead of up to a day.

ThunderSpin announces content agreement with BetConstruct

ThunderSpin continues to expand its list of content partnerships, and we are delighted to welcome our new partner — BetConstruct.

ThunderSpin integrates its portfolio of 25+ high-quality and innovative games to BetConstruct’s aggregation platform. We hope that joining forces with our valued industry colleagues will enable ThunderSpin to expand its presence in global markets and present our games to more players.

ThunderSpin portfolio includes games with varying complexity of plots and mechanics, created with the highest quality requirements for various categories of players. Our hits include Book of Treasures, Kingdom of Glory, Vikings: Frozen Gods and more mobile first games.

MGA Licenses SoftGamings

SoftGamings is proud to announce its latest milestone that comes in the form of the B2B Critical Supply License from the esteemed Malta Gaming Authority. This B2B service license will help SoftGamings to expand the reach of its casino and sports betting solutions further across the Malta Gaming Authority jurisdiction.

Relax Gaming teams up with Max Entertainment

Relax Gaming, iGaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, is to launch its extensive portfolio across Max Entertainment’s fast-growing online casino brands after signing a new content distribution deal.

Relax’s proprietary slot portfolio, including player favourites Money Train and Snake Arena, as well as its vast library of high-quality aggregated content, is shortly expected to launch across all the operator’s online casino brands as part of the agreement.

Greentube expands in the U.K. with STS partnership



Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has teamed up with sportsbook and casino operator STS to launch a collection of its premium slot portfolio in the U.K., further extending its reach in the market.



The operator’s customers will soon be able to play Greentube’s top performing games locally, including famous titles from its ‘classics’ series such as Book of Ra™ deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm™ deluxe and Sizzling Hot™ deluxe. Recent smash hit releases including Diamond Link™: Mighty Elephant are also set to go live, equipping the operator with a diverse range of quality slots which are already popular with UK players.

Evoplay Entertainment signs Slotegrator deal

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has continued to expand its geographical footprint after striking a deal to supply its content to online aggregator, Slotegrator.

Under the agreement, the studio’s groundbreaking content is set to launch with Slotegrator’s partnership network, covering a global range of regulated jurisdictions across major European markets and the CIS territories.

The dynamic platform provider will gain access to Evoplay Entertainment’s pioneering catalogue of over 90 slots, table and instant games, including the industry’s first RPG-based slot, Dungeon: Immortal Evil, launched to great acclaim at ICE London earlier this year.

BetGames.TV boosts LatAm reach with Jazz Gaming Solutions

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has continued to expand its LatAm presence in a deal with Jazz Gaming Solutions (JazzGS).

Under the agreement, JazzGS’ players across LatAm territories, including Argentina, Mexico and Peru, will be able to enjoy BetGames.TV’s highly engaging catalogue via a direct integration with the award-winning supplier.

Popular games such as Wheel of Fortune, and its innovative twist on Texas Hold’em poker, 6+ Poker are already live via the operator’s leading juegueygane.com site, with the rollout of BetGames.TV’s catalogue with JazzGS’s 70+ brands expected across the coming months.

ORYX Gaming receives ISO/IEC 27001 certification

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has been awarded with the leading international ISO/IEC 27001 certification, underlining the supplier’s commitment to information security.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The certification will enable ORYX Gaming to continue its global expansion into regulated markets and to provide its extensive content portfolio to even more operator partners.

Bang Bang Games selects Yggdrasil’s YG Masters Programme – Powered by GATI

The emerging games studio Bang Bang Games is the latest partner to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme, selecting the GATI technology as a key enabler for its global market and business strategy.

Yggdrasil’s rapidly growing YG Masters programme enables best in class independent studios to design, develop and distribute content using Yggdrasil’s proven technology and global distribution network.

Bang Bang will have access to GATI, Yggdrasil’s preconfigured, regulation-ready development toolkit, which enables studios and game developers to use a standardised technology solution to design and distribute games anywhere in the world. This means YG Masters partners can crucially accelerate global reach and find new ways to increase revenues, all using one standardised interface.

Bang Bang was founded earlier this year by a team with a wealth of experience behind them. The studio aims to produce games with mechanics that are easy to understand but hard to put down. By joining the YG Masters programme, Bang Bang will be able to focus on delivering premium games, while Yggdrasil provides support around compliance, distribution, and commercialisation.

ThunderSpin and BetConstruct strike 25+ game content agreement

ThunderSpin, continues to expand its global reach following an agreement which will see the integration of its portfolio comprising more than 25 high-quality, critically acclaimed and innovative games to BetConstruct’s aggregation platform.

Joining forces with such a well-respected industry leader continues the ThunderSpin strategy of expanding the number of its content partnerships in order to enter more international markets and build what is a rapidly growing community of players based throughout the world.

ThunderSpin has adopted a segmented content development programme with the portfolio catering for a broad cross section of tastes and game complexities covering both plot and mechanics. Popular hits include Book of Treasures, Kingdom of Glory, Vikings: Frozen Gods as well as a range of mobile first games.