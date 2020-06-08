sportradar-to-offer-postponed-european-championship-as-part-of-simulated-reality-product-range

Monday 8 June, London, U.K.: The official European Championship tournament may have been postponed until next summer, but Sportradar, a global provider of sports content and intelligence, is playing out the competition in full via its AI-driven Simulated Reality product.

Kicking off with Turkey vs. Italy at 8.00pm BST on Friday 12 June, as per the original competition schedule, Sportradar is offering Simulated Reality matches for all 51 games of the tournament including the final on Sunday 12 July.

Simulated Reality is completely AI-driven and algorithm based. Drawing on Sportradar’s comprehensive football database, the AI engine creates a huge number of different game situations, outcomes, and gameplays to generate an unpredictable outcome for football fans.

Simulated Reality has already successfully completed the seasons of all major European football leagues, with results mirroring real-life outcomes. Completed seasons include the top leagues in Germany, England, Italy, and Spain, with other leagues still in progress.

To mark the start of the Europe’s leading international football tournament within Simulated Reality, Sportradar is introducing two new features designed to enhance fan engagement.

Live video replays – The matches will now include a short, live video replay of significant moments within a game. Fans will be able to watch goals being scored, shots on target, own goals and penalties being scored or missed.

Automatically generated match reports – After each match customers will be automatically served a match reports which provides a summary of the game play alongside in-depth match statistics and analysis.

These new features are in addition to the 50+ selection of pre-match and live betting markets available for each match.

Werner Becher, Managing Director, U.S. Betting at Sportradar said: “In the short time that Simulated Reality has been on the market, it has established itself as an authentic and credible alternative to traditional sports betting covering a range of sports including football, cricket and tennis. Now more than ever it is important that we closely listen to customer feedback so that we can continually improve and enhance our product range.

“The new features we’ve introduced at this time create further opportunities for our customers to engage with football fans and create a unique way to enjoy top level tournament football this summer.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, and UEFA. We monitor, analyse and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.