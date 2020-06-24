Stakelogic to showcase innovative online slots at CasinoBeats Malta Digital and SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital

The Malta-headquartered company will be a Platinum Sponsor of both the virtual trade shows, putting its brand and products in front of an audience of senior decision makers from the igaming industry as it builds towards its target of serving more than 500 operators by the end of 2020.

CasinoBeats Digital Malta, which takes place on 30 June – 2 July 2020, is the premier conference and exhibition for the online casino sector. It features a five-track virtual conference, 40-booth interactive expo, programme of themed networking events and product presentations, together with the SlotBeats Lounge games showcase.

Stakelogic will have a prominent presence at the event, with a stand in the virtual exhibition and a selection of games for delegates to view and try out in the SlotBeats Lounge, as well as being a headline sponsor.

Stephan van den Oetelaar, CEO of Stakelogic, said: “The boom in virtual events has created an exciting opportunity for Stakelogic to become a Platinum Sponsor of both the CasinoBeats Malta Digital and SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital later this year.

“Bringing these events online has given us an extra platform to showcase our popular games such as Book of AdventureTM ,Dragons and Magic TM ,Classic Joker 5 reels and Black Gold Megaways TM . Our team will also be on hand for virtual meetings, therefore head to stand 1 and find out more about our business strategy and how Stakelogic can complement your existing games portfolio.”

Stewart Darkin, Managing Director of CasinoBeats, added: “Stakelogic’s decision to make CasinoBeats Malta Digital a key part of its promotional activity for 2020 demonstrates the potential the event offers games developers.

“With more than 1,200 representatives from international gaming operators among the 3,000 registered delegates, it is a great opportunity for Stakelogic to connect with decision makers and present its catalogue of innovative online casino games to prospective customers.”

SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital is the online edition of SBC’s global betting and gaming show, and takes place on 8 – 11 September 2020. The 12,000 delegates can look forward to an eight-track conference featuring 200 speakers, a 100-booth interactive exhibition and extensive networking opportunities.

Stakelogic is a leading developer of online slots, including hugely popular titles such as Book of Adventure, Gods of Death and Simply Wild Deluxe, branded slots including The Expendables MegawaysTM and RamboTM, and innovations such as the Quattro and Super Stake features. Its operator partners include GVC, Betsson, PokerStars, Kindred, Videoslots, Mr Green and Casumo.

