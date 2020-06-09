Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – June 9, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Evoplay Entertainment joins forces with Ously Games

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has announced an agreement with Ously Games, one of Germany’s leading providers of cross-platform gaming services.

The deal sees Evoplay Entertainment’s 50+ portfolio of engaging slots integrated with SpinArena, the intuitive social casino created by Ously Games.

BOSS. Gaming Solutions welcomes another leading games provider, BOOMING GAMES!

BOSS. Gaming Solutions, a well-known software developer, platform provider and also multiple casino brand owner has recently announced a content collaboration with BOOMING GAMES, a leading provider for the gaming industry.

This agreement gives BOSS. Gaming Solutions platform and its online casino customers access to the fantastic and modern BOOMING GAMES slots. The amazing BOSS. Gaming Solutions’ library will now be complemented by exciting titles such as Gold Vein, Booming Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches and other games that all provide rich rewards and special features.

On the BOSS. Gaming Solutions platform, players can enjoy the option of trying out games on demo mode and getting used to the games that are offered, this will give them an all-round understanding of what exactly is on offer from some of the best providers in the industry at bosscasino.com and bootleggercasino.com , before playing for real money. Apart from slots and video slots, they also offer some other popular games in the online world today such as: video poker, casual and table games, scratch cards and many other popular titles from leading suppliers.

Salsa Technology and InBet Games initiate content partnership

Salsa Technology and InBet Games, a b2b solutions provider, have initiated a deal where both iGaming companies will exchange high quality proprietary content to expand global exposure.

This latest partnership will see Salsa Technology deliver its market-leading Video Bingo Games onto Inbet’s platform. In return, Inbet is to integrate its extensive portfolio of titles onto Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregator Platform as they look to expand into the exciting Latin American region.

Some of Inbet’s newest games to hit the market are Rich Nudge Life, Buffalo Spirit and Haunted Money. Salsa Technology has an unrivalled understanding of the localized LatAm market, and InBet has now access to a wide selection of clients and the exciting market.

BetGames.TV takes games live with Bet.co.za

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has further expanded its global audience after signing a partnership with premier online and mobile sports betting brand, Bet.co.za.

The move gives the popular South African operator access to hit BetGames.TV’s titles including Baccarat and Wheel of Fortune, along with its catalogue of recently optimised lottery products, proven to greatly boost operator revenue.

RED TIGER LIVE WITH 888CASINO IN SPAIN

Slots from award-winning casino game and software supplier Red Tiger are now live on 888casino.es.

The deal sees a wide range of the provider’s hit games rolled out, including Mystery Reels, Dragon’s Fire MegaWaysTM and Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold, with more to follow in the near future.

Under the agreement, the high-profile operator’s Spanish players will also gain access to Red Tiger’s renowned local Daily Jackpots.

Dafabet chooses R. Franco Digital for Spanish market entry

Franco Digital, R. Franco Group’s digital division, has partnered with the high-profile tier one operator group, Dafabet.

Under the agreement, R. Franco Digital is set to support Dafabet’s sports betting operations in the Spanish market, having integrated Dafabet’s sportsbook into IRIS, R. Franco Digital’s powerful open-architecture platform – shortlisted for multiple SBC and EGR Awards.

IRIS brings together payment gateways, player profiles, content, games configuration and reporting systems into a single platform that can be used across Dafabet’s Spanish sports betting operations.

New Partnership for Games with Leading European iGaming Operator Betvictor

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has signed a new partnership for casino games with BetVictor, one of Europe’s leading iGaming operators. The partnership will enable BetVictor access to Pariplay’s extensive library of over 100 proprietary games as well as more than 3,000 third-party games.

BetVictor started in 1946 as an independent bookmaker and has flourished into one of Europe’s leading iGaming companies, serving customers from over 150 countries. Gibraltar-based BetVictor has through bold innovation and a pioneering mindset shown a commitment to technological advancement and offering an enjoyable consumer journey. Aligning with that goal, BetVictor regularly updates its casino products to bring customers the best and most exciting experiences, which the partnership with Pariplay will aim to further.

The new partnership is signed with Aspire Global’s subsidiary Pariplay, a leading game studio and game aggregator. Pariplay’s directory of games is designed for an international audience, including latest titles Phoenix Gold, Treasure Temple and Gems & Riches.